Fayetteville, AR

RB Emmanuel Crawford chooses Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Beginning in 2023, Sam Pittman won’t be the only Grove (Okla.) alum with the Arkansas program. On Wednesday, Grove running back Emmanuel Crawford, 5-10, 170, announced he has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Razorbacks. “I chose it for a lot of reasons,” Crawford said....
Holiday shopping season interrupted by Arkansas winter freeze

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite the frigid temperatures shoppers rushed to local stores to grab last-minute gifts. “We’re just doing the last-minute stuff… stocking stuffers... to equal out the presents between the kids,” said consumer Michael Thomas. The winter storm did have an impact on the “Kindness...
Cave Springs infant killed by husky

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
