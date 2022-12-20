ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

wvlt.tv

Rolling blackouts ended in East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rolling blackouts have ended after starting again in East Tennessee counties. The Tennessee Valley Authority required power companies to resume the rolling blackouts due to extreme demand on the system. However, TVA officials announced that the rolling blackouts would stop at 12:00 p.m. because the power...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some East Tennessee homes saw rolling blackouts as the area saw some of the coldest temperatures it’s seen in decades, according to releases from power officials. Oak Ridge, Sevier County and other power company officials announced Friday that, due to high energy consumption, the Tennessee...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Gatlinburg city officials released a report detailing the downtown fire on Oct. 9 that killed one person and injured another. The report said the fire was an accident and caused around $7 million in damages. On Oct. 9, a woman who was working at...
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

Electricity companies say rolling blackouts end throughout East TN after unprecedented power system demands

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority that extremely cold temperatures across the region are creating unprecedented demands on the power system. The Knoxville Utilities Board at around 1:30 p.m. that TVA lifted their rolling outage requirement. They also said crews would continue working to repair damage caused by strong winds. The Lenoir City Utilities Board said the same thing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

3 rescued from East Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. The fire happened around 10:30 Friday morning at 314 Dallas St. Upon arrival, units reportedly saw smoke and fire coming from the house and a person trying to rescue a trapped resident out a second-story window. Another resident, a child, had been removed before crews arrived, the release said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Free firewood available from Lumberjack Feud

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the weather gets cold, a show in Pigeon Forge that’s based on chipping wood is giving back to the community. Their entertainment is used to keep others warm. On Thursday, the lumberjacks at Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud prepared for the next afternoon show...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting

Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Power outages reported across East Tennessee. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Member of Blount Memorial Hospital board resigns

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — One member of the Blount Memorial Hospital board has stepped down after several weeks of controversy, and after they filed a lawsuit asking to be recognized as independent from "political control" from Blount County. Scott Powell resigned on Friday, citing "business and family reasons," according...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Trashing your Christmas tree

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas may not be here yet, but many people across East Tennessee are wondering when and how their Christmas trees will be picked up once they are ready to be trashed. Bob Stahlke, Public Information Officer at the City of Sevierville, said keeping your tree close...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Children in East Tennessee finally have a bed to themselves

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, two companies donated $30,000 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization dedicated to giving all children the basic necessity; a bed. Sleep in Heavenly Peace started like many other charities, in a garage. It was Christmas time, a time of joy and happiness, a time of giving and love, but also a time of bitter, cold weather and snowstorms. A project, that was started with the build of one bed for a single family developed into something a whole lot more. With wood left over from the first bunk, another idea was created. “Who else could benefit from this bunk?”
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rural Metro: Dog dead following fire in Halls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A dog was killed in a fire Thursday morning near Halls, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Rural Metro responded to a house fire in the 3500 block of Rothmoor Drive around 9:50 a.m. Once on the scene, crews found a modular home half engulfed by flames.
KNOXVILLE, TN

