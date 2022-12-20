Blizzard warnings continue to stay in effect for many of the counties near Lake Superior with winds intensifying throughout today. Wind gusts will range from 45-55 miles per hour with those in the northern portions will experience 60 mph at times. Due to the heavy lake effect along the N and NW wind belts and the high wind gusts travel will be near impossible with whiteout conditions. Snow is shaping up to last throughout this evening into Christmas Eve, the snow tomorrow will slowly taper off by the late evening. Once Sunday rolls around expect some snowy conditions in our northern counties but will become mostly cloudy by the end of Christmas Day.

1 DAY AGO