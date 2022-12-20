Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey announces $10 million ‘cannabis equity’ grant for startup companies
Startup companies in New Jersey say the process of opening a cannabis business is challenging, especially in communities negatively impacted by the War on Drugs. Some feel left out because most weed retailers currently approved by the state are large corporations formed outside New Jersey. They also say it’s harder to secure funding and real estate sometimes due to the stigma around cannabis.
Shapiro’s big win is a high note amid antisemitism surge
Josh Shapiro will be taking office as Pennsylvania’s next governor in January after running a campaign in which he spoke early and often about his Jewish religious heritage. At a time of rising concern about overt expressions of antisemitism, some observers are seeing a bright spot in his decisive victory, particularly coming in a presidential battleground state in which he was competing with a starkly contrasting opponent who deployed Christian nationalist themes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Delaware Valley
This story originally appeared on 6abc. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for western Chester, upper Montgomery and upper Bucks counties, and until 1 p.m. for Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon and Monroe counties. TODAY: Light precipitation arrives this morning and it could be...
Dark chocolate might have health perks, but should you worry about lead in your bar?
Dark chocolate has long been touted as having health benefits. We’ve been told it can improve our moods, decrease inflammation and even increase blood flow. But some researchers are now warning of heavy metals in some of our favorite dark chocolate bars. Consumer Reports tested 28 dark chocolate bars,...
Closed-door talks fail to settle Pa. state House control fight
A day of closed-door negotiations failed Wednesday to settle a dispute between Republican and Democratic leaders in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives about when to hold three special elections that will determine control of their chamber. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer told lawyers for Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster...
Black gun owners in N.J. say new concealed carry restrictions won’t make their communities safer
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is soon expected to sign new regulations revising the state’s concealed carry laws, which removes the justifiable need standard while upping other requirements. Supporters say it will make the state safer, especially in underserved neighborhoods in cities like Newark, Camden, and Trenton where reports...
Delaware proclamation aims to ‘shine a light’ on dangers of antisemitism
Top Delaware leaders gathered in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon in an effort to raise awareness about the threat anti-semitism poses. Governor John Carney signed a proclamation as part of the “Shine a Light” campaign calling attention to the growing problem of antisemitism. It’s part of a number of events in Delaware and around the nation designed to highlight the threats that hateful words and actions pose to members of the Jewish community.
Bucks County vote moves Pennsylvania closer to certifying election
A suburban Philadelphia county elections board voted Tuesday to certify its November results, a development Pennsylvania officials had said was required before they can issue a statewide certification. Bucks County government spokesman Jim O’Malley said its Board of Elections wrapped up certification, although litigation over recount requests has not ended....
New Jersey Gov. Murphy signs law upping requirements for concealed carry
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed sweeping new changes to concealed carry laws following a U.S. Supreme Court decision that bolstered the rights of gun owners. That ruling threw the state’s previous general concealed carry prohibition into flux. The new law gets rid of the “justifiable need”...
4 cases of Legionnaires’ disease identified in Pennsauken, Camden County
This story originally appeared on 6abc. The New Jersey Health Department and the Camden County Health Department are warning residents to be cautious about Legionnaires disease after new cases were discovered. Legionnaires’ disease is a bacterial disease that can be contracted through breathing in small droplets of water that contain...
‘Every damn ugly thing in the world’: Biden bemoans dangers of burn pits in return home to promote new law that helps veterans
President Biden made a rare official appearance Friday in his home state of Delaware, commiserating with vets and touting a new law that expands benefits to those exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances in U.S. conflicts since the Vietnam War. Biden has blamed burn pits in...
Jan. 6 panel urges ethics review for Pa. Rep. Perry, McCarthy, other GOP lawmakers
Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and three other GOP lawmakers should face ethics investigations for their refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas, the House Jan. 6 committee said Monday in the culmination of a monthslong standoff over their testimony. The committee had issued subpoenas in May for the testimony of McCarthy...
New Jersey lawmakers pass concealed carry gun legislation after ruling
New Jersey lawmakers gave final approval Monday to legislation overhauling rules to get a firearm carry permit after this summer’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanded gun rights. The Democrat-led Senate passed the measure in what is scheduled to be the last voting session of the year, sending the legislation...
N.J. lawmakers move to redact addresses for elected officials from the public record
Each year, local and state government officials in New Jersey must disclose public financial statements with the address or addresses of each property they own. However, the state legislature is one step closer to removing such a requirement after the General Assembly approved a bill on Thursday that would only require officials to disclose the town and county where they own property.
Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry could face Ethics Committee for refusing Jan. 6 subpoena
As Donald Trump learned that he might face criminal charges for his efforts to overturn the presidential election of 2020, midstate congressman Scott Perry learned that he might face sanctions from the House Ethics Committee for his role in that scheme. Perry’s name is mentioned 22 times across 16 pages...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0