Navajo Nation authorities seeking missing man in Chinle
Authorities on the Navajo Nation are searching for a missing man last seen in Chinle. Gerald Thinn, 58, was last seen on December 17 in Chinle. Official say he was wearing a gray Carhartt sweater and blue jeans with a black beanie and brown boots. Thinn is 5-foot-9 inches tall...
Navajo Nation Police Department is warning tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
Fort Defiance, December 23 High School 🏀 Game Notice
