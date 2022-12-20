Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Megan Thee Stallion detailed the night she suspected Tory Lanez shot her in an emotional testimonyElizabeth FequiereLos Angeles, CA
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
therealdeal.com
Major transit-oriented project slated for South LA
A development team has filed plans for a large mixed-use project in the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw neighborhood of South L.A., a part of the city that’s seeing increasing attention from developers. The proposal, which was registered with the Los Angeles City Planning Department in late December, comes from local investor...
therealdeal.com
Skanska USA redesigns office building in Beverly Hills
Skanska USA has updated plans for a three-story office building in Beverly Hills. The New York-based developer is modifying an approved plan for the 43,900-square-foot complex at 8633 Wilshire Boulevard, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. It would replace a single-story commercial building. Skanska bought the third-acre project at Wilshire and Carson...
therealdeal.com
Santa Ana landlords must register rentals under new law
Landlords in Santa Ana will soon have to open their wallets to join an official registry of rental housing. Santa Ana, Orange County’s first city to adopt rent control and eviction protections, will create a Rental Housing Board and a registry of rentals, the Orange County Register reported. The...
therealdeal.com
Foreclosure delayed on Relevant Group’s Tommie, Thompson hotels
Relevant Group has another month to either refinance or come to an agreement to quash a foreclosure push from mezzanine lender Machine Investment Group on two of the firm’s Hollywood hotels. Machine had initiated a UCC foreclosure on Relevant’s 190-key Thompson hotel and the 212-key Tommie hotel in Hollywood,...
therealdeal.com
Billionaire Steve Wynn looks to sell properties for $300M
Billionaire casino mogul Steve Wynn has more than doubled down on an uncertain luxury real estate market by listing five properties for nearly $300 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. In addition to listing his 50 Central South duplex for $90 million last week, Wynn has listed two Sun Valley,...
therealdeal.com
LA’s biggest office sales came early in 2022
Pricey office deals picked up in Los Angeles from a post-pandemic slump during the first six months of this year before coming to a screeching halt after the Federal Reserve Bank started hiking interest rates. The top two sales of 2022 were traditional office buildings, but also efforts to refinance...
therealdeal.com
Banning Ranch to become 400-acre nature preserve in $97M deal
Banning Ranch, a former oilfield on the Orange County coast targeted for a 387-acre nature preserve, is now a nearly $100 million done deal. The Trust for Public Land bought the property, considered the largest swath of undeveloped private land in OC, for use as a nature preserve, the Orange County Register reported. The seller was Newport Banning Ranch.
therealdeal.com
Landlord group files legal challenge to LA’s transfer tax
Landlord advocacy group Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles has joined with a nonprofit tax policy lobbying group to file the first legal challenge to Measure ULA, the controversial new City of L.A. transfer tax measure. “Measure ULA is invalid,” argues the complaint, which was filed on Thursday in L.A....
