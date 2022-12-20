ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Des Moines-area pantries slowly starve, Food Bank of Iowa offers a new deal to stock them

By Francesca Block, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago

Food Bank of Iowa has made an offer to West Des Moines to reestablish their partnership and resupply the city's food pantry, breaking an impasse that was starving the pantry of food donations.

A week after breaking off discussions with city officials, Food Bank of Iowa CEO Michelle Book announced the proposed deal and said a similar offer has been made to the Polk County River Place and Polk County Northside food pantries, which found themselves in similar straits over a rift between organizations that supply food to families in need.

“Our focus is, and has always been, on feeding people," Book said in a statement Tuesday. "The recent narrative in our community has been hurtful and disruptive to all of us working so hard to fight food insecurity. It’s time to put this distraction behind us for the good of those we serve.”

A disagreement between Food Bank of Iowa and Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) over Food Bank's new contract requirement for pantries has poisoned the relationship between the two and resulted in area pantries seeing their food donations dwindle.

More: Why Des Moines families are seeking record amounts of food assistance

A key part of the dispute was a Food Bank contract addendum requiring pantries to provide a minimum of a 3-day supply of food , or 12 pounds, to each client.

West Des Moines Mayor Russ Trimble, who helped negotiate the deal, said the West Des Moines pantry already follows that guideline. But DMARC pantry officials have said the new policy would require them to allow individual clients to receive that amount of food at each of their 15 affiliated pantries each month, adding up to 42 days' worth of food for one person.

DMARC insists that isn't feasible or fair to all those who might need help.

"When we talk about a fear of people hitting multiple pantries, it's not because they're doing anything wrong. It’s a capacity issue where we are trying to provide equitable access," Anne Bacon, the director of DMARC-affiliated IMPACT Community Action said Tuesday. "We never would say they don’t need more assistance."

How Food Bank of Iowa and West Des Moines reached a deal

In the middle of the conflict, Book told City Manager Tom Hadden last week that her agency would no longer be willing to work with the city or its Human Services department. Annette Hacker, a spokesperson for the food bank, told the Register at the time that the board supported Book's decision to cut ties with the city of West Des Moines.

But Trimble said he spoke to Book about potential resolutions Tuesday morning, after the Des Moines City Council threatened to withhold $500,000 of funding to DMARC and the Food Bank if the groups couldn't resolve their differences by Dec. 31.

West Des Moines Human Services is a member of DMARC's food pantry network. However, unlike most pantries in the network, it operates as part of the city government and not as its own nonprofit.

When the contract dispute in October caused a schism between DMARC pantries and Food Bank of Iowa, West Des Moines Human Services could not re-sign its contract with Food Bank independently because it wasn't a nonprofit, ending its partnership with the food provider Nov. 3.

To circumvent that problem, Trimble said the new agreement would be signed between Food Bank of Iowa and The Friends of West Des Moines Human Services, which is a 501(c)(3) organization associated with the government program that runs the food pantry.

However, the new arrangement raises logistical challenges for West Des Moines Human Services, including the need to honor the Food Bank of Iowa's new contract requirements.

To abide by both organizations' policies, the West Des Moines pantry must find a way to keep separate the food received from each organization, Trimble said. Though he admits it will be difficult, he said it is worth a try.

"It's a path forward. It's a way to get people food as quickly as we possibly can," he said.

Trimble said the pantry will continue to evaluate the policy as it is being implemented.

Food donations drop precipitously after partnership ends

West Des Moines Human Services Director Althea Holcomb said the pantry is struggling to fill its fridges and keep a variety of choices available to its clients without support from Food Bank of Iowa.

As a result of ending its contract with the food bank, rescued food at West Des Moines' pantry dropped from 8,382 pounds in October to 4,383 pounds in November, according to data presented for the City Council meeting.

So far in December, the pantry has collected only 808 pounds of rescued food — less than a tenth of the amount it received in October.

On Tuesday night, around 40 officials from the city of West Des Moines and Polk County, pantry leaders and their board representatives met in West Des Moines to discuss how to address issues that organizations like West Des Moines Human Services are facing amid the conflict with the Food Bank.

Pantry leaders expressed optimism for Trimble's efforts but were disappointed that representatives from Food Bank of Iowa did not attend Tuesday's meeting.

"It's very difficult to have a discussion with the other party when the other party is not here," DMARC board member Shashank Aurora said at the meeting. Food Bank of Iowa had requested the meeting not be held “out of respect for the process of collaboration.”

