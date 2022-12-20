ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, NY

Waverly’s Kennedy Westbrook signs with NJIT soccer

By Chuck Brame
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2opwGj_0jpMfLtV00

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Waverly girls soccer standout made her college plans official on Tuesday.

Waverly girls soccer standout Kennedy Westbrook signed her national letter of intent to play college soccer at the Division I level for the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Westbrook says she is looking forward to the challenge. ” I am super excited but I’m also very nervous because it is a very tough league. I really gotta step it up if I wanna get some playing time there,” said the 4-year starter for the Wolverines.

Westbrook was named the IAC South Large School MVP and was a 5th team all-state pick in Class B this past season. Kennedy had four consecutive hat tricks in her senior season and finished her career at Waverly with 50 career goals as a defender.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Josh Palmer Fund tournament returns next week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The areas biggest holiday High School basketball tournament is back. The Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Classic tips off on Tuesday and runs through Friday with most of the games being played at Elmira High School. The tourney is being held for the first time since 2019 after being canceled the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads boys basketball edges Corning

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a Wednesday night clash in Horseheads. Two unbeaten teams, Horseheads and Corning, traded big time shots all night long. The Blue Raiders earned a hard fought win 70-68 keeping their early-season record unblemished at (5-0). The Hawks dropped to (2-1) on the season. The back-and-forth battle went down to […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads’ Briggs earns lacrosse award in Australia

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads High School and Alfred University lacrosse star is now being recognized internationally. Garrette Briggs, a 2021 graduate of Alfred University for the Saxons, has received the O.C. Isaachsen Trophy award as a player in Lacrosse Australia. The trophy honors the best and fairest player in the most senior men’s […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Rare Ernie Davis Syracuse football at CC Sports HOF

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A special Ernie Davis signed football has graced a local hall of fame. Donated by attorney Dave Rothenberg of Rochester, a rare signed 1959 National Championship team ball from the 1960 Cotton Bowl is now on display at The Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame. Located in the Arnot Mall right […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning’s Barber sports Bills gear for great cause

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day to remember for Corning Middle School students. Thursday, the school announced the conclusion of its annual food drive and this year had a much different look. Corning Middle School principal Frank Barber made the students a friendly bet to help bring in as much food donations […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

2022 Christmas list for local athletes & coaches

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Happy Holidays from the 18 Sports team. The 18 Sports team asked local athletes and coaches what was on their Christmas list this year. Presents included slippers, a championship trophy, and to spend time with their families. Check out what they hope to find under their Christmas tree this year.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Pioneers to help those in need Xmas Eve

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers will once again be helping the community this holiday season. On Christmas Eve, the franchise will hold its annual Help The Less Fortunate event at the Elmira Family Fitness Center. From Noon until 2 pm those in need can receive free hats, gloves, socks, coats, clothing, blankets, health […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s Selfless Elf Returns

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is wrapping up its ‘Selfless Elf’ program with fun activities for you and your family to encourage the spirit of giving. Participants will receive a link to a different advent calendar door to “open” from December 1st – December 25th. Each door will reveal family-based […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Williams Auto donates $30k to Arnot Health NICU

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Arnot Health’s NICU received a sizable donation on Thursday from members of Williams Auto Group. A group of staff from both organizations gathered inside the lobby of the Arnot Ogden Medical Center Thursday morning, with members from Williams Auto Group donating $30,000 to the NICU. Officials from Williams Auto said that […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira women crochet blankets for the homeless

ELMIRA, N.Y. – With Christmas only four days away, many may be putting together gifts for their family members. But Brookyln Stahle and Mia Obrian are working on gifts for others. The mother and daughter work together crocheting blankets for the homeless. December is in full swing, and with the low temperatures and snow approaching, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Red Kettle Campaign Update Across the Twin Tiers

(WETM) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaigns have been in full swing across the Twin Tiers since the start on Nov. 15. Here are some updates around the area as of Dec. 21. The campaign still has a few days to go and will end on Saturday, Dec. 24. Collection kettles have been found […]
ELMIRA, NY
14850.com

Ithaca’s last remaining Burger King, on east hill, is “currently closed”

Burger King has declined to confirm the closure, but the sole remaining Burger King restaurant in Tompkins County, at East Hill Plaza in the Town of Ithaca, has closed. A sign on the door says the fast food chain eatery is “currently closed,” but all Burger King signage and equipment has been removed from the building.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Pioneers give back to community on Christmas Eve

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pioneers once again helped those in need this holiday season. The Elmira Pioneers and their sponsors held their 5th Annual clothing & food giveaway at the Chemung County Family Fitness Center in Elmira on Christmas Eve. Those in need lined up from noon to 2:00 p.m. to receive winter clothes […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

No injuries after school bus hits deer in Tioga County

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – No injuries were reported in Tioga County after a bus hit a deer Wednesday morning. The Southern Tioga School District superintendent told 18 News that the bus hit a deer while headed to Cowanesque Valley. Students were on board and were taken to the hospital to be checked. However, no […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Over $5.5M in unpaid school taxes in Chemung County

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Over $2.6 million will be added to Chemung County taxes next year after that amount wasn’t paid in school taxes in 2022, according to the treasurer’s office. Chemung County Treasurer Jennifer Furman said that among all the school districts with residents in Chemung County, a total of $5,590,308.80 in school […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Weather alerts issued ahead of weekend storm system

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany have issued a Flood Watch and High Wind watch in advance of a winter storm system expected to move into the region late Thursday. The Flood Watch is predominately for areas south of Route 20, Otsego,...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WKTV

SNAP recipients will receive maximum benefits for December

ALBANY, N.Y. -- SNAP recipients will again receive maximum benefits for the month of December as they have since the start of the pandemic. The state is using $234 million in federal funding to support the increases, which Gov. Kathy Hochul says will go back into the state's economy. "These...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy