Today, I am sharing about MCPS’ efforts in reducing the potential impact of respiratory illnesses on the school system, in line with our commitment to wellbeing and learning. These efforts focus on reducing respiratory virus transmission, continuing COVID-19 mitigation to reduce spread in schools, and minimizing interruptions to learning. We continue to work closely with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to monitor health trends and provide resources and support for our community.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO