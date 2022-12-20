ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

How Siouxlanders can keep their pets safe and warm during extreme low temperatures

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ze9AR_0jpMfbp100

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the Christmas approaches and meteorologists predict arctic chills , local organizations are helping pet owners protect their furry companions, even those who might prefer cold weather.

According to a release from the Siouxland Humane Society , when temperatures dip below freezing, it is best to keep dogs and cats inside as much as possible.

Why Wind Chill matters and how to stay safe

Pets that must stay outside should be given warm shelter that is raised a few inches off the ground and there should be bedding to help insulate the shelter. The use of flaps to govern the entrance and face away from the wind and snow is also recommended.

Siouxland Friends of the Animal Shelter (F.O.T.A.S) suggested checking on outdoor pets frequently and changing their bedding often. Additionally, pet owners should ensure that they have access to non-frozen water, otherwise, they should be kept indoors as much as possible.

When dogs come inside, the Siouxland Humane Society recommends wiping off the dog’s legs, paws, and stomach to avoid ingesting salt, antifreeze, or other harmful substances.

The release specified that staying warm requires extra calories, so it might be time to increase the family dog’s food intake, particularly protein.

Outside cats will seek shelter under the hoods of cars to keep warm, so to prevent causing injuries, residents are advised to bang on their hoods or honk the horn before starting the car. Additionally, according to F.O.T.A.S., keeping an emergency kit in the vehicle could be essential.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KCAU 9 Morning Weather

F.O.T.A.S. acknowledged that some dog breeds that have been bred to be outside in the winter love the cold and snow. “They will give you a run for your money every single chance they can,” stated the post on their Facebook page , but even those breeds should be kept indoors as much as possible due to impending cold weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Lizzy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Lizzy, a 1-to-2-year-old, female, brown tabby-and-white cat. She was found on the 1200 block of Floyd Boulevard. The shelter says she’s a super affectionate cat. If you know Lizzy, please let her owners know she’s at the rescue. However, if you happen […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Some Tense Moments At House Being Built In Sioux Center

Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KCAU 9 News

Northbound lanes of I-29 in Sioux City reopened after morning crashes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: The Iowa DOT said northbound lanes of I-29 have reopened after being closed Friday morning due to crashes. Meanwhile, the right lane of southbound traffic at 812 is blocked due to a crash. ——————– PREVIOUS: Multiple crashes on northbound Interstate 29 in Sioux City is causing travel delays Friday […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
klkntv.com

Nebraska mail carrier gets probation for tossing mail in dumpster

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mail carrier from Omaha was sentenced to probation after failing to do his job, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Between Feb. 28 to March 9, the man worked...
TEKAMAH, NE
nwestiowa.com

Man drives into snowbank, jailed for OWI

ORANGE CITY—A 77-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, near Orange City on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of David Raymond Ruden stemmed from him driving a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado pickup into a snowbank on Ironwood Avenue, south of 420th Street about two miles northwest of Orange City, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rural Akron man charged for interference

ORANGE CITY—A 20-year-old rural Akron man was arrested about 3:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, in Orange City on a charge of interference with official acts. The arrest of Levi Small stemmed from a report of him threatening to harm himself at Orange City Plaza Apartments, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy