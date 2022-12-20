Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Mission Produce, Nutanix, Alphabet, Tesla and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Energy — Energy stocks outperformed on the S&P 500 following a rise in oil prices, which jumped Friday on expectations of a drop in Russian crude supply. Shares of Halliburton, Devon Energy, Chevron and Marathon Oil rose by more than 2% each.
Tesla Under Investigation by NHTSA for Two More Crashes That May Have Involved Autopilot Or FSD
NHTSA has added two more Tesla-involved crashes to its list of special crash investigations where driver assistance systems and automated driving systems are suspected to be a factor. CEO Elon Musk promised shareholders a self-driving car from Tesla would be capable of a cross-country trip without human intervention by the...
China stages drills, citing U.S.-Taiwan provocation
BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China's military said it conducted drills in the sea and airspace near Taiwan on Sunday in response to an unspecified U.S.-Taiwanese provocation. "We will take all necessary steps to defend sovereignty, territorial integrity," the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army said in a statement, without giving more details.
See the giant Airbus A330 freighter aircraft that will power a new lucrative cargo operation for Amazon
The new-generation Airbus A330 plane is optimized for high payload and low cargo weight, making it favorable for e-commerce operators like Amazon.
Netflix Lists ‘Glass Onion' Island Compound for $450 Million on Zillow
Move over, "Wednesday": Netflix's latest hit is a Zillow listing. Just in time for the streaming debut of its hotly anticipated "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," the streaming service's marketing team has listed the film's eponymous Greek island compound on the popular real estate site. The fictional Zillow listing...
To Predict Which Companies Will Survive a Recession, Ask Their Employees
Most workers describe their morale as positive and believe their companies are prepared to survive a recession, according to new data from the CNBC|Momentive Workforce Survey. There is no demographic or firmographic group — gender, age, race, industry, firm size, or any of the other characteristics typically examined — in which the number of workers describing morale as negative outnumber those who describe it as positive.
Google Tells Employees More of Them Will Be at Risk for Low Performance Ratings Next Year
Google has released new details of its performance system overhaul and it shows employees will more easily fall into lower-rated categories. Employees' questions at a recent all-hands meeting showed a lack of trust in leadership to be forthright with how it handles headcount. Employees said the new system amid industry-wide...
How the Federal Reserve Affected 2022's Stock Market
The Federal Reserve has repeatedly said the country needs economic tightening to fight inflation. The use of public statements about future monetary policies is a relatively new phenomenon, beginning in the 2000s. Wall Street investors analyze the Fed's words to discover the future trajectory of interest rates and other factors...
Demand for Rural Homes in Britain Drops as Pandemic Effect Fades, Report Says
Demand for rural homes in Britain dropped as the pandemic trend of relocating to the countryside faded, according to real estate website Zoopla. In the Lake District national park area, demand for properties dipped 5% in 2022, while in Wales enquiries fell 10%. "We expect affordable urban centres to fare...
10-Year Treasury Yield Ticks Higher as Key Inflation Data Comes in Slightly Hotter Than Expected
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation came in higher than expected on a year-over-year basis. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was up about 8 basis points to 3.751%, while the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note rose 6 basis points to 4.327%.
Insana: Signs of Slowing Inflation Emerge, and the Fed Now Risks Doing Too Much
Maybe this is a temporary respite from ever-higher prices or just maybe — as some of us have forecast all along — the economy hasn't been going through a 1970s style inflation spiral. Instead, it was going through a pandemic and war-related disruption that boosted inflation for a...
Most Supply Chain Managers Expect Problems to Continue at Least Through 2024
More than half of logistics managers surveyed by CNBC do not expect the supply chain to return to normal until 2024 or after. The dour outlook comes after almost three years of global supply chain problems. Bloated inventories have kept warehouses packed, and respondents said they saw a 400% increase...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Love Eagle Materials
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Eagle Materials Inc: "I love Eagle Materials. We've got so much money coming for infrastructure from the federal government." Healthcare Realty Trust Inc:...
China Is Reopening After Zero-Covid. But There's a Long Road Ahead
BEIJING — It's been about two weeks since mainland China abruptly ended most Covid controls, but the country still has a long way to go to return to a pre-pandemic normal. In major cities Shanghai and Shenzhen, Friday morning rush hour traffic was extremely light, according to Baidu data.
Data Privacy Rules Are Sweeping Across the Globe, and Getting Stricter
The rules governing how data should be stored, used, and shared can be overwhelming for resource-strapped cybersecurity and risk management departments. Since 2018, the year the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) when into effect, there has been a constant increase in these types of regulations. Thirty-five of the...
China censors health chief’s ‘half a million people infected’ daily remark, stops publishing Covid numbers
China was quick to censor the remark of a senior health official that around “half a million people a day were being infected with Covid-19 in a single city”, and stopped publishing its daily Covid numbers, reports said.The health official added that the country’s wave of infections is not being reflected in official statistics. However, the remark was quickly censored, followed by China's national health commission halting the publication of the Covid-19 data on Sunday."Relevant Covid information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research," the commission said in a statement,...
