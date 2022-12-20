ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City elementary school donates canned goods to local food pantry

By Tyler Euchner
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSodN_0jpMeeZp00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland fifth graders delivered canned goods to a local food pantry Tuesday morning.

Morningside STEM Elementary School students arrived early Tuesday morning to drop off roughly 800 cans of food at the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church food bank on South St. Aubin Street. Students and faculty collected cans for last week’s “Can”-struction activity where students built one-of-a-kind designs out of canned foods.

Promenade theater enters Phase 2 of expansions, upgrades

One student said being able to help those in need warms her heart.

“It feels pretty great actually, ’cause it makes me happy that you guys are feeding a lot of people and it’s pretty awesome that we can actually help do this,” said Nardos Begerezbhier.

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church food bank officials said they hope for the donation of food to last for a few months.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ywQnD_0jpMeeZp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rn8Uk_0jpMeeZp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WMsKP_0jpMeeZp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNtxw_0jpMeeZp00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
siouxlandnews.com

Chick-fil-A closing location inside Southern Hills Mall food court

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Another staple for the mall is closing its doors. After 40 years, the Southern Hills Mall Chick-fil-A located in the food court is closing on December 31st. The Chick-fil-a located outside of the mall on Sergeant Road will remain open and employees from the mall...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Dordt student opens dog grooming business

SIOUX CENTER—For a college student, December is a busy time of the year, trying not only to prepare for the holidays but also finals. However, Dordt University student Chloe Vonk decided to add opening a new business to her agenda for the month. Twenty-year-old Vonk opened Bark Bath Grooming...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Shed Two-Thirds Destroyed In Fire Near Rock Valley Thursday

Rock Valley, Iowa– A machine shed once used as a hog building was severely damaged in a fire on Thursday, December 22, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 10:00 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a shed fire at 2659 310th Street, just east of the Rock Valley city limits, across Highway 18 south of Kooima Company.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kynt1450.com

Flood at Yankton Middle School

The Yankton Fire Department responded to an alarm at the Yankton Middle School Friday afternoon. Firefighters say that upon arrival they discovered a sprinkler line broke in one of the classrooms. Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles has all of the details. Nickles added that the water pipe froze, which...
YANKTON, SD
kiwaradio.com

Some Tense Moments At House Being Built In Sioux Center

Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Lizzy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Lizzy, a 1-to-2-year-old, female, brown tabby-and-white cat. She was found on the 1200 block of Floyd Boulevard. The shelter says she’s a super affectionate cat. If you know Lizzy, please let her owners know she’s at the rescue. However, if you happen […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

FLIGHTS CONTINUE AT SIOUX GATEWAY, SIOUX FALLS AIRPORT SHUTS DOWN

FLIGHTS ARE CONTINUING OUT OF SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT HERE IN SIOUX CITY. AIRPORT OFFICIALS SAY THE FRIDAY MORNING FLIGHT TO DENVER WAS SLIGHTLY DELAYED BUT MADE IT OUT O.K. THEY SAY TODAYS SCHEDULED FLIGHTS REMAIN ON THE BOARD AS OF LATE MORNING. THE SIOUX FALLS REGIONAL AIRPORT REMAINS CLOSED. IT...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Record sale prices for farmland

SHELDON—While Mark Twain was not known for his economic prognostications, it appears as if he may have been right on the money when he said, “Buy land, they’re not making it anymore.”. Farmland seven miles southwest of Sheldon sold for a record $30,000 an acre on Nov....
SHELDON, IA
kmaland.com

Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning

(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy