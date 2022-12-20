ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Monthly

Maryland cannabis businesses bracing for growth

The recent decision by Maryland voters to legalize recreational cannabis marked a new day for businesses that are preparing for a new way to operate and the owners of Remedy Columbia moved into this new environment by getting a leg up in the race to a newly-laid finish line. Remedy...
MARYLAND STATE
Business Monthly

With more tenants, Savage Mill almost fully leased

While questions about the health and the future of the brick-and-mortar retail sector abound, there’s good news about a local treasure in Howard County: historic Savage Mill, the former cotton mill-turned-retail tourist attraction, is 98% leased. And has a waiting list. The last time Savage Mill, which offers 135,000...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Community Message From MCPS Medical Officer

Today, I am sharing about MCPS’ efforts in reducing the potential impact of respiratory illnesses on the school system, in line with our commitment to wellbeing and learning. These efforts focus on reducing respiratory virus transmission, continuing COVID-19 mitigation to reduce spread in schools, and minimizing interruptions to learning. We continue to work closely with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to monitor health trends and provide resources and support for our community.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
police1.com

Retired Md. police officer wins 'LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacular'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Actor-turned-game show host Will Arnett called it "A Christmas miracle." Mel Brown, a retired police officer who now directs the Bywater Boys & Girls Club and lives in Glen Burnie, won Tuesday night's challenge on the Fox television show "LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacular." "It feels great,"...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Commercial Observer

Downtown Columbia Closes the Year with 3 New Leases

A trio of tenants have inked leases at The Howard Hughes Corporation’s Downtown Columbia, Md., portfolio this month, bringing the total amount of office space leased in 2022 to 230,000 square feet. Venture X, a coworking concept, signed for 22,000 square feet within 60 Corporate Center beginning in July...
COLUMBIA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Head of Germantown biotech firm charged with fraud

A Potomac biotech company president was arrested Tuesday and accused in a scheme to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Washington state. Kazem Kazempour, 69, and Nader Pourhassan, 59, of Oregon, are charged with 14 counts involving conspiracy and schemes to defraud investors through...
GERMANTOWN, MD
WJLA

Winner of 'Oprah's Favorite Things' sends prize to Va. assisted living facility caregivers

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Christmas is coming early for caregivers at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Tricia O’Neill Politte tells 7News that for years she's entered Oprah's 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes -- and this year she was one of 12 people who won. Politte said she is sending all the prizes to the caregivers at Sunrise Mt. Vernon, an assisted living facility.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
wfmd.com

Thousands of Frederick County Residents Without Power

Potomac Edison says power should be restored to Middletown Valley Saturday afternoon. Frederick, Md. (DG) – The powerful winds from the attic blast that is affecting much of the country has knocked out power to many local residents, especially in the Middletown Valley. Potomac Edison estimates that power should...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
PhillyBite

Which State Is Baltimore In?

- Baltimore is in Maryland, considered the Mid-Atlantic state capital, with coastlines on the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay. It is also the state's largest city. It has a long history as a major seaport. Baltimore, Maryland - Capital of the Mid-Atlantic States. In the late eighteenth century, the...
BALTIMORE, MD

