FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WHEC TV-10
Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Now, state officials, local fire departments and county commissions are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the...
WHEC TV-10
Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits
BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The biblical town of Bethlehem marked a merry Christmas on Saturday, with thousands of visitors descending upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism is the economic lifeblood of this town in the occupied West Bank, and for...
WHEC TV-10
Newsom grants 10 pardons, including for drug crimes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom granted 10 pardons Friday, including for several people convicted of drug crimes more than 20 years ago and someone facing the possibility of deportation. The California Constitution gives the governor authority to grant clemency. A commutation reduces the length of a...
WHEC TV-10
Arizona’s lawyers: Lake challenge of gov’s loss lacks merit
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake didn’t offer evidence to back her claims of widespread, intentional misconduct on Election Day at her two-day trial challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona governor’s race, lawyers for the state said Thursday. Lake also never established her claim...
WHEC TV-10
LIVE UPDATES: No unnecessary travel in Monroe County; flights canceled at Rochester Airport; warming centers open
The storm has arrived. The Rochester area is experiencing widespread power outages, slick roads from the flash freeze, strong winds, and snow. Rochester and New York state are under a state of emergency. Thousands of Rochesterians are dealing with power outages. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. Ontario and Wyoming counties have canceled...
WHEC TV-10
3rd case brought by DeSantis’ election police dismissed
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A third case of a defendant who was arrested by an elections police unit created by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Republican-controlled Florida Legislature has been thrown out. Terry Hubbard, 63, was among 20 people arrested last August on criminal charges of illegal...
WHEC TV-10
Former Kansas lawmaker convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud
FILE - Kansas state Rep. Michael Capps, R-Wichita, testifies during a committee hearing in favor of his bill to require the national motto of "In God We Trust" to be posted in public buildings and schools, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. A jury has found the former Kansas state lawmaker guilty, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2022, of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief. Federal prosecutors said Capps filed forms inflating the number of employees he had at two businesses and a sports foundation, and then applied for loans to pay the non-existent employees. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Hanna]
WHEC TV-10
New York State’s first legal cannabis dispensary will open on December 29
NEW YORK — New York State’s first legal cannabis dispensary is set to open on Thursday, December 29. However, it won’t be in Rochester. The first sale will be at a dispensary in Manhattan operated by the non-profit Housing Works, which provides HIV/AIDS services. It’s the first of 36 recently licensed dispensaries to begin selling cannabis to the general public.
