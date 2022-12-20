ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Major transit-oriented project slated for South LA

A development team has filed plans for a large mixed-use project in the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw neighborhood of South L.A., a part of the city that’s seeing increasing attention from developers. The proposal, which was registered with the Los Angeles City Planning Department in late December, comes from local investor...
LOS ANGELES, CA
therealdeal.com

Skanska USA redesigns office building in Beverly Hills

Skanska USA has updated plans for a three-story office building in Beverly Hills. The New York-based developer is modifying an approved plan for the 43,900-square-foot complex at 8633 Wilshire Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. It would replace a single-story commercial building. Skanska bought the third-acre project at Wilshire and Carson...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
therealdeal.com

Santa Ana landlords must register rentals under new law

Landlords in Santa Ana will soon have to open their wallets to join an official registry of rental housing. Santa Ana, Orange County’s first city to adopt rent control and eviction protections, will create a Rental Housing Board and a registry of rentals, the Orange County Register reported. The...
SANTA ANA, CA
therealdeal.com

Foreclosure delayed on Relevant Group’s Tommie, Thompson hotels

Relevant Group has another month to either refinance or come to an agreement to quash a foreclosure push from mezzanine lender Machine Investment Group on two of the firm’s Hollywood hotels. Machine had initiated a UCC foreclosure on Relevant’s 190-key Thompson hotel and the 212-key Tommie hotel in Hollywood,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
therealdeal.com

Billionaire Steve Wynn looks to sell properties for $300M

Billionaire casino mogul Steve Wynn has more than doubled down on an uncertain luxury real estate market by listing five properties for nearly $300 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. In addition to listing his 50 Central South duplex for $90 million last week, Wynn has listed two Sun Valley,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
therealdeal.com

LA’s biggest office sales came early in 2022

Pricey office deals picked up in Los Angeles from a post-pandemic slump during the first six months of this year before coming to a screeching halt after the Federal Reserve Bank started hiking interest rates. The top two sales of 2022 were traditional office buildings, but also efforts to refinance...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
therealdeal.com

Banning Ranch to become 400-acre nature preserve in $97M deal

Banning Ranch, a former oilfield on the Orange County coast targeted for a 387-acre nature preserve, is now a nearly $100 million done deal. The Trust for Public Land bought the property, considered the largest swath of undeveloped private land in OC, for use as a nature preserve, the Orange County Register reported. The seller was Newport Banning Ranch.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
therealdeal.com

Landlord group files legal challenge to LA’s transfer tax

Landlord advocacy group Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles has joined with a nonprofit tax policy lobbying group to file the first legal challenge to Measure ULA, the controversial new City of L.A. transfer tax measure. “Measure ULA is invalid,” argues the complaint, which was filed on Thursday in L.A....
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy