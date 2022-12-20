Read full article on original website
newbernnow.com
New Bern Resident Joan Smith Celebrates 107 Birthday
Longtime New Bern resident Joan Smith celebrated her 107 Birthday on December 20. She was born in 1915. Penny Sullivan described Centenarian Joan Smith’s Birthday party as “a gala affair held at Brookdale Senior Living on Glenburnie Road. The party started with the surprise arrival of Lewis and Clark. Von Lewis and Abbey Clark entertained the gathered guests, which included a large number of bridge players from Fairfield Harbour, where Joan had until recently played much bridge. Also present were friends from First Presbyterian Church, who had arranged for Lewis and Clark and for Channel 12 to cover the festivities. After Lewis and Clark left and the cake had been finished off, Joan joined her friends (three tables worth) playing bridge, at which she is still very sharp. Brookdale provided refreshments and many balloons. Everyone agreed that it was a successful party. Joan, in addition to being an excellent bridge player, still knits and sews for the Hospital Auxiliary. Everyone who knows Joan loves her. We are all looking forward to celebrating her 108th next year.”
Hearne’s Fine Jewelry Makes Naming Donation
New Bern Civic Theatre (NBCT) is pleased to announce and formally thank Hearne’s Fine Jewelry for their philanthropic generosity as the lead naming gift donor for the Athens Theatre balcony level seating renovation. NBCT, a non-profit community-based theatre in downtown New Bern, is in the midst of an extensive overhaul of their interior performance and rehearsal spaces. The Best Seat in the House campaign was launched in April of 2022 to raise funds for long overdue lobby restroom remodeling and upgraded seating. The balcony level of 100 seats was seen by NBCT as the perfect naming opportunity for a local family or business. With the Hearne family it’s both. NBCT is honored to receive this gift that supports live arts in our community and to proudly name the balcony in honor of the Hearne family and business.
Christmas Eve Celebration
Riverside United Methodist Church welcomes one and all to a celebration of Christmas in music and scripture this Christmas Eve. Everyone is welcome to sing along with favorite traditional Christmas carols, led by music director Simon Spalding, pianist Sara Spalding, and members of the church. Between the carols, the story of Christmas will be told through selected scripture readings.
Countdown to 2023: New Bern’s New Year’s Eve Block Party
Join the City of New Bern for their fifth annual New Year’s Eve Block Party. According to a press release from Colleen Roberts, public information officer, the free event will be held on Dec 31, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pollock and Craven streets. She wrote, “The New Year’s Eve Block Party will include family-friendly activities, dancing in the streets, a variety of food trucks, a Kids Fun Zone, DJ party games, magicians, street performances by Imagine Circus.” There will be two bear drops. “a bear cub drop at 9 p.m. for kids (along the 300 block of Craven Street), and the City Hall bear drop at midnight. For adults, a beer garden will be set up in the 300 block of Pollock Street hosted by the Craven Arts Council. The Kids Fun Zone will feature a variety of inflatables, a magician, games, and prizes.” She stated, Crush will perform a medley of country, pop, and rock music beginning for approximately three hours starting at 8:45 p.m.
City of New Bern Honors Employee of The Year 2022
The City of New Bern announces honors for three employees selected as Employee of the Year. The honorees were named at the City’s employee holiday luncheon earlier this month. Then, they were honored at the Dec. 13 Board of Aldermen meeting. Each employee received a plaque and a $300 check.
