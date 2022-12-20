Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale 3-year-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive in swimming poolEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Peoria cracks down on short-term rentals with new rulesEdy ZooPeoria, AZ
Popular Toy Store Closing Due To InflationStill UnsolvedScottsdale, AZ
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Related
Jayson Tatum falls from top of MVP Ladder
Former Duke basketball one-and-done Jayson Tatum, now in his sixth season with the Boston Celtics since going No. 3 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft, spent three straight weeks atop the Kia MVP Ladder this season. RELATED: Ranking all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history However, after missing one game ...
wdhn.com
Report: Hornets, Bridges Advance Contract Talks Amid NBA Probe
The forward is reportedly close to re-signing with Charlotte, despite his previous felony domestic violence charge. Discussions between Miles Bridges and the Hornets on a new contract have reportedly progressed, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Bridges, a restricted free agent, is still reportedly being investigated by the NBA for...
wdhn.com
Lakers Say Anthony Davis Has ‘Stress Injury’ in Right Foot
The star big man will remain out indefinitely. Lakers big man Anthony Davis is dealing with a “stress injury” in his right foot and will remain out indefinitely, the team announced on Friday. The update is the first official one to come from the Lakers after various reports...
wdhn.com
Steph Curry Injury to Be Re-evaluated in Two Weeks, Warriors Announce
The Golden State guard suffered a left shoulder subluxation on Dec. 14. The Warriors, currently mired in 11th place in a crowded Western Conference, may have help on the way. Golden State announced Saturday afternoon that guard Stephen Curry "is making good progress," and his injured shoulder will be reevaluated in two weeks.
wdhn.com
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Odds, Bets, Picks: Memphis Will Run up The Score on Christmas
Even without Steph Curry the matchup between the Grizzlies and Warriors on Christmas is a must watch game. Kyle Wood shares his predictions and best bet. This is a matchup months in the making. The Grizzlies-Warriors rivalry dates back to their 2022 six-game, second-round battle, which Golden State won. There’s...
wdhn.com
NBA on Christmas: 76ers vs. Knicks Odds, Bets, Picks and Stats
Fans at Madison Square Garden get a special present on Christmas as the 76ers take on the Knicks. Kyle Wood makes his picks against the spread. Watching the Knicks on Christmas is a bit like watching the Lions on Thanksgiving. It’s a holiday sports tradition, and both teams usually lose.
wdhn.com
DeMar DeRozan Appears to Respond to Trade Request Reports
The Bulls star drew inspiration from the great Denzel Washington to dispute the latest report about him possibly eyeing an offseason trade. Now well past the first quarter of the 2022–23 NBA season, trade buzz around the league has started to grow. Among those whose name has been mentioned is Bulls star DeMar DeRozan.
wdhn.com
Why the Bucks-Celtics Rivalry Is a Breath of Fresh Air
Get ready for a clash of titans when the two Eastern Conference contenders meet on Christmas Day. The NBA, once chock full of rivalries, now runs quite thin on them. The players—even star ones—switch teams more frequently than ever before. Many of the biggest names already have close, established friendships with opposing players before they’ve entered the league—a product of the bustling AAU circuit. And even where rivalries do exist, they often are rooted more in two individuals going head-to-head, be it Steph Curry vs. Chris Paul or LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant, rather than the teams they play for.
Sports Insider: Money time on the gridiron; free-agent spending explodes
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine Sports Insider keeps you updated on the latest news, with videos, galleries and more.
wdhn.com
Report: Tyler Huntley Voted as Fourth Pro Bowl Alternate QB
Football may get its unlikely All-Star answer to John Scott and Andrew Wiggins. The NHL had John Scott. The NBA had Andrew Wiggins. And the NFL might have its own unlikely All-Star in Tyler Huntley. The Ravens' backup quarterback has been voted as the AFC's fourth alternate for the Pro...
wdhn.com
Deion Sanders Reveals Toe Amputation, Leg Scars on Camera for First Time
The Pro Football Hall of Famer showed his amputated foot on a recent podcast with Shannon Sharpe. Deion Sanders has navigated adversity in his life as a player and most recently as a football coach at Jackson State. But nothing caught the attention of the Pro Football Hall of Famer like the moment he found out that he needed surgery to remove two toes on his left following a bout with life-threatening blood clots.
wdhn.com
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar Dies at 45
The organization announced the news of the former light heavyweight star’s passing Saturday night. UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar, who rose to prominence on the first season of The Ultimate Fighter, has died, the organization announced Saturday. He was 45. In a statement announcing the news, the UFC...
wdhn.com
J.J. Watt Ends the Career of a Twitter Troll
After being accused of being fake, Watt took out a Twitter troll. 1. It’s been a great week for people getting revenge on trolls. Earlier this week, I posted a video in Traina Thoughts of someone setting up a sting to confront a troll. Today, we have the story...
wdhn.com
Alex Ovechkin Reacts to Passing Gordie Howe on NHL Goals List
The Capitals star had some big plans after becoming the NHL’s second-leading scorer of all-time. View the original article to see embedded media. Capitals star forward Alex Ovechkin passed the great Gordie Howe for second in all-time NHL goals after scoring twice in Friday night’s 4–1 win against the Jets, bringing his total to 802 career goals.
wdhn.com
Titans vs. Texans Postponed One Hour by NFL Amid Blackouts
The decision comes after the Nashville mayor called upon the league to push back the kickoff. The NFL has postponed Saturday afternoon’s Texans-Titans game one hour due to power outages in Tennessee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The kickoff, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, will now take...
wdhn.com
Saints Post Video Showing Brutal Conditions in Cleveland
Conditions in Cleveland are frigid ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game. As frigid temperatures and heavy winds blow through most of the United States, this special holiday Saturday of NFL football stands to be heavily impacted. The afternoon game between the Saints and Browns in Cleveland, which is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, is among the games that could be quite uncomfortable.
wdhn.com
Five-Star Recruit Posts Statement After Flipping Commitment Twice in Two Days
Peyton Bowen signed his letter of intent to Oklahoma on Thursday. Five-star football recruit Peyton Bowen made what is assumed to be his final decision for his college commitment on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Oklahoma. This move comes one day after he announced his commitment to Oregon...
wdhn.com
Lamar Jackson Out, Tyler Huntley to Start vs. Falcons
This will be the third game in a row he’ll miss with a knee injury. View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that quarterback Tyler Huntley will start Saturday against the Falcons. Lamar Jackson will miss his third straight game with a knee injury.
wdhn.com
Jets Assistant Coach Miles Austin Suspended for Violating Gambling Policy
The NFL allows players to gamble on non-NFL sports, but not league or club employees. A look at Austin’s suspension, and the league’s sometimes confusing gambling policy. Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended for a violation of the league’s gambling policy, according to an NFL source.
Comments / 0