ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Lions S DeShon Elliott 'probably won't be able to play' vs. Carolina Panthers

By Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nJhej_0jpMdVXx00

The Detroit Lions likely will be without starting safety DeShon Elliott for Saturday's game against the Carolina Panthers because of a dislocated shoulder, and Lions coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday he's not sure yet if Elliott will return this season.

"I would say right now he’s looking like he probably won’t be able to make it (Saturday)," Campbell said.

Elliott injured his left shoulder attempting to make a diving tackle in the third quarter of last week's win over the New York Jets.

He told the Free Press after the game he dislocated his shoulder, and Campbell said Elliott still was sore on Monday.

If Elliott can't play, the Lions will turn to either C.J. Moore or Ifeatu Melifonwu in his absence. Moore replaced Elliott against the Jets, and is the more seasoned of the replacement options, something Campbell said was important to the Lions (7-7) as they chase a playoff berth.

Elliott is second on the team with 90 tackles and has one forced fumble and one fumble recovery this season.

POWER RANKS:Detroit Lions look like one of the league's 10 best teams

The Lions have played most of the season without starting safety Tracy Walker, who tore his Achilles tendon in a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Rookie Kerby Joseph has started the past 11 games in Walker's place.

"As of right now, it looks like, it doesn’t look very promising (for Elliott)," Campbell said. "But there again, we’re going to see how he feels every day."

The Lions held a walk-through instead of a practice Tuesday, and along with Elliott, listed center Frank Ragnow (foot), guard Kayode Awosika (ankle) and fullback Jason Cabinda (illness) as out on their estimated injury report.

SHAWN WINDSOR:Detroit Lions learning to handle the 'cheese' as they become talk of NFL

Linebacker Derrick Barnes was limited after missing the past two games with a knee injury.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions face Carolina Panthers in coldest game in Bank of America Stadium history

CHARLOTTE — When the Detroit Lions face the Carolina Panthers later today, it is expected to be the coldest game in Bank of America Stadium history. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Charlotte are expected to reach 26 degrees around 1 p.m., with wind gusts of up to 21 mph, making the real-feel temperature about 11 degrees.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dan Campbell: Detroit Lions 'got exactly what we deserved' in 37-23 loss to Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Dan Campbell shook his head back and forth, never changing the look of disappointment on his face. The Detroit Lions turned in their worst defensive performance of the season Saturday, allowing 320 yards rushing — their most in 24 years — in a 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and Campbell said after his team “didn’t look as hungry as they did.”
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football reinforced by several returning linemen. Who else's coming back?

EAST LANSING — On a day when Michigan State football welcomed its newest players, Mel Tucker gave some glimpses into some of the decisions his current Spartans are making for their future. Most notably that offensive linemen Nick Samac and J.D. Duplain both plan to return for their COVID-waiver extra seasons, along with defensive end Khris Bogle. ...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons freeze up after halftime, fall to Atlanta Hawks, 130-105

ATLANTA — It has been a bad week for the Detroit Pistons. After falling to the Utah Jazz by 15 points on Tuesday and the Philadelphia 76ers by 20 on Wednesday, they were unable to get on the right track before Christmas. The Pistons were outscored, 70-42, in the second half by the Atlanta Hawks on Friday en route to a 130-105 blowout. It was the fifth straight loss for Detroit (8-27). The Pistons have two days to recuperate before hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy