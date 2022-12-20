Read full article on original website
nwahomepage.com
RB Emmanuel Crawford chooses Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Beginning in 2023, Sam Pittman won’t be the only Grove (Okla.) alum with the Arkansas program. On Wednesday, Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford, 5-10, 170, announced he has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Razorbacks. “I chose it for a lot of reasons,” Crawford said....
5newsonline.com
Holiday shopping season interrupted by Arkansas winter freeze
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite the frigid temperatures shoppers rushed to local stores to grab last-minute gifts. “We’re just doing the last-minute stuff… stocking stuffers... to equal out the presents between the kids,” said consumer Michael Thomas. The winter storm did have an impact on the “Kindness...
KHBS
Cave Springs infant killed by husky
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
Help prevent frozen water lines during low temperatures
As residents and crews all around Northwest Arkansas are preparing for the drastic drop in temperature Thursday, Dec. 22 that will bring an arctic blast, the City of Fayetteville is offering guidance to help prevent frozen water lines.
5newsonline.com
Six puppies saved from the cold, shown the power of true holiday spirit
ARKANSAS, USA — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Thursday about the heartwarming rescue of six abandoned puppies during the freezing night. The post begins appropriately with how, "On the coldest day of the year, there's still feel-good stories to warm you up:" It tells the unbelievable...
Man beaten in Crawford County viral video pleads not guilty to six charges
The subject of a beating at the hands of members of law enforcement caught on video has entered a plea of not guilty to six charges for his actions leading up to the viral altercation.
