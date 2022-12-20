Read full article on original website
Rolling blackouts ended in East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rolling blackouts have ended after starting again in East Tennessee counties. The Tennessee Valley Authority required power companies to resume the rolling blackouts due to extreme demand on the system. However, TVA officials announced that the rolling blackouts would stop at 12:00 p.m. because the power...
Utilities impose new round of outages as TVA works to respond to record power demand
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE SATURDAY: Intentional power outages continued into late morning Saturday as utilities up and down East Tennessee tried to help the Tennessee Valley Authority cope with record demand and single-digit Arctic air. KUB, which serves tens of thousands of customers in the Knoxville area, said on...
TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some East Tennessee homes saw rolling blackouts as the area saw some of the coldest temperatures it’s seen in decades, according to releases from power officials. Oak Ridge, Sevier County and other power company officials announced Friday that, due to high energy consumption, the Tennessee...
Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, Gatlinburg city officials released a report detailing the downtown fire on Oct. 9 that killed one person and injured another. The report said the fire was an accident and caused around $7 million in damages. On Oct. 9, a woman who was working at...
Electricity companies say rolling blackouts end throughout East TN after unprecedented power system demands
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority that extremely cold temperatures across the region are creating unprecedented demands on the power system. The Knoxville Utilities Board at around 1:30 p.m. that TVA lifted their rolling outage requirement. They also said crews would continue working to repair damage caused by strong winds. The Lenoir City Utilities Board said the same thing.
Water main break at Fort Sanders, hospital officials say patient care not impacted
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center Saturday following a water main break, according to KFD Spokesman Brent Seymour. Seymour said the department was not assisting with evacuations but dispatch was told to divert all calls. Covenant Health Spokeswoman Valerie...
TVA ends rolling blackouts again across East Tennessee
Due to the high demand for electricity, the TVA is beginning rolling blackouts for some towns, statements from multiple utility companies said.
3 rescued from East Knoxville house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. The fire happened around 10:30 Friday morning at 314 Dallas St. Upon arrival, units reportedly saw smoke and fire coming from the house and a person trying to rescue a trapped resident out a second-story window. Another resident, a child, had been removed before crews arrived, the release said.
Free firewood available from Lumberjack Feud
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the weather gets cold, a show in Pigeon Forge that’s based on chipping wood is giving back to the community. Their entertainment is used to keep others warm. On Thursday, the lumberjacks at Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud prepared for the next afternoon show...
Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting
Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Power outages reported across East Tennessee. Updated:...
La Follette, Knox Rescue Squads spend morning searching for victims
STONY FORK, TN (WLAF) – Individuals said to be from Oliver Springs were spotted stranded before 4am Friday in sub-zero temperatures and wind chills below zero along New River not far from the Beech Fork Bridge. “A local saw them across the river where there’s no cellphone service, and...
Member of Blount Memorial Hospital board resigns
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — One member of the Blount Memorial Hospital board has stepped down after several weeks of controversy, and after they filed a lawsuit asking to be recognized as independent from "political control" from Blount County. Scott Powell resigned on Friday, citing "business and family reasons," according...
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
Three taken to hospital after Knoxville house fire
Three people were taken to the hospital after a morning house fire on Friday, the Knoxville Fire Department said.
Trashing your Christmas tree
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas may not be here yet, but many people across East Tennessee are wondering when and how their Christmas trees will be picked up once they are ready to be trashed. Bob Stahlke, Public Information Officer at the City of Sevierville, said keeping your tree close...
Children in East Tennessee finally have a bed to themselves
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, two companies donated $30,000 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization dedicated to giving all children the basic necessity; a bed. Sleep in Heavenly Peace started like many other charities, in a garage. It was Christmas time, a time of joy and happiness, a time of giving and love, but also a time of bitter, cold weather and snowstorms. A project, that was started with the build of one bed for a single family developed into something a whole lot more. With wood left over from the first bunk, another idea was created. “Who else could benefit from this bunk?”
1 storm-related fatality confirmed by Department of Health
The Department of Health confirmed that one person was killed the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency shared.
This Is The Biggest House In Tennessee
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Tennessee.
Rural Metro: Dog dead following fire in Halls
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A dog was killed in a fire Thursday morning near Halls, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Rural Metro responded to a house fire in the 3500 block of Rothmoor Drive around 9:50 a.m. Once on the scene, crews found a modular home half engulfed by flames.
LaFollette mother, daughter locked out of home amid freezing winter weather
A Campbell County Rural Fire Service captain says he was "at the right place at the right time" early Friday after a mother and daughter accidentally locked themselves out of their home in the LaFollette area amid winter weather conditions.
