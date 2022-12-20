Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Blizzard Updates: Winds intensify and heavy lake effect last throughout tomorrow
Blizzard warnings continue to stay in effect for many of the counties near Lake Superior with winds intensifying throughout today. Wind gusts will range from 45-55 miles per hour with those in the northern portions will experience 60 mph at times. Due to the heavy lake effect along the N and NW wind belts and the high wind gusts travel will be near impossible with whiteout conditions. Snow is shaping up to last throughout this evening into Christmas Eve, the snow tomorrow will slowly taper off by the late evening. Once Sunday rolls around expect some snowy conditions in our northern counties but will become mostly cloudy by the end of Christmas Day.
WLUC
Tracking potential UP power outages during pre-Christmas blizzard
(WLUC) - As winds intensify Friday, power outages are expected to be reported in parts of Upper Michigan. As a reminder, do not attempt to clear any tree or branches that are near or in contact with a utility line. A tree or branch can be energized and not show any signs. Report all trees or branches to 911 or your local utility.
WLUC
Home heating experts share tips for keeping your home warm and pipes flowing
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the extreme cold temps hitting Upper Michigan, home heating and plumbing experts are reminding people about insulation and keeping water in your pipes from freezing. Businesses like Swick Home Services say poorly insulated attics, basements and crawl spaces can make a house drafty leading to...
WLUC
Michigan State Police: No major crashes in Upper Michigan Friday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) is reminding those traveling Christmas weekend to use extra caution. The MSP said that road conditions for Saturday could remain icy, so slow down. To make sure that drivers abide by laws troopers will be giving tickets to anyone they feel is driving too fast for the conditions. Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio said luckily none of the crash troopers have seen so far in the U.P. have been serious.
WLUC
No injuries in overnight fire at Sagola Township camp
SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured in a fire early Thursday morning in northern Dickinson County. At 12:20 a.m. central time, the Sagola Township Fire Department was paged to N12425 M-95, north of Channing, for a fully engulfed structure fire. The Sagola Township Fire Department says upon...
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer activates State Emergency Operations Center
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) at 1 p.m. Friday to respond to hazardous weather conditions, resulting from a statewide winter storm. The State of Michigan had been coordinating with local communities to ensure full staffing of first responders, pre-deployment of utility...
Comments / 0