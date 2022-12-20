Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Avatar: The Way of Water' First Reactions Revealed After Premiere
Avatar: The Way of Water finally had its world premiere in London, where members of the press got a chance to see James Cameron's first film in 13 years less than two weeks before everyone else. The early responses to the film have been overwhelmingly positive. The Way of Water opens in the U.S. on Dec. 16 and continues the story of the Na'vi introduced in the original 2009 film.
‘The Pale Blue Eye': Christian Bale Investigates a Series of Cult-Related Murders in Chilling New Trailer (Video)
Christian Bale plays an 1830s detective tasked with solving a series of grisly, possibly cult-related murders in Netflix’s ice-cold thriller, “The Pale Blue Eye.” Watch the first trailer above. Scott Cooper’s film, which the streamer acquired last year in a $55 million deal, takes place at West...
ComicBook
Avatar 2 Writers Tease the Mystery of Sigourney Weaver's "Na'vi Jesus"
20th Century Studio has finally released the long-awaited sequel to 2009's Avatar. Avatar: The Way of Water is a big hit with critics and fans alike, with the project making a splash at the box office. James Cameron returns to direct the certified fresh sequel and he knocks his previous film out of the park. The Way of Water officially made almost half a billion dollars during its opening weekend and is expected to come close to is successor. The film brings back the original class including Sigourney Weaver, whose character perishes in the first film, and her character shares some similarities to Jesus. During a recent interview with Variety, Avatar: The Way of Water writers Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver have broken their silence on the mystery of Weaver's new character.
Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him
Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside Factory
"Sopranos" and "Green Book" actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been found dead after his body was reportedly dumped near a sheet metal factory in New York, The Hollywood Reporter reports.
Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Had To Put His Heroic Views Of Kevin Costner Aside In Order To Work On The Show - Exclusive
Wes Bentley is no stranger to working with A-list actors, having starred in "American Beauty" with Kevin Spacey, "Ghost Rider" with Nicolas Cage, and "Mission Impossible: Fallout" with Tom Cruise, among other high-profile films and TV shows in his background. Now — since 2018 — Bentley has played the adopted son of Kevin Costner's character on the wildly popular neo-Western series "Yellowstone," which airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.
Wednesday: Netflix users decry ‘pointless’ scene in new Addams Family series
Netflix users are decrying a “pointless” moment featured in new series Wednesday.Released earlier this month, the new series is an Addams Family prequel following the character played in the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed films by Christina Ricci.Starring in the show, which is receiving acclaim, is Jenna Ortega, whose credits include X and the latest Scream sequel.But its the death of another character that is leaving fans feeling disappointed with the show’s conclusion.In fact, many viewers are agreeing it was unnecessary and are calling for the character to return in season two.Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In Wednesday, Nevermore Academy...
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
theplaylist.net
First Look: ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Starring Jodie Foster Appears In New 2023 HBO Max Teaser
Whatever happened with HBO’s hit series, “True Detective,” you ask? The short version is essentially this. Series creator and writer Nic Pizzolatto essentially parted ways with HBO. He pitched a season four idea, but they didn’t love it, and Pizzolatto moved on to different projects. But as a property that HBO loved and had brought them excellent ratings, acclaim and prestige, they weren’t ready to give it up. Enter producer Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) and Mexican filmmaker Issa López (2007’s acclaimed “Tigers Are Not Afraid”), and together they pitched a new take on the anthology crime series.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Danai Gurira Reveals Okoye Scene Removed From the Movie
The first time MCU fans met Danai Gurira's Okoye was in the first Black Panther movie in 2018. Introduced as one of the Dora Milaje, Okoye was shown as a force to be reckoned with as she fulfilled her duty to protect Wakanda and the royal family. This largely carries over into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but after a recruitment mission with Shuri (Letitia Wright) goes awry, Okoye is stripped of her title and her purpose lands on shaky ground.
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
Collider
'Moving On': Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin-Led Revenge Comedy Gets Release Date
The upcoming film Moving On is the latest project from Oscar nominee Paul Weitz, the writer and director of 2002's About a Boy. The film is described as an "original comedy of humor and heart" and once again sees Weitz both holding the pen and standing behind the camera with an all-star cast that features Academy Award Winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award Nominee Lily Tomlin, Malcolm McDowell, and Richard Roundtree. Now, news of the project has just been released by Roadside Attractions, confirming that the film will be released theatrically on March 17, 2023.
What Was ‘Bonanza’ Actor Dan Blocker’s Net Worth at His Time of Death?
Dan Blocker, who played Hoss on 'Bonanza,' had an impressive net worth when he died tragically young, shocking his fans and co-stars.
EW.com
Hunters season 2 teaser trailer reveals the actor playing Hitler
The hunters are coming together for one last mission. On Tuesday, Prime Video's alternate history drama Hunters dropped the teaser trailer for its forthcoming second and final season, which offers the first look at German actor Udo Kier as Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. While the dictator shaves in his South...
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Lands New Western Role
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser did not take a break from the Western genre after filming the hit Paramount Network's latest season. Instead, he filmed Dead Man's Hand, a movie shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Lionsgate's Grindhouse Entertainment Group picked up North American distribution rights to the project on Tuesday, reports Deadline. The film is expected to be released in 2023.
The ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Refuses To Be Caged In Season 3 Trailer
Godfather Of Harlem has released the official trailer for the highly-anticipated third season. Based on a true story, Forest Whitaker stars as infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson who works to regain control of his 1960’s neighborhood that he found in shambles after he returned from an 11-year prison bid. The acclaimed drama is set to return on Jan. 15, 2023, on the newly branded MGM+, formerly known as Epix.More from VIBE.com5 Things We Learned After Watching The ‘BMF’ Season 2 TrailerKeke Palmer Shares "Life-Changing" Sex Advice From Whoopi GoldbergWhoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer To Star In Mario Van Peebles Western, 'Outlaws' Godfather...
Edie Falco Shot ‘Avatar 2’ So Long Ago That She Thought It Had Already Been Released and “Didn’t Do Very Well”
Edie Falco was a bit confused about the release plan for Avatar: The Way of Water, in which she plays General Ardmore. During a recent visit to ABC’s The View, the actress admitted to the show’s panel that she filmed her role in James Cameron’s long-gestating sequel so long ago that she assumed it had already hit theaters and underperformed. The original Avatar, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Stephen Lang, was released in December 2009 and became the highest-grossing film ever to that point.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Avatar: The Way of Water' Star Jack Champion Talks Spider's Surprising Choice and...
‘A rather expensive exercise’: Guy Pearce jabs at Neighbours’ so-called finale
Pearce jokingly asks producers to return the champagne sent to them by Margot Robbie, as Amazon reveals reboot will start in second half of 2023
The Rings of Power season 2 adds another eight cast members – including Bridgerton and Game of Thrones stars
The cast of the fantasy epic is growing
Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Rampage Jackson to Lead World War II Horror Film ‘Operation Blood Hunt’ (Exclusive)
Golden Globe nominee Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors) is teaming up with former UFC light heavyweight champion and actor Rampage Jackson (The A-Team) for World War II horror film Operation Blood Hunt. The feature, which recently completed shooting in Bangkok, Thailand, is described as “Predator meets The Dirty Dozen meets Underworld.” Actor-director Louis Mandylor, whose credits include the My Big Fat Greek Wedding films and Rambo: Last Blood, directs from a script by Brandon Slagle (Battle for Saipan).More from The Hollywood ReporterRed Sea Film Festival: Regional Cinema Giant Vox Unveils First Slate of Arabic FeaturesRed Sea Film Fest: Guy Ritchie Says He Had Zero Trepidations About Attending Saudi Event, Would Gladly Cast...
