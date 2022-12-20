ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey announces $10 million ‘cannabis equity’ grant for startup companies

Startup companies in New Jersey say the process of opening a cannabis business is challenging, especially in communities negatively impacted by the War on Drugs. Some feel left out because most weed retailers currently approved by the state are large corporations formed outside New Jersey. They also say it’s harder to secure funding and real estate sometimes due to the stigma around cannabis.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shapiro’s big win is a high note amid antisemitism surge

Josh Shapiro will be taking office as Pennsylvania’s next governor in January after running a campaign in which he spoke early and often about his Jewish religious heritage. At a time of rising concern about overt expressions of antisemitism, some observers are seeing a bright spot in his decisive victory, particularly coming in a presidential battleground state in which he was competing with a starkly contrasting opponent who deployed Christian nationalist themes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Delaware Valley

This story originally appeared on 6abc. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for western Chester, upper Montgomery and upper Bucks counties, and until 1 p.m. for Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon and Monroe counties. TODAY: Light precipitation arrives this morning and it could be...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Closed-door talks fail to settle Pa. state House control fight

A day of closed-door negotiations failed Wednesday to settle a dispute between Republican and Democratic leaders in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives about when to hold three special elections that will determine control of their chamber. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer told lawyers for Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Delaware proclamation aims to ‘shine a light’ on dangers of antisemitism

Top Delaware leaders gathered in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon in an effort to raise awareness about the threat anti-semitism poses. Governor John Carney signed a proclamation as part of the “Shine a Light” campaign calling attention to the growing problem of antisemitism. It’s part of a number of events in Delaware and around the nation designed to highlight the threats that hateful words and actions pose to members of the Jewish community.
DELAWARE STATE
Bucks County vote moves Pennsylvania closer to certifying election

A suburban Philadelphia county elections board voted Tuesday to certify its November results, a development Pennsylvania officials had said was required before they can issue a statewide certification. Bucks County government spokesman Jim O’Malley said its Board of Elections wrapped up certification, although litigation over recount requests has not ended....
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
N.J. lawmakers move to redact addresses for elected officials from the public record

Each year, local and state government officials in New Jersey must disclose public financial statements with the address or addresses of each property they own. However, the state legislature is one step closer to removing such a requirement after the General Assembly approved a bill on Thursday that would only require officials to disclose the town and county where they own property.
