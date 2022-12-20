ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Celebration of life planned for former Reds pitcher Tom Browning

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Funeral arrangements have been made for former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning, who passed away Monday at the age of 62. Officials say he was found unresponsive in his home and first responders were unable to resuscitate him, but no foul play is suspected. Browning was drafted...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Mega Millions jackpot prize rises to historical amount

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The Mega Millions jackpot prize has jumped to an estimated $565 million. That amount would make it the sixth largest amount in the lottery's history. This new prize amount comes after nobody won the jackpot on Friday's recent drawing. The estimated odds to win the jackpot...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

December 24 marks National Eggnog Day

CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, marks National Eggnog Day. Eggnog, the popular holiday drink, is a made up of milk and cream, sugar, eggs, and spices. In addition, eggnog is sometimes made with alterations, such as adding cinnamon or pumpkin spice. It's believed that eggnog arrived in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

4 dead, many injured in auto accidents across the state

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Four people are dead and many more were injured after crashes across the state due to weather-related events. Governor Mike DeWine tweeted that four were killed in auto accidents across the state. “The road conditions continue to be very dangerous across the state, with white outs and...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Thousands without power after winter storm in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over 4,000 people were without power early Friday morning. There were about 2,000 people without power near Morrow, Ohio, and another 1,000 near Franklin, Ohio without power, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. Those were the two areas with the most affected customers. An overnight winter...
FRANKLIN, OH
WKRC

These popular Tri-State attractions are closed due to the weather

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Extreme winter weather hit the Tri-State area Thursday night into Friday morning. That's caused several popular attractions to close down over the weekend due to hazardous conditions:. Closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Tuesday, Dec. 27. National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec....
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

3 warming centers open in Cincinnati over holiday weekend

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Recreation Commission will have three of its recreation centers open over the holiday weekend for anyone who needs them. While all 23 were scheduled to be open, dangerous road conditions would not allow staff to travel. On Friday, the Price Hill, Over-The-Rhine, and Corryville locations...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Rumpke trash and recycling collection suspended due to weather

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Rumpke made an announcement that all trash and recycling collection has been suspended Friday. The company says if customers have items picked up Friday, they will not be picked up again until the next Friday. So, people should bring their items back in for another week. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Nothing like being a kid at Christmas

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The best way to view Christmas is through the eyes of a child. So Bob Herzog spoke to first and second grade students at JF Dulles Elementary in the Oak Hills Local School District to get their take on everything Christmas... and it did not disappoint.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Stores plan to brave the cold to give last-minute shoppers a chance

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Some local businesses plan to brave the incoming winter blast to give last minute shoppers a chance to grab gifts. A small line formed outside of Cincy Shirts with families hoping to grab some personalized gifts for loved ones. Sales associate Nick Hagan says Thursday was a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Why some Duke Energy electric customers will see higher bills come January

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Duke Energy customers in Southwest Ohio should expect to see slightly higher prices on their electric bills in January. Ohio's utility regulator this past week formally approved a distribution rate increase, which will provide an additional $22.6 million in annual state revenue. This will make the cost...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Duke Energy: Crews on standby to repair storm damage

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Duke Energy says crews are standing by to repair any damage from the storm that's coming in Thursday night. The good news is, it says the power grid is stronger than ever. But the weather could affect repair times. If your power does go out, make sure...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Lanes of I-74 in Indiana re-open after jackknifed semi removed

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A jackknifed semi shut down one direction of an interstate in southeast Indiana on Friday afternoon. Westbound lanes of I-74 near the 156 mile marker, between Batesville and St. Leon, were closed for more than an hour before it re-opened around 1:15 p.m. There were...
BATESVILLE, IN
WKRC

Renowned chef, restaurateur Jean-Robert de Cavel dies at 61

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Renowned chef and restaurateur Jean-Robert de Cavel has died of cancer. His friend, Dennis Speigel, says he passed in his sleep earlier Friday. Jean-Robert began his culinary life in France before coming to Cincinnati in 1993 to become the head chef at the longest-reigning 5-star restaurant in the United States, La Maisonette.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fire breaks out in Butler County home

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A fire broke out in a Butler County home early Saturday morning. Emergency units were called to the scene on Waynes Trace Road, a little north of Hamilton, around 3:30 a.m. Authorities say the people who live there, and all of their pets, made it...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 1 injured following College Hill shooting

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in College Hill Thursday. Officers were called to the Sunoco gas station on Galbraith Road near Daly Road just after 1 p.m. They found two victims. One person, identified as James Witherspoon, 32, was pronounced dead at...
CINCINNATI, OH

