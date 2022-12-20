ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

wgxa.tv

Overdoses suspected in discovery of two bodies in Macon motel

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two bodies were found and a woman is in the hospital following suspected overdoses in a Macon motel. According to Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley, a staff member at Motel 6 on Riverside Parkway discovered two dead men and one woman in need of medical attention on Tuesday afternoon.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Investigation: Laurens County inmate found dead

Dublin, Ga. (WGXA) -- Sheriff Larry Dean is seeking help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations regarding an inmate's death. On Tuesday, the Laurens County Sheriff's office reported that an inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center was found unresponsive inside his cell. The Sheriff's office reported that officers went...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man killed in I-75 accident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just before 4:00 p.m.Christmas Eve on I75 northbound near the on-ramp from Rocky Creek Road. It was reported that a GMC Sierra pickup was traveling north on I75 near the on-ramp,...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon man in critical condition following traffic collision

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic collision that happened around 6:20 P.M. on Tuesday. Deputies said the accident occurred on Napier Ave. near Del Park. Deputies report that Roosevelt King Jr. was walking on Napier Ave. near Del Park and fell into traffic. The...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Two men found dead in Macon over Christmas weekend

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two men were found dead in Macon, over the weekend, and investigators are looking into the causes of their deaths. 43-year-old John Ragin was found in the parking deck behind the Truist building on Cherry Street on Saturday afternoon. On Christmas morning, 48-year-old James Burch was...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Two men found dead

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are dead after being exposed to the cold over the weekend. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC 43 year old John Ragin was found in a parking deck behind Truist bank Saturday afternoon around 3:45. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The second man identified as 48 year old James Leon Birch was found by a tool shed in the 3900 block of PioNono Circle.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

An apartment's busted pipes forced 55 residents into hotels for Christmas

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- A nightmare before Christmas was festering in the pipes of one Macon apartment complex over the weekend that has now left residents temporally in hotels. The fire department says pipes burst on the ninth floor due to the freezing temperatures. Which forced 55 residents out of their...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Houston Co. Sheriff's office investigating deadly double shooting

UPDATE (12-26-2022 11:12 A.M.) -- The two victims have been identified. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, 34-year-old Miguel Montes and 45-year-old Avelino Rivera, both from Warner Robins, have been identified as the victims. Both victims are being sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsies. -- HOUSTON COUNTY,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Monroe County Deputy arrested for domestic violence

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Monroe County Deputy was arrested following Sheriff's Office response to a domestic dispute call. The call came around 9:30 on Christmas night and deputies spoke with the caller when they arrived. The caller told deputies that she and her husband, 54-year-old Charlie Bryson, who...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Burst pipes cause Warner Robins restaurant to close for repairs

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins restaurant is closed for repairs after water pipes burst. Props Steak and Seafood announced on Facebook on Monday that pipes in the sprinkler system burst, flooding the restaurant. Management says that they apologize for any inconvenience and that Props hopes to return...
WARNER ROBINS, GA

