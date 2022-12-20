ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

DMC Transportation Training Services Graduate Ashley Leiva Wins National Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award for Veterans

 4 days ago
southtexascommunitynews.com

Corpus Christi Winter Closure Schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – All City of Corpus Christi non-essential offices will be closed the week between Christmas and New Year's. Most offices will be closed beginning Monday, December 26, 2022, and reopen on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Public safety services such as Police, Fire, and EMS will...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

New Westside Area Development Plan

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – Corpus Christi City Council approved an ordinance creating a new Westside Area Development Plan to replace the previously adopted ordinance from 1989. The City’s Planning Department and urban planners from Freese and Nichols, Inc., worked with the community to prepare a 20-year plan to...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi family loses home in a house fire

"I just heard a loud boom. I opened the door and looked out and I saw the whole house in flames. As soon as I saw it, I just took off running and I was screaming for my grandparents. I was hoping they were outside, but they were inside still sleeping," said Jasmine Lopez, the granddaughter of homeowner, Daniel Pena.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
East Coast Traveler

7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas

TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Agua Dulce porch pirate arrested Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers in Agua Dulce have made an arrest in regards to a porch pirate that was caught on camera stealing packages. 34-year-old Mark Anthony Gonzalez was arrested Friday at a Walmart in Alice. He was taken into custody by the Alice police and Jim Wells Sheriffs.
AGUA DULCE, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Single Vehicle Accident in Bishop

BISHOP (News Release) - On Monday, December 19, 2022 at approximately 5:52 a.m., Nueces County Constables Pct. 3, NCESD3, EMS and TX DPS responded to a single vehicle accident on Business 77 and Hwy 77. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Business 77, when the driver lost control due to...
NUECES COUNTY, TX

