CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Sidelined indefinitely
Davis will be sidelined indefinitely due to a stress injury in his right foot. Davis had recaptured his previous form early in the 2022-23 campaign, posting 27.4 points and a career-high 12.1 rebounds per game over 33.4 minutes. However, the seemingly inevitable long-term injury has struck again. Davis has played no more than 40 games in either of the last two seasons and no more than 62 in any of the previous five, and he appears slated for another lengthy absence. While Davis is sidelined, look for Thomas Bryant, who has performed well in the starting center role of late, to maintain the spot.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Deemed questionable against Boston
Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Celtics due to a left ankle sprain. Gobert returned to action Wednesday after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. If Gobert is unable to play against the Celtics, Naz Reid will likely be inserted into the starting lineup.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to right calf soreness. McCollum is coming off his season high in points and arguably his best overall game of the year. The Pelicans could be cautious with his injury, as Friday's matchup is the second night of a back-to-back. If McCollum is unable to suit up, Dyson Daniels, Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham will likely receive extended minutes.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Paces Suns in blowout loss
Ayton amassed 18 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and five rebounds in 21 minutes during Friday's 125-100 loss to the Grizzlies. Ayton played only 21 minutes Friday as he picked up four fouls and was on the wrong end of a blowout. However, he still managed to lead the Suns in scoring on a night when Devin Booker (groin) missed his third straight game. Ayton also finished in a tie for the team lead with a modest five boards.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue reigns in Top 25 And 1 as top teams sit idle through Christmas holiday
I hope you're enjoying Winter Storm Elliott -- or at least surviving Winter Storm Elliott. And I hope you're not the type who can't make it through the day without relevant college basketball games, because college basketball and Christmas just do not go together. The NFL? Yeah, there's lots of...
Christmas Day lineup of NBA Blue Devils
The Christmas Day slate features the entire 2021-22 All-NBA First Team, including former Duke basketball star Jayson Tatum with the Boston Celtics. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola ...
76ers vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Christmas
Everything you need to know for Sunday's matchup between the 76ers and the Clippers.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Friday
Murray (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports. Murray was sidelined for Tuesday's game against Memphis but was a full participant during Thursday's practice session that didn't include any live portions. He'll be re-evaluated after the Nuggets' shootaround Friday, but he'll have a chance to suit up against Portland.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Eats glass in blowout win
Adams contributed six points (3-5 FG, 0-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 125-100 win over Phoenix. Adams' 11 boards were his highest mark since Dec. 2, when he had 16 rebounds against the 76ers. The veteran has also been locked in defensively lately, recording at least one defensive stat in six straight games. During this stretch, he's averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes. His free-throw percentage on the season (31.6) remains troubling, but fantasy managers desperate for rebounds can justify rostering Adams.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dishes game-high 12 assists
Murray registered 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 120-107 victory over the Trail Blazers. Murray scored only six points in the first half on 3-of-7 shooting from the field but made his presence felt elsewhere, dishing nine assists to go along with four rebounds and two steals. He came out firing in the second half, knocking down five of six shots for 12 points during a 35-point quarter for the Nuggets before chipping in another seven in the final period. The Denver point guard led the game with 12 dimes and now has back-to-back games with double-digit assists.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Breezes to 24 points in win
Beal had 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 125-111 victory over the Kings. Beal finished second on Washington with 24 points, marking his fourth straight big scoring performance since returning from a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury. In the four contests since his return, the star guard is averaging 27.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest. Beal didn't add much in peripheral stats Friday, but he helped his fantasy managers' percentages with an efficient 10-for-16 line from the field.
CBS Sports
NBA Power Rankings: Cavs, Nets duke it out for top spot; Warriors' tumble continues; 76ers quietly climbing
Amateur numerologists must be in seventh heaven about the current state of the NBA. As of Friday, six teams in the Western Conference -- yes, six -- had exactly 19 wins. That means the first-place Denver Nuggets had won the same number of games as the seventh-place Utah Jazz. Lunacy.
