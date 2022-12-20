Read full article on original website
OHSU to test if rewarding safer drug use reduces fatal overdoses in Oregon
Can a $15 gift card be the difference between life and death for someone who uses meth? That’s one of the questions Todd Korthuis, the head of addiction medicine at Oregon Health & Science University, will try to answer over the next five years with a $3.17 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Oregon. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
New Project in Oregon Uses Financial Incentives to Fight the Meth Addiction Issue
Financial Incentives: Financial incentives are part of a new effort to fight methamphetamine addiction in Oregon. “Methamphetamine has long been the main drug in Oregon and much of the west coast,” says Oregon Health & Science University’s Dr Todd Korthuis (OHSU). The 2019-2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows that Oregon has the highest methamphetamine use rate among 12 and older persons. The stimulant can be smoked, snorted, injected, or swallowed.
Cottage Grove Cares: Home Share Oregon
December 23 - The Oregon Beliefs and Values Center conducted an online survey of Oregonians from October 1-6, 2020. It revealed 50 percent of residents believe that solving the homeless crisis in Oregon should be the top priority for our elected officials and that our leaders have a responsibility to fix it. Despite the growing severity of homelessness, Oregonians remain optimistic. Fifty-seven percent believe a mix of policies and resources implemented by our elected officials can help solve the epidemic.
Federal data confirms Oregon spike in homelessness
A recently released national report shows the number of people experiencing homelessness nationwide has remained relatively steady since 2016 despite the pandemic. The report also shows what most Oregonians already know: The number of people sleeping on the streets in this state has spiked. There were 582,462 people sleeping on...
On His First Tour Visit, Oregon Governor-Elect Kotek Learns About the Need for Housing, Healthcare, and Education
Governor-Elect Kotek: On Wednesday, the Governor-elect of Oregon, Tina Kotek, began her “listening tour” in Yamhill County. This is the first stop in a plan to visit every county in Oregon as she prepares to take office in January. Kotek is planning to visit all 36 counties. Oregon...
Oregon to issue $71 million in emergency SNAP benefits in January
Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in January. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency. Because the federal government approved these emergency benefits for January, Oregon will also...
The State Claims That Measure 114 Background Check Requirement, Which Eliminates the “Charleston Loophole,” Should Go Into Effect Immediately
114 Background Check Requirement: A court will rule by Jan. 3 whether to keep or lift his temporary order barring Measure 114’s background check requirement before selling or transferring a gun. The State Claims That Measure 114 Background Check Requirement. Harry B. Wilson, an Oregon special associate attorney general,...
Viruses – Holiday Gathering; Warming Shelters; Emergency SNAP Benefits; Power Outages
The Oregon Health Authority is urging caution during holiday gatherings indoors this year. Many hospitals are experiencing record numbers of patients due to the onslaught of COVID-19, influenza and RSV. The rate of infection is greatly increased in enclosed spaces and the colder weather will keep people inside for the holiday. Across the state there are 314 COVID-19 cases alone in hospitals with that just being a part of admissions. Flu and RSV cases continue to spike. 109 patients were admitted with influenza and the OHA is reporting 717 cases of RSV with a hospitalization rate of about 10 percent. The most recent data on COVID-19 suggests that the BA5 variant of omicron is now in 100% of cases being seen based on test results released in their current reporting cycle.
Furry Friends: Meet Bear, a laid-back senior gentleman
Bear is an older gentleman in need of a new, loving home after his owner's passing. He's waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
Oregon Homeless Number On The Rise
(Portland, OR) — Homelessness in Oregon increased 22-percent this year compared to 2020. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report which estimated the number of homeless people on a single night last January was 14-thousand-655. The number of homeless youths declined 19-percent over the last two years.
GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR
Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
OSU archaeologists, on Idaho dig, find oldest known projectile points in the Americas
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon State University archaeologists have uncovered projectile points in Idaho that are thousands of years older than any previously found in the Americas, helping to fill in the history of how early humans crafted and used stone weapons. The 13 full and fragmentary projectile points,...
▶️ Central Oregon homeless shelters at capacity as winter storm rolls in
The warming shelters at the Mountainview Fellowship Church in Redmond, the Lighthouse Navigation Shelter in Bend and the Franklin Avenue Shelter run by NeighborImpact in Bend are all full. It comes as a winter storm with temperatures in the teens down to the single digits is hitting Central Oregon. “We...
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 12/22 – Christmas Shoppers Causing Heavy Traffic; KF City Counselman Dan Tofell Retires
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Opinion: Thank you, Gov. Brown
Tapogna is the past president of ECONorthwest, an economic consulting firm, and has worked on public policy issues for state and local governments for 25 years. He lives in Portland. Oregon has been governed for 163 years by 38 individuals. Those governors have led and managed the state through wartime,...
Harney County judge faces decision on firearms ballot
Measure 114, a firearms law Oregon voters passed in November, would end that loophole and not allow purchasers to obtain firearms from a dealer until the background check sent to law enforcement clears, regardless of how long it takes. For now, the measure is on hold and temporarily blocked in court in its entirety because of a pending lawsuit that challenges its constitutionality.
U.S. Attorney for Oregon collects nearly $33 million in fiscal year 2022
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon has collected nearly $33 million this year in criminal and civil cases like tax-dodging strip club operators and an electric company that allegedly started wildfires due to faulty transmission equipment, federal officials said Wednesday. The collections include $10.2 million in criminal cases and $4.6 million in civil actions. The […] The post U.S. Attorney for Oregon collects nearly $33 million in fiscal year 2022 appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Suspect in Powell Butte Park homicide arrested in Southern Oregon
After a nationwide search, a man suspected of murdering his girlfriend was arrested Friday, authorities say.
