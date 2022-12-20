20th Century Studio has finally released the long-awaited sequel to 2009's Avatar. Avatar: The Way of Water is a big hit with critics and fans alike, with the project making a splash at the box office. James Cameron returns to direct the certified fresh sequel and he knocks his previous film out of the park. The Way of Water officially made almost half a billion dollars during its opening weekend and is expected to come close to is successor. The film brings back the original class including Sigourney Weaver, whose character perishes in the first film, and her character shares some similarities to Jesus. During a recent interview with Variety, Avatar: The Way of Water writers Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver have broken their silence on the mystery of Weaver's new character.

1 DAY AGO