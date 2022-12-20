Deputies are looking for three people suspected of working together to distract a woman and steal her wallet in an Estero parking lot on Dec. 15. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a woman entered her vehicle at around 1:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the Publix Super Market at Corkscrew Village, located at 21301 South Tamiami Trail. She placed her wallet, containing $382, on the center console. The woman saw a man approach the rear of her vehicle and begin speaking in Spanish while pointing to the rear bumper. The victim exited the vehicle in an attempt to understand what the man was saying.

ESTERO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO