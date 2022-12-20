ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carscoops

Tesla Offering 10,000 Supercharging Credits To American And Canadian Buyers

Tesla is offering 10,000 miles of free Supercharging to buyers in the United States and 10,000 km of free Supercharging miles to shoppers in Canada who take delivery of a new Tesla vehicle this month. The electric automaker routinely pushes to ramp up deliveries at the end of each quarter...
Carscoops

Tesla Readying To Cut Jobs And Freeze Hiring

Tesla is preparing a wave of layoffs in the first quarter of 2023 and plans to implement a hiring freeze. A source familiar with the matter tells Electrek that the hiring freeze has already been implemented, although it is not yet clear how extensive the freeze will be nor how long it will be in effect. Tesla has not commented on the report.

