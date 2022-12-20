Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Tesla Offering 10,000 Supercharging Credits To American And Canadian Buyers
Tesla is offering 10,000 miles of free Supercharging to buyers in the United States and 10,000 km of free Supercharging miles to shoppers in Canada who take delivery of a new Tesla vehicle this month. The electric automaker routinely pushes to ramp up deliveries at the end of each quarter...
Carscoops
Tesla Readying To Cut Jobs And Freeze Hiring
Tesla is preparing a wave of layoffs in the first quarter of 2023 and plans to implement a hiring freeze. A source familiar with the matter tells Electrek that the hiring freeze has already been implemented, although it is not yet clear how extensive the freeze will be nor how long it will be in effect. Tesla has not commented on the report.
Carscoops
Citroën To Build Another 1,000 Ami Buggies After Original 50 Sold In 18 Minutes
Citroën’s electric Ami might only be capable of 28 mph (45 km/h) but when the company announced it would build a limited run of the My Ami Buggy concept, fans snapped them up like they were bidding on a $2 million hypercar. The 50-unit run sold out in less than 18 minutes.
