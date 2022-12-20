Moberly Public Utilities issues boil water advisory
The City of Moberly Public Utilities issued a boil water advisory on its Facebook page on Tuesday.
"Water service will be interrupted Tuesday, December 20, 2022 and Wednesday, December 21, 2022 for water main construction," the post says.
The post says water mains to be shut down and water services to be interrupted in the following areas:
- 100 Block of Johnson Street
- 212 Johnson Street
- 509 West Rollins Street
- 528 West Rollins Street
- 536 West Rollins Street
- All of Thompson Street
- 100 Block of N 5th Street
- 400 Block of West Rollins Street
Once service is restored there will be a 48 hour precautionary boil advisory