West Des Moines Councilmember Douglas Loots said that for the new partnership to work, Food Bank of Iowa must meet certain demands, including providing full access to USDA food, restoring all food rescue, providing full access to Food Bank's menu offerings and maintaining extra inventory in case of shortages from the amended policy.

Particularly important for pantries during Tuesday's discussion was the reinstatement of food rescue from local grocery stores, a service Polk County Supervisor Bob Brownell recognized as one "we can't do without."

Before the contract dispute, DMARC used to obtain 30,000 to 40,000 pounds of food rescued from local grocery stores each month and distributed that among its 15 pantries.

"We have lost that ability. We are not allowed to go to those accounts and pick that up," said Becky Whitlow, DMARC's food network pantry director. "It's that food rescue relationship that has been eliminated that has hurt the pantries more than anything."

While Food Bank of Iowa redistributed much of this food to other pantries in the area, many leaders raised concerns that the Food Bank and its smaller pantry partners are not equipped to handle that large an amount of rescued food, meaning some is likely going to waste.

"The food is there. It's going in the garbage," said Aubrey Alvarez, the director of local food rescue nonprofit Eat Greater Des Moines, which recently lost its ability to pick up food-rescue items from Kum & Go after Food Bank of Iowa signed a new contract with the retailer in October.

Now that food has been redistributed to other pantries, DMARC CEO Matt Unger emphasized, any solution that brings rescued food items back to DMARC pantries may mean food getting taken away from other pantries in the Food Bank's network. However, he said he doesn't believe the network will be able to make up the difference on its own.

"This whole thing is a system, and when you throw a wrench in it, you can't just pull that wrench back out," Unger said. "We're going to have to reform this whole food rescue ecosystem that we had built up over a lot of time."

Many leaders and board members expressed fears that the ongoing conflict will deter citizens and corporations from donating amid a time when organizations are facing a record need for support as families struggle to pay food prices pushed higher by inflation.

In a news release ahead of the meeting, Book expressed willingness to work with other DMARC pantries. However, she indicated the partnership would be contingent on their willingness to adopt the food bank's new policies.

Officials with West Des Moines say they plan to convene a group of representative stakeholders who can negotiate directly with Food Bank of Iowa. The city also hopes to organize a centralized call for fundraising and to brainstorm creative ways for the metro's pantries to fill in the gaps while they hope for an official resolution with Food Bank of Iowa.

"If there's anything that's difficult about this situation or kind of breaks my heart is that we are talking about organizations and not people in need," Unger said. "The center of all of this and the reason we do this work is try to help people who just need a little extra help."

Is there potential for future resolutions with other pantries?

Polk County may also try to broker a deal with Food Bank of Iowa, after the agency extended a similar offer to Polk County River Place and Polk County Northside food pantries, which are also a part of the DMARC network and are overseen by the Polk County Board of Supervisors.

Supervisor Bob Brownell said he will raise the opportunity with other supervisors and also trying to mediate a resolution between the Food Bank and the rest of the DMARC network.

To mend the relationship between the various nonprofits, Brownell has proposed that all DMARC-affiliated pantries sign the food bank's contract with October's contract addendum for a trial period.

"The idea here is, if DMARC’s claims of 'overuse' by pantry users is credible, by a certain date we’ll know that. The parties can then make their own decisions," he wrote in an email to the Register.

The Register previously reported that three of the four DMARC pantries that did re-sign Food Bank of Iowa's contract saw a notable uptick in customers returning to the network multiple times per month.

Brownell said he recognizes these numbers have raised concerns. However, he stressed that it is still too early to tell how this will affect the pantries and their abilities to serve their clients moving forward.

Food Bank of Iowa sees shift on board

At the same time that the Food Bank seeks to mend relationships with pantries in West Des Moines and Polk County, its board is changing leaders.

Hacker confirmed that Food Bank of Iowa's current board chair, Hannah Krause, has stepped down and has been replaced by former board chair and current Bellevue, Nebraska, Police Chief Ken Clary. Hacker said Krause will continue to serve on the board.

Krause, who previously declined the Register's request for comment, is the wife of Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause. Kum & Go signed a deal with Food Bank of Iowa in early October that redirected its leftover food rescue to only Food Bank of Iowa's partners, cutting out other local nonprofits, such as Eat Greater Des Moines and DMARC-affiliated pantries, which used to receive the food.

Hacker did not comment on whether Krause's decision to step down is related to the ongoing dispute.

"She is a business owner and the mother of two small children, as well as actively involved elsewhere in the community. The demands were such that she asked to step back in her role as chair for now," Hacker wrote in an email to the Register.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3 .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: As Des Moines-area pantries slowly starve, Food Bank of Iowa offers a new deal to stock them

