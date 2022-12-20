ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, MD

WMDT.com

Community Inspired Action Holds Christmas Gift Giveaway

SELBYVILLE, Del.- Community Inspired Action in Selbyville brought cheer and joy to over 150 children in the area. The organization works to provide after-school programming, supplies tutoring, and more for area schools, but this holiday season they are working to make sure students who registered with them could know that there are those out there who care about them.
SELBYVILLE, DE
WMDT.com

Wi-Hi Girls Basketball team volunteers with Angel Tree distribution

SALISBURY, Md. – The Wi-Hi Girls Varsity Basketball Team volunteered with Angel Tree distribution at the Salvation Army in Salisbury. They helped collect and organize toys and clothing to make sure that those in need would have a wonderful holiday this year. We want to hear your good news,...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Homeless shelters prepare for what could be an influx of people amid cold temps

DELMARVA – With extremely cold temperatures, that’s what homeless advocates are most concerned about. This as they open for the first night of the winter season. “We don’t know what to expect to a certain extent but we’ve already had some calls with people wanting to know if they’re able to come in, so we’re gearing up to take as many as we can,” says Angel Simpson, the Guests Program Administrator with HALO Ministries.
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury Kwanzaa Club hosting Ujamaa Night

47ABC – Next Thursday, December 29th, the Salisbury Kwanzaa Club is hosting an event helping young entrepreneurs meet and network with other young entrepreneurs. Demetria Marshall-Leonard and J’Lynn Rheel joined Good Morning Delmarva to tell us more about the event. For more information visit their Facebook page here.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Wicomico Humane Society warns against gifting pets this holiday season

SALISBURY, Md- – The Wicomico County Humane Society say of the many great presents to get your friends this holiday season, a furry friend is not one of them. The Wicomico Humane Society says a forever home for a pet means just that- and that gifting someone the responsibility of owning a pet is not fair to the person or to the pet.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Wor-Wic Veterans and Military Association holds toy drive

SALISBURY, Md. – The Wor-Wic Community College Veterans and Military Association recently held a successful toy drive. We’re told they were able to gather some amazing toys for local families in need this holiday season. Toys for Tots has been around for a long time and they do a wonderful job at making sure so many children can have a memorable holiday who otherwise would not be able to.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Milford Museum to host first-ever Regency Gala

MILFORD, Del.- The Milford Museum is looking to bring a unique experience to the community by hosting their first-ever Regency Gala. The gala will highlight British history with dancing, music, and clothing from the era. Museum officials tell us the event came from a need to expand their programming, while...
MILFORD, DE
delawarepublic.org

Milford homeless encampment faces abrupt end in January

Milford’s largest homeless encampment will be cleared in January after the privately owned land where it sits was sold to a new owner. The encampment roughly doubled in size over the past year, with nearly 40 people now living in tents spread across a few acres of forest at the end of a dirt road west of Route 113.
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

MSP Berlin Barrack holds Shop with a Cop event

BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police’s Berlin Barracks held their annual Shop with a Cop event. This event gave 30 kids the chance to shop with a local law enforcement officer for holiday gifts. Troopers from the Berlin Barrack joined the OCPD, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, and Berlin Police Department in getting in the holiday spirit. Kids and their officers took a trip to Walmart where they had $150 to spend on gifts for their families.
BERLIN, MD
wnav.com

Congrats to Melvin Brown of Annapolis/Anne Arundel Boys and Girls Club

As first reported in the Capital Gazette and Baltimore Sun, Mel Brown, a retired Annapolis police officer who now directs the Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County and lives in Glen Burnie, won Tuesday night’s challenge on the Fox television show LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacluar. The competition was promoted on the Boys and Girls Club's Facebook page. The content was pre-recorded and broadcast on television on Tuesday night. WNAV salutes you!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’

Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

41 homes planned near Camp Arrowhead Road

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for Suncrest, a new cluster subdivision near Camp Arrowhead Road, during its Dec. 15 meeting. WV3 LLC has proposed building 41 single-family home lots on an 18-acre parcel along the south side of Waterview Road, 500 feet east of the Camp Arrowhead Road intersection.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Wbaltv.com

Harriet Tubman statue defaced, piece of it stolen from Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Someone defaced and stole a portion of the Harriet Tubman statue at the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis. "We suspect that on Friday evening or early Saturday morning, persons dismembered the finger of Harriet Tubman to take the vévé, which is the staff Harriet Tubman was holding (that was) attached to the statue," said the museum's executive director, Chanel Compton.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

