Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
WINKNEWS.com
WINK News EXCLUSIVE: New attorney for 5th grader accused of threatening mass school shooting discusses the case
For nearly seven months, a Cape Coral family has waited to prove their son’s innocence. At the age of ten, Daniel Marquez was charged with threatening violence at his elementary school during Memorial Day weekend. Hours after that arrest, video of the boy was posted by the Lee County...
Mysuncoast.com
Naples woman charged in hit-and-run death
NAPLES, Fla. (WWSB) - A 30-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian Dec. 9 in Collier County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Giselle Guzman of Naples was arrested Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving...
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly hit-and-run on Old US-41 Rd kills Georgia man on Friday
A hit-and-run killed a 47-year-old man from Georgia Friday evening in Lee County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling south on Old US-41 Road, just south of Compound Road in Bonita Springs. The victim was walking in the southbound lane of Old US-41 when the front of...
WINKNEWS.com
Felony or Free Speech? Legal experts explain why the Lee County Sheriff could be charged under Florida statute used to arrest Daniel Marquez
It’s a frightening thought: your child taken away in handcuffs and charged with a felony for texting a joke to a friend. That’s what Daniel Marquez says happened to him at the end of 5th grade. While his family is fighting the charges in court, we dig into...
WINKNEWS.com
New details about the 2019 killings of two women in Cape Coral
The man accused of brutally murdering two women in Cape Coral in 2019 is facing the death penalty, and now we are learning what witnesses in the case against him are saying. Wade Wilson, 28, is accused of killing Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in Cape Coral just days apart in 2019. Investigators found Melton’s body in her Cape Coral home and four days later found they found Ruiz dead in a field.
Naples woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash
Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Naples woman involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested after Christmas card with cocaine and fentanyl got delivered to wrong address
A man called Marco Island police after finding white powdery substances in a package delivered to him. A package delivered to the wrong address happens from time to time, but getting drugs hand-delivered to the wrong address happens a bit more seldomly. Inside the box was a red envelope with...
WINKNEWS.com
1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Veronica Shoemaker Blvd shooting in Fort Myers
One person was killed and another hospitalized Thursday morning after a shooting on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard in Fort Myers. The Fort Myers Police Department began investigating the scene on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard near Manor Parkway around 5 a.m. The condition of the surviving victim is unknown for now. One neighbor...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Couple arrested in Keys after toddler found covered in roaches
MARATHON, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested a Fort Myers couple on child abuse and drug charges after they found a 2-year-old boy in “squalid” conditions, authorities said Wednesday. Monroe County deputies cuffed Zachary Sousa Engren, 22, and Jillian Larae Meyers, 20, following a traffic...
WINKNEWS.com
2 men sought in connection with car burglary at Wa-Ke Hatchee Park
Lee County detectives are looking for two men in connection with a car break-in at Wa-Ke Hatchee Park. The victim told the Lee County Sheriff’s Office that she parked her car around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 18th and went for a run in the park. When she returned 30 minutes later, she found her car window smashed and her wallet, containing cash and credit cards, missing.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers police officer, K-9 hospitalized after landing in canal after crash
A Fort Myers police officer and his K-9 partner were hospitalized after a Friday morning crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the crash occurred just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard. The officer was driving west on MLK Boulevard when witnesses say a black four-door sedan traveling on Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard collided with the cruiser. The officer’s vehicle landed upside down in a canal.
WINKNEWS.com
3 people suspected of working together to steal woman’s wallet in Estero
Deputies are looking for three people suspected of working together to distract a woman and steal her wallet in an Estero parking lot on Dec. 15. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a woman entered her vehicle at around 1:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the Publix Super Market at Corkscrew Village, located at 21301 South Tamiami Trail. She placed her wallet, containing $382, on the center console. The woman saw a man approach the rear of her vehicle and begin speaking in Spanish while pointing to the rear bumper. The victim exited the vehicle in an attempt to understand what the man was saying.
Neighbors react to news of unlicensed daycare where man was arrested
The arrest comes after a mother whose child attended the home daycare found a handwritten note in her child’s backpack referencing sexual activity.
Fort Myers drug bust seizes nearly 20 pounds of narcotics
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department revealed they have removed close to 20 pounds of narcotics from the streets, including over 13 pounds of Fentanyl. The FMPD executed a probation walk-through of 3504 Lantana Street due to it being the location of probationer Jesus Gonzalez. After entering the residence, Correctional Probation Specialists discovered three large zip-loc bags of marijuana and two bags of cocaine.
WINKNEWS.com
Fatal crash in Bonita Springs Friday evening
A fatal crash in Bonita Springs caused a complete roadblock on Old US-41 Friday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Old US-41 and Compound Road in Bonita Springs. According to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno’s Twitter, northbound and southbound lanes were totally shut...
Man arrested after threatening to shoot his family while asking for drug money
MARCO ISLAND, Fla — A man is in custody after threatening to shoot his wife and teenage son because they would not give him money to buy drugs. “It’s a high-intensity situation, you want to make sure everyone is safe, not only the people you are responding to help but the officers responding themselves,” said Captain Richard Stoltenborg with the Marco Island Police Department.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County family finds solace in faith for post-Ian Christmas without home
A Lee County family of five living in a shed after Hurricane Ian won’t be spending the holidays at home, because that home is uninhabitable. But they haven’t lost their Christmas spirit. It’s been almost three months since Ian ravaged Southwest Florida, and many communities are still trying...
Crash throws Fort Myers police cruiser into drainage ditch
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A Fort Myers police officer and his K9 partner were involved in a crash Friday morning at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Veronica S Shoemaker Boulevard. The officer was driving west on MLK Boulevard while a four-door sedan with two...
WINKNEWS.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Tice
A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Tice early Friday morning. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating the crash at the intersection of Palm Beach Boulevard and Balboa Avenue for hours. Debris was left on the road from the car.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral police cracking down on ATV drivers
Cape Coral police officers are working to keep neighborhoods safe by working on a joint operation to stop people from driving ATVs illegally. It isn’t a new problem in the area because ATVs are mostly spotted zooming around at night. An empty lot along Chiquita Boulevard is where many...
