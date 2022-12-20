Read full article on original website
Gov. Whitmer appoints 2 to MTU Board of Trustees
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reappointed a Marquette man to the Michigan Technological University Board of Trustees Thursday and appointed a Lower Michigan woman to serve her first term on the board. Matthew D. Johnson, of Marquette, is a manager of External Relations at Eagle Mine in Marquette...
Plowing service hard at work with latest storm
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With snowy conditions lingering you may be looking for someone to plow your driveway. Quikplow is an app that was created for people to request to hire a driver to plow an area. The service has come to the Upper Peninsula a year ago and has seen growth.
Little Agate to change locations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette clothing store is changing locations. Little Agate is a children’s consignment boutique that opened in the Westwood Mall this summer. It offers gently used children’s clothing and gear, as well as resources to help parents get the support they need. The new store is located at 1015 N. Third St. where the Stitch Witch used to be located.
Marquette plow drivers share their unique point of view on the roads
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, TV6 rode along with a Marquette Public Works plow driver. We got a first-hand look at the roads from the front seat of a plow truck. Supervisor Chad Hightshoe describes what a normal day for a Marquette city plow driver looks like. “Typically, we...
UP beer, wine distributor celebrates 85 years of business
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Employees at Upper Peninsula-based Pike Distributors, Inc. celebrated 85 years in business this year – a true testament to Michigan’s beer and wine distributors’ deep roots in their communities. “My brother Jack and I are proud to be third-generation owners after growing up...
‘Cudighis and cannabis’: Fire Station opens dispensary 8 in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, the Fire Station Cannabis Dispensary opened its eighth Upper Michigan location in Ishpeming. Staff explain Ishpeming’s city limits allowed for two dispensaries to open. Fire Station was quick to snatch one of those spots. The building is near the roundabout in Ishpeming and...
Escanaba Public Safety delivers holiday gifts with special guests
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety’s “Shop with a Cop” event concluded Thursday with two special guests, and a visit to 29 children on the nice list. Despite the Grinch’s best efforts to steal the presents, 29 children in Escanaba received their Christmas wishes today, thanks to Escanaba Public Safety, and Santa, of course.
2 Marquette County grocery stores explain how to handle shopping rush
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite an influx of people in grocery stores right now two Marquette County markets said they feel well-prepared for the high demand. The Marquette Food Co-op said it’s seen many people seeking last-minute items for Christmas dinner and stocking up for the storm however, they feel ready.
Jeffrey’s Restaurant collects over 600 gifts for community children, restaurant manager shares efficient wrapping technique
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jeffrey’s Restaurant collected hundreds of gifts for hundreds of children with its Angel Tree this Christmas season. General Manager Carissa Taylor estimates that she helped wrap over 600 gifts, all of which were donated by the community, in a matter of weeks. Taylor shares her...
What to know about recycling and reusing holiday gift items
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Recycle 906′s Brad Austin showcased the items to not put into the recycling bin this holiday. Christmas lights, plastic bulbs, and fake pine tree limbs are not accepted. Once you take the wrapping paper off a gift, there are some items that can be reused,...
Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Tuesday evening. From about 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. police had the 100 block of Fisher Street in Marquette closed between Champion and Front Streets. Marquette Police and Fire, the Marquette County Sheriff’s...
No injuries in overnight fire at Sagola Township camp
SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured in a fire early Thursday morning in northern Dickinson County. At 12:20 a.m. central time, the Sagola Township Fire Department was paged to N12425 M-95, north of Channing, for a fully engulfed structure fire. The Sagola Township Fire Department says upon...
Video: Wind, waves, and snow arrive in the Upper Peninsula
As much of the Upper Peninsula is under a Blizzard Warning on Friday, strong winds have begun to pick up along the coast of Lake Superior.
Furnace malfunction causes fire, evacuation at adult foster home in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An adult foster home was evacuated late Wednesday night because of reported black smoke and flames. According to Escanaba Public Safety, emergency personnel were dispatched to St. Jude’s Adult Foster Care for black smoke and flames around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived at 509...
No injuries reported in Escanaba house fire
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a house fire in Escanaba Friday. Escanaba Public Safety (EPS) says it responded to 226 N 18th Street in Escanaba around 10:24 a.m. for a report of a house fire. Officers arrived and saw flames coming out of an upstairs window and heavy smoke. Officers deployed attack lines and eventually extinguished the fire.
» Cvengros Joins Bellin Health Iron Mountain
Bellin Health Iron Mountain has added the expertise of internal medicine physician Dr. Amy Cvengros to its healthcare team. Dr. Cvengros offers expertise in these areas, among others: Primary Care for Adults; Chronic Disease Management; Congestive Heart Failure; Gastrointestinal Care and Diabetes. Dr. Cvengros earned her medical degree from Wayne...
Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique has last-minute deals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique in Marquette said that it still has last-minute deals for last-minute shoppers. Going on now in the store is its 12 Sales of Christmas. During this sale every day, one item will be on sale in the store until Christmas. With Christmas being three days away, store employees said they noticed right now there are more male shoppers than usual. Employees also said if you need help getting someone a gift, they are happy to help.
Hancock at Calumet Hockey; UP Sports Year in Review Part Two
Negaunee at Westwood Basketball; Year in Review Part One with UP Winter Olympians. Nick Baumgartner and his dog, {Oakley, enjoy the Welcome Home Parade in Iron River after winning a gold medal in the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. Mid Peninsula hoops at Big Bay de Noc; Manistique at Negaunee...
UP emergency services, power companies prepare for intense snowfall and wind
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Power companies and emergency responders are prepared for what is expected to be a very busy Christmas weekend. Marquette County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hummel says first responders in the county are ready to help during the storm. “We are working with our first responder...
Escanaba food market prepares for holiday rush Friday, looking to keep shelves stocked
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba market is preparing for one of the busiest days of the year. Staff at Elmer’s County Market in Escanaba said the busiest days of the year are July 3, the day before Thanksgiving and Dec. 23. This year, on top of the holiday...
