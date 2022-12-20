Read full article on original website
newbernnow.com
Hearne’s Fine Jewelry Makes Naming Donation
New Bern Civic Theatre (NBCT) is pleased to announce and formally thank Hearne’s Fine Jewelry for their philanthropic generosity as the lead naming gift donor for the Athens Theatre balcony level seating renovation. NBCT, a non-profit community-based theatre in downtown New Bern, is in the midst of an extensive overhaul of their interior performance and rehearsal spaces. The Best Seat in the House campaign was launched in April of 2022 to raise funds for long overdue lobby restroom remodeling and upgraded seating. The balcony level of 100 seats was seen by NBCT as the perfect naming opportunity for a local family or business. With the Hearne family it’s both. NBCT is honored to receive this gift that supports live arts in our community and to proudly name the balcony in honor of the Hearne family and business.
City of New Bern Honors Employee of The Year 2022
The City of New Bern announces honors for three employees selected as Employee of the Year. The honorees were named at the City’s employee holiday luncheon earlier this month. Then, they were honored at the Dec. 13 Board of Aldermen meeting. Each employee received a plaque and a $300 check.
New Bern Resident Joan Smith Celebrates 107 Birthday
Longtime New Bern resident Joan Smith celebrated her 107 Birthday on December 20. She was born in 1915. Penny Sullivan described Centenarian Joan Smith’s Birthday party as “a gala affair held at Brookdale Senior Living on Glenburnie Road. The party started with the surprise arrival of Lewis and Clark. Von Lewis and Abbey Clark entertained the gathered guests, which included a large number of bridge players from Fairfield Harbour, where Joan had until recently played much bridge. Also present were friends from First Presbyterian Church, who had arranged for Lewis and Clark and for Channel 12 to cover the festivities. After Lewis and Clark left and the cake had been finished off, Joan joined her friends (three tables worth) playing bridge, at which she is still very sharp. Brookdale provided refreshments and many balloons. Everyone agreed that it was a successful party. Joan, in addition to being an excellent bridge player, still knits and sews for the Hospital Auxiliary. Everyone who knows Joan loves her. We are all looking forward to celebrating her 108th next year.”
