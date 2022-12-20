DELMARVA – With extremely cold temperatures, that’s what homeless advocates are most concerned about. This as they open for the first night of the winter season. “We don’t know what to expect to a certain extent but we’ve already had some calls with people wanting to know if they’re able to come in, so we’re gearing up to take as many as we can,” says Angel Simpson, the Guests Program Administrator with HALO Ministries.

MILFORD, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO