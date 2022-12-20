Read full article on original website
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenAshburn, VA
This Giant Antique Store is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenFrederick, MD
The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergPotomac, MD
Virginia adds 2 segregation-era black schools to historic landmarks registerWatchful EyeVirginia State
wfmd.com
Arts Community Demands Additional Funds From Frederick County For Fiscal Year 2024
County Executive listens to their requests during a recent budget hearing. Frederick, Md. (KM) Representatives from the arts community came before Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater during a recent budget hearing. They were asking for more funding for the arts. Ted Robinson, a member of the Board of the Frederick...
Business Monthly
Maryland cannabis businesses bracing for growth
The recent decision by Maryland voters to legalize recreational cannabis marked a new day for businesses that are preparing for a new way to operate and the owners of Remedy Columbia moved into this new environment by getting a leg up in the race to a newly-laid finish line. Remedy...
Business Monthly
With more tenants, Savage Mill almost fully leased
While questions about the health and the future of the brick-and-mortar retail sector abound, there’s good news about a local treasure in Howard County: historic Savage Mill, the former cotton mill-turned-retail tourist attraction, is 98% leased. And has a waiting list. The last time Savage Mill, which offers 135,000...
Washington County, Md. grapples with economic growth challenges
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the new year approaching, one of the hot-button issues in Washington County, Maryland is managing all the economic growth. A court stopped an ordinance to limit the construction of warehouses of more than a million square feet. Amazon and other major retailers are eyeing Washington County because of […]
baltimorefishbowl.com
Developer who wants to buy Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church said he’s willing to sell his contract to the local community association
The developer who has a contract to purchase Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church says he is willing to sell that contract to a local community association, if its members want to buy it. Joseph Novoseller, the head of Aria Legacy Group of Lakewood, New Jersey, said in a phone...
mocoshow.com
Community Message From MCPS Medical Officer
Today, I am sharing about MCPS’ efforts in reducing the potential impact of respiratory illnesses on the school system, in line with our commitment to wellbeing and learning. These efforts focus on reducing respiratory virus transmission, continuing COVID-19 mitigation to reduce spread in schools, and minimizing interruptions to learning. We continue to work closely with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to monitor health trends and provide resources and support for our community.
Bad Policy Could Be Driving Maryland’s Emergency Room Wait Times
Maryland’s hospital emergency rooms have the longest wait times in the country, according to a Dec. 21 investigation by Meredith Cohn in the Baltimore Banner. That’s a bad distinction for our state to have at any time, and especially when multiple winter viruses are slamming ERs nationwide. Cohn...
police1.com
Retired Md. police officer wins 'LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacular'
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Actor-turned-game show host Will Arnett called it "A Christmas miracle." Mel Brown, a retired police officer who now directs the Bywater Boys & Girls Club and lives in Glen Burnie, won Tuesday night's challenge on the Fox television show "LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacular." "It feels great,"...
dcnewsnow.com
Driver Killed After Tree Comes Down on Top of Car in Frederick County, Maryland
Maryland State Police said a driver died after a large tree fell on a car as it was on a roadway. The National Weather Service said winds were responsible for bringing the tree down. Driver Killed After Tree Comes Down on Top of Car …. Maryland State Police said a...
Outdoor manger scene destroyed at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Towson
A manger scene on the lawn of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, on Loch Raven Boulevard in the Towson area, has been vandalized.
Commercial Observer
Downtown Columbia Closes the Year with 3 New Leases
A trio of tenants have inked leases at The Howard Hughes Corporation’s Downtown Columbia, Md., portfolio this month, bringing the total amount of office space leased in 2022 to 230,000 square feet. Venture X, a coworking concept, signed for 22,000 square feet within 60 Corporate Center beginning in July...
bethesdamagazine.com
Head of Germantown biotech firm charged with fraud
A Potomac biotech company president was arrested Tuesday and accused in a scheme to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Washington state. Kazem Kazempour, 69, and Nader Pourhassan, 59, of Oregon, are charged with 14 counts involving conspiracy and schemes to defraud investors through...
WJLA
Winner of 'Oprah's Favorite Things' sends prize to Va. assisted living facility caregivers
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Christmas is coming early for caregivers at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Tricia O’Neill Politte tells 7News that for years she's entered Oprah's 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes -- and this year she was one of 12 people who won. Politte said she is sending all the prizes to the caregivers at Sunrise Mt. Vernon, an assisted living facility.
wfmd.com
Thousands of Frederick County Residents Without Power
Potomac Edison says power should be restored to Middletown Valley Saturday afternoon. Frederick, Md. (DG) – The powerful winds from the attic blast that is affecting much of the country has knocked out power to many local residents, especially in the Middletown Valley. Potomac Edison estimates that power should...
Residents of Former NoMa Public Housing Complex Return to a Long-Awaited New Building
When the city demolished the Temple Courts complex, providing housing vouchers to residents, officials promised residents that a fully rebuilt development would welcome them back. The post Residents of Former NoMa Public Housing Complex Return to a Long-Awaited New Building appeared first on The Washington Informer.
PhillyBite
Which State Is Baltimore In?
- Baltimore is in Maryland, considered the Mid-Atlantic state capital, with coastlines on the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay. It is also the state's largest city. It has a long history as a major seaport. Baltimore, Maryland - Capital of the Mid-Atlantic States. In the late eighteenth century, the...
Nottingham MD
Sewage overflow prompts temporary closure to shellfish harvesting of portion of Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE, MD—As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment on Thursday issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
WTOP
Potential cases of canine flu has DC-area veterinary offices sounding the alarm
Suspected cases of canine flu appear to be on the rise in the D.C. region. The illness is so prevalent and severe that veterinarians are telling dog owners to keep pets away from other dogs at places such as dog parks, doggy day cares and boarding facilities. “It’s not uncommon...
NBC Washington
Subzero Wind Chills, Dangerous Cold to Grip DC Area: Day-by-Day Christmas Weekend Forecast
Mother Nature is giving the Washington, D.C., area a blast of frigid cold Siberian air for Christmas weekend. A winter storm is affecting millions of people across the United States. Thousands of flights have been delayed, including several dozen in D.C.-area airports, according to FlightAware. In the D.C. area, subzero...
Museum’s Harriet Tubman Statue Vandalized
Banneker-Douglass Museum's Harriet Tubman Statue Vandalized, Annapolis police are investigating the incident
