NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: 7+ Things to Do in the DC Area on Christmas and Beyond
Christmas weekend doesn't mean you're stuck inside (or caroling in the cold). We have tons of things you can do to get out of the house this holiday weekend — just pile on those ugly sweaters because it’s seriously cold. Holiday Lights: Many holiday lights displays are open...
NBC Washington
Anacostia High Educator Earns Master's Degree While Encouraging Kids to Stay in School
A D.C. educator just received his Master of Science in Education he earned while encouraging young people to stay in school. The degree is a symbol of where Lavon Surratt is going but also where he’s been. For two years, he’s been grinding seven days a week working as...
NBC Washington
Subzero Wind Chills, Dangerous Cold to Grip DC Area: Day-by-Day Christmas Weekend Forecast
Mother Nature is giving the Washington, D.C., area a blast of frigid cold Siberian air for Christmas weekend. A winter storm is affecting millions of people across the United States. Thousands of flights have been delayed, including several dozen in D.C.-area airports, according to FlightAware. In the D.C. area, subzero...
NBC Washington
Maryland Teenager Sentenced to 18 Years for Shooting Student at Magruder High
A judge sentenced a teenager to 18 years in prison on Thursday after he was accused of using a ghost gun to shoot another student at Magruder High School in Maryland in January. Steven Alston Jr., 18, previously pleaded guilty to the charge of attempted first-degree murder. While incarcerated, Alston...
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Crash on MD-210 in Accokeek: Police
A woman was killed early Friday on one of the Washington, D.C., region’s most notoriously dangerous roads, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was driving southbound on Maryland Route 210 near Berry Road overnight, police said. Her vehicle left the road and ran into a utility pole,...
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage Stairwell While Out to Dinner With Family
A man was shot and killed Wednesday night inside a parking garage in Silver Spring, Maryland, while he was out for dinner with his family. Charles Reynolds, 62, had just finished eating dinner with his family when he was shot about 9 p.m. in a stairwell in the Wayne Avenue parking garage, police said.
NBC Washington
Santa's Christmas Eve Water-Skiing Makes a Splash in Alexandria
Santa Claus braved Saturday’s cold to celebrate the holidays by water-skiing on the Potomac River in Alexandria, Virginia. The 37th annual Water-Skiing Santa show took place in Waterfront Park at 1 p.m. The event is considered an Alexandria tradition. The "Santa News Network" livestreamed and announced the event from...
NBC Washington
Tenants Say They Have No Heat as Dangerous Cold Approaches
With dangerous cold on the way, residents in a Northern Virginia apartment complex say they have no heat. Tenants at the Fairmont Gardens Apartments Complex in Annandale say they're not sure if or when the issue will be fixed. Dorian Johnson said she can’t remember the last time the heat...
NBC Washington
Prince George's Firefighters Rescue Man From Burning Pickup
Two firefighters rescued a man from a burning pickup truck in Maryland earlier this week. The firefighters from Prince George’s County were running an ambulance call when they spotted the crashed truck. “Saw smoke off in the distance, so I turned the lights on to see what’s going on,”...
