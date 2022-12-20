Davis will be sidelined indefinitely due to a stress injury in his right foot. Davis had recaptured his previous form early in the 2022-23 campaign, posting 27.4 points and a career-high 12.1 rebounds per game over 33.4 minutes. However, the seemingly inevitable long-term injury has struck again. Davis has played no more than 40 games in either of the last two seasons and no more than 62 in any of the previous five, and he appears slated for another lengthy absence. While Davis is sidelined, look for Thomas Bryant, who has performed well in the starting center role of late, to maintain the spot.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO