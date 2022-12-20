Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Overdoses suspected in discovery of two bodies in Macon motel
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two bodies were found and a woman is in the hospital following suspected overdoses in a Macon motel. According to Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley, a staff member at Motel 6 on Riverside Parkway discovered two dead men and one woman in need of medical attention on Tuesday afternoon.
Two men shot and killed at Warner Robins trailer park identified
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two men died in a Christmas Eve shooting in Warner Robins, according to the Houston County sheriff's office. They say it happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on 84 Red Fox Run, in the Red Fox Run Trailer Park. Lt. Matt Moulton says deputies...
wgxa.tv
Investigation: Laurens County inmate found dead
Dublin, Ga. (WGXA) -- Sheriff Larry Dean is seeking help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations regarding an inmate's death. On Tuesday, the Laurens County Sheriff's office reported that an inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center was found unresponsive inside his cell. The Sheriff's office reported that officers went...
41nbc.com
Macon man killed in I-75 accident
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just before 4:00 p.m.Christmas Eve on I75 northbound near the on-ramp from Rocky Creek Road. It was reported that a GMC Sierra pickup was traveling north on I75 near the on-ramp,...
41nbc.com
Macon man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle Tuesday night
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is in critical condition at Atrium Health Navicent after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the incident happened just before 6:30 on Napier Avenue near Del Park. Deputies say 53-year-old...
wgxa.tv
Macon man in critical condition following traffic collision
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic collision that happened around 6:20 P.M. on Tuesday. Deputies said the accident occurred on Napier Ave. near Del Park. Deputies report that Roosevelt King Jr. was walking on Napier Ave. near Del Park and fell into traffic. The...
Georgia deputy arrested following alleged domestic dispute on Christmas
A Monroe County deputy has been arrested and placed on administrative leave after an domestic altercation on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday.
wgxa.tv
Two men found dead in Macon over Christmas weekend
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two men were found dead in Macon, over the weekend, and investigators are looking into the causes of their deaths. 43-year-old John Ragin was found in the parking deck behind the Truist building on Cherry Street on Saturday afternoon. On Christmas morning, 48-year-old James Burch was...
Two men dead, woman in hospital after overdosing at north Macon motel
MACON, Ga. — Two men are dead and a woman is in the hospital after overdosing at a motel in Macon, according to deputy coroner Lonnie Miley. It happened at the Motel 6 at 105 Riverside Parkway. The men were pronounced dead at the scene just after 2 p.m.
41nbc.com
Two men found dead
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are dead after being exposed to the cold over the weekend. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC 43 year old John Ragin was found in a parking deck behind Truist bank Saturday afternoon around 3:45. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The second man identified as 48 year old James Leon Birch was found by a tool shed in the 3900 block of PioNono Circle.
wgxa.tv
Family in need of home after housefire destroys their possessions days before Christmas
HAWKINSVILLE, GA (WGXA) -- A family hopes to rebuild for the new year after a structure fire took claim to all of their possessions two days before Christmas. Recently, GoFundMe (GFM) campaigns were made for families who have lost all or almost everything in house fires this Christmas. One of those families is from Hawkinsville, Georgia.
wgxa.tv
An apartment's busted pipes forced 55 residents into hotels for Christmas
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- A nightmare before Christmas was festering in the pipes of one Macon apartment complex over the weekend that has now left residents temporally in hotels. The fire department says pipes burst on the ninth floor due to the freezing temperatures. Which forced 55 residents out of their...
Laurens County inmate found dead in cell, foul play not suspected
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center was found dead in his cell on Tuesday, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. Officers went into his cell and found the man deceased. The name of the inmate has not been released but his family has been notified.
wgxa.tv
Houston Co. Sheriff's office investigating deadly double shooting
UPDATE (12-26-2022 11:12 A.M.) -- The two victims have been identified. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, 34-year-old Miguel Montes and 45-year-old Avelino Rivera, both from Warner Robins, have been identified as the victims. Both victims are being sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsies. -- HOUSTON COUNTY,...
wgxa.tv
Busted pipes leaves 75 animals without water for days in shelter, community lends a paw
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- They say it takes a village, but in this case, it took a pack to get them back on their feet. "When the temperatures dropped we had our water pipes bust," said sanctuary worker, Lisa Goss. After an arctic blast knocked out pipes for four days at...
Monroe County deputy arrested on Christmas after domestic dispute with wife
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Monroe County deputy was arrested after a domestic dispute on Christmas according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. They say deputies responded to a domestic dispute around 9:30 p.m. on Christmas in the Abercrombie Road area. When deputies got there...
'Taps still dry': Hundreds with no water in Milledgeville & Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It's been a draining couple of days for hundreds of people around Milledgeville and Baldwin County. Water main breaks during this holiday weekend's cold blast left some people with low water pressure-- or no water at all. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke to people there about their...
wgxa.tv
Monroe County Deputy arrested for domestic violence
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Monroe County Deputy was arrested following Sheriff's Office response to a domestic dispute call. The call came around 9:30 on Christmas night and deputies spoke with the caller when they arrived. The caller told deputies that she and her husband, 54-year-old Charlie Bryson, who...
'Mama, I love you,': Macon woman mourns son's death in freezing weekend weather
MACON, Ga. — Sheila Fowler got a call she'll never forget on Christmas morning: her son, James Leon Burch Jr., was dead. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones believes Burch died from the cold this weekend, just a day after another man, John Ragin, died the same way on Cherry Street in downtown Macon.
wgxa.tv
Burst pipes cause Warner Robins restaurant to close for repairs
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins restaurant is closed for repairs after water pipes burst. Props Steak and Seafood announced on Facebook on Monday that pipes in the sprinkler system burst, flooding the restaurant. Management says that they apologize for any inconvenience and that Props hopes to return...
