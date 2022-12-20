DMC Transportation Training Services Graduate Ashley Leiva Wins National Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award for Veterans

Read full article on original website
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Border Patrol Has a Busy Weekend With Fentanyl Seizures Including One Of The Largest In HistoryThe Maine WriterRobstown, TX
City's Neighborhood Services helps homeless with blankets, socks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi-run warming centers are now closed, Neighborhood Services Department officials were out and about passing out blankets to those who needed them. "We've been going out for the last three days, and, as of today, we've connected with about 60 individuals,” said...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Corpus Christi Winter Closure Schedule
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – All City of Corpus Christi non-essential offices will be closed the week between Christmas and New Year's. Most offices will be closed beginning Monday, December 26, 2022, and reopen on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Public safety services such as Police, Fire, and EMS will...
southtexascommunitynews.com
New Westside Area Development Plan
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – Corpus Christi City Council approved an ordinance creating a new Westside Area Development Plan to replace the previously adopted ordinance from 1989. The City’s Planning Department and urban planners from Freese and Nichols, Inc., worked with the community to prepare a 20-year plan to...
Local woman celebrates 105th birthday milestone
One Corpus Christi woman was the center of attention Thursday. Tomasa Padilla and her family celebrated her 105th birthday.
Community helps Portland family after fire leaves them homeless
After losing many of her family’s belongings in a fire, Jessica Aleman Medina posted on different Facebook pages asking for help for the holidays. The response overwhelmed her.
Corpus Christi shelters pledge not to turn away homeless during cold snap
As residents feel the recent drop in temperatures, a large concern is the area's homeless population. Area shelters are doing everything they can to make sure they accommodate anyone who needs to get off the streets and into a warm place as those temperatures continue to drop. The arrival of...
Alice opens overnight warming center for upcoming freezing temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Alice, Jim Wells County and several other organizations came together to be sure those who need it have a place to get out of the cold temperatures this weekend. An overnight warming shelter at the Merchant’s Building at the Jim Wells County...
CCFD see higher increase in fire related calls as cold weather sweeps the area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When the weather leans more on the colder side, first responders tend to be a little busier. From downed powerlines to house fires, the Corpus Christi Fire Department is responding to weather related fired that could be avoided. "It's really just diagnosing the intensity of...
Corpus Christi family loses home in a house fire
"I just heard a loud boom. I opened the door and looked out and I saw the whole house in flames. As soon as I saw it, I just took off running and I was screaming for my grandparents. I was hoping they were outside, but they were inside still sleeping," said Jasmine Lopez, the granddaughter of homeowner, Daniel Pena.
Excess tax money found: $1.2 Million had been sitting in account for decades
An oversight in the office that manages your tax money in Nueces County means some entities, like the county, city and school districts, could get some extra money.
Power outages reported throughout Coastal Bend from Hebbronville to Beeville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday night's night winds are partially to blame for power outages throughout the Coastal Bend, from Jim Hogg County all the way to Refugio, Bee and Aransas counties, according to the AEP-Texas outage map. The outage affecting the largest number of people as of 1:35...
Agua Dulce porch pirate arrested Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers in Agua Dulce have made an arrest in regards to a porch pirate that was caught on camera stealing packages. 34-year-old Mark Anthony Gonzalez was arrested Friday at a Walmart in Alice. He was taken into custody by the Alice police and Jim Wells Sheriffs.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Single Vehicle Accident in Bishop
BISHOP (News Release) - On Monday, December 19, 2022 at approximately 5:52 a.m., Nueces County Constables Pct. 3, NCESD3, EMS and TX DPS responded to a single vehicle accident on Business 77 and Hwy 77. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Business 77, when the driver lost control due to...
CCFD, multiple units put out large grass fire on Padre Island
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters have extinguished a large grass fire on Padre Island near Commodores Drive and Aquarius Street, according to a social media post from ESD #2. Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to the grass fire, which was the result of a downed power...
Man arrested after allegedly opening fire at Corpus Christi police car
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was arrested Friday after police said he fired several shots at a marked police car after waving a gun around at a Corpus Christi intersection, Corpus Christi police officials said in a statement Tuesday. Officers were flagged down at Holly and Everhart Friday,...
CCPD: Local man arrested, charged for aggravated assault on CCPD officer
The release states when the CCPD officers approached the vehicle, "the suspect pointed a handgun out the window and fired several rounds in the direction of the fully marked police unit."
