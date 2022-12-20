Read full article on original website
Related
scvnews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: Total SCV Cases Top 96,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 23 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,006 new cases countywide and 93 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,561, county case totals to 3,598,453 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 96,034 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 525.
scvnews.com
Hart District Students Recognized for PSAs on Dangers of Fentanyl
Selected video production groups from high schools in the William S. Hart High School District were recently recognized for filmed public service announcements bringing awareness to the dangers of fentanyl. This contest was hosted in partnership between the William S. Hart Union High School District, Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station and...
scvnews.com
Thursday COVID Roundup: 86 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday no additional deaths and 86 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 25 additional deaths and 3,084 new cases countywide. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,539, county case totals to 3,612,321 cases and Santa...
scvnews.com
You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall: Human Resources Division
Did you know over 800 full-time and part-time staff members make up the city of Santa Clarita? This month, the city is proud to showcase the friendly and skilled team in the Human Resources Division for the new release of the You’ve Got a Friend at City Hall campaign.
scvnews.com
Animal Care Centers Announce Increase in Live Release Rates
Recent reports of the euthanasia rate at Los Angeles County Animal Care Centers have included incorrect or misleading information. The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has worked diligently every year to increase the live release rate of animals. Dog and cat live release rates must be...
scvnews.com
NY Times Bestselling Author Stephen Jones Coming to CalArts
California Institute of the Arts is pleased to announce New York Times bestselling author Stephen Graham Jones as its 2023 Katie Jacobson Writer in Residence. Jones, the critically acclaimed, New York Times bestselling author of My Heart is a Chainsaw, The Only Good Indians, and 30 other books, is widely known and loved for his innovative approach to genre, particularly horror. His CalArts residency and public reading at REDCAT take place in advance of his highly anticipated sequel to My Heart is a Chainsaw. Titled Don’t Fear the Reaper (part two of The Indian Lake Trilogy), the book will be released on Feb. 7, 2023, by Simon & Schuster.
Comments / 0