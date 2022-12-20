ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Washington

Woman Killed in Crash on MD-210 in Accokeek: Police

A woman was killed early Friday on one of the Washington, D.C., region’s most notoriously dangerous roads, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was driving southbound on Maryland Route 210 near Berry Road overnight, police said. Her vehicle left the road and ran into a utility pole,...
ACCOKEEK, MD
NBC Washington

Santa's Christmas Eve Water-Skiing Makes a Splash in Alexandria

Santa Claus braved Saturday’s cold to celebrate the holidays by water-skiing on the Potomac River in Alexandria, Virginia. The 37th annual Water-Skiing Santa show took place in Waterfront Park at 1 p.m. The event is considered an Alexandria tradition. The "Santa News Network" livestreamed and announced the event from...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Tenants Say They Have No Heat as Dangerous Cold Approaches

With dangerous cold on the way, residents in a Northern Virginia apartment complex say they have no heat. Tenants at the Fairmont Gardens Apartments Complex in Annandale say they're not sure if or when the issue will be fixed. Dorian Johnson said she can’t remember the last time the heat...
ANNANDALE, VA

