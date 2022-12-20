Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
The Shepherd’s Office hosts holiday community drive for homeless population, those in need
GEORGETOWN, Del.- “We have a lot of people who aren’t housed. At Christmas, we think about gifts and holiday feasts. A lot of them are just trying to figure out how to stay warm,” Browing said. The Shepherd’s Office in Georgetown was on a mission to provide...
WMDT.com
Community Inspired Action Holds Christmas Gift Giveaway
SELBYVILLE, Del.- Community Inspired Action in Selbyville brought cheer and joy to over 150 children in the area. The organization works to provide after-school programming, supplies tutoring, and more for area schools, but this holiday season they are working to make sure students who registered with them could know that there are those out there who care about them.
WMDT.com
Wi-Hi Girls Basketball team volunteers with Angel Tree distribution
SALISBURY, Md. – The Wi-Hi Girls Varsity Basketball Team volunteered with Angel Tree distribution at the Salvation Army in Salisbury. They helped collect and organize toys and clothing to make sure that those in need would have a wonderful holiday this year. We want to hear your good news,...
WMDT.com
Homeless shelters prepare for what could be an influx of people amid cold temps
DELMARVA – With extremely cold temperatures, that’s what homeless advocates are most concerned about. This as they open for the first night of the winter season. “We don’t know what to expect to a certain extent but we’ve already had some calls with people wanting to know if they’re able to come in, so we’re gearing up to take as many as we can,” says Angel Simpson, the Guests Program Administrator with HALO Ministries.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Kwanzaa Club hosting Ujamaa Night
47ABC – Next Thursday, December 29th, the Salisbury Kwanzaa Club is hosting an event helping young entrepreneurs meet and network with other young entrepreneurs. Demetria Marshall-Leonard and J’Lynn Rheel joined Good Morning Delmarva to tell us more about the event. For more information visit their Facebook page here.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Humane Society warns against gifting pets this holiday season
SALISBURY, Md- – The Wicomico County Humane Society say of the many great presents to get your friends this holiday season, a furry friend is not one of them. The Wicomico Humane Society says a forever home for a pet means just that- and that gifting someone the responsibility of owning a pet is not fair to the person or to the pet.
WMDT.com
Wor-Wic Veterans and Military Association holds toy drive
SALISBURY, Md. – The Wor-Wic Community College Veterans and Military Association recently held a successful toy drive. We’re told they were able to gather some amazing toys for local families in need this holiday season. Toys for Tots has been around for a long time and they do a wonderful job at making sure so many children can have a memorable holiday who otherwise would not be able to.
WMDT.com
Milford Museum to host first-ever Regency Gala
MILFORD, Del.- The Milford Museum is looking to bring a unique experience to the community by hosting their first-ever Regency Gala. The gala will highlight British history with dancing, music, and clothing from the era. Museum officials tell us the event came from a need to expand their programming, while...
delawarepublic.org
Milford homeless encampment faces abrupt end in January
Milford’s largest homeless encampment will be cleared in January after the privately owned land where it sits was sold to a new owner. The encampment roughly doubled in size over the past year, with nearly 40 people now living in tents spread across a few acres of forest at the end of a dirt road west of Route 113.
Four No-Frills Restaurants in Worcester County That Prove Simple is Always Better
Looks aren't everything, and at these Delmarva restaurants, that statement couldn't be more true. These places may not look fancy, but what they lack in decor, they make up for in the quality of their food. Here are four of my favorite no-frills restaurants where simplicity is the secret ingredient.
WMDT.com
MSP Berlin Barrack holds Shop with a Cop event
BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police’s Berlin Barracks held their annual Shop with a Cop event. This event gave 30 kids the chance to shop with a local law enforcement officer for holiday gifts. Troopers from the Berlin Barrack joined the OCPD, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, and Berlin Police Department in getting in the holiday spirit. Kids and their officers took a trip to Walmart where they had $150 to spend on gifts for their families.
wnav.com
Congrats to Melvin Brown of Annapolis/Anne Arundel Boys and Girls Club
As first reported in the Capital Gazette and Baltimore Sun, Mel Brown, a retired Annapolis police officer who now directs the Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County and lives in Glen Burnie, won Tuesday night’s challenge on the Fox television show LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacluar. The competition was promoted on the Boys and Girls Club's Facebook page. The content was pre-recorded and broadcast on television on Tuesday night. WNAV salutes you!
2 dogs dead, home destroyed, in major house fire on Eastern Shore
Two dogs died in a fire, and a third is missing, after improperly-stored ash from a wood stove caused a fire in Dorchester County yesterday afternoon.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’
Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
WJLA
Dangerously cold Christmas for the DMV | Tips for staying warm & where to go if you can't
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the coldest starts to a Christmas Eve in decades is underway across the DMV. Temperatures Saturday morning were close to record territory at Reagan National Airport. Multiple sites around the D.C. metro area reported single-digit temperatures before sunrise. Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency...
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's Market
Maryland is home to a handful of authentic Amish markets and they're some of the best places to head to if you're looking for fresh dairy, baked goods, and some of the most delicious homemade meals you'll ever try.
Cape Gazette
41 homes planned near Camp Arrowhead Road
The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for Suncrest, a new cluster subdivision near Camp Arrowhead Road, during its Dec. 15 meeting. WV3 LLC has proposed building 41 single-family home lots on an 18-acre parcel along the south side of Waterview Road, 500 feet east of the Camp Arrowhead Road intersection.
Nottingham MD
Sewage overflow prompts temporary closure to shellfish harvesting of portion of Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE, MD—As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment on Thursday issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
Wbaltv.com
Harriet Tubman statue defaced, piece of it stolen from Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Someone defaced and stole a portion of the Harriet Tubman statue at the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis. "We suspect that on Friday evening or early Saturday morning, persons dismembered the finger of Harriet Tubman to take the vévé, which is the staff Harriet Tubman was holding (that was) attached to the statue," said the museum's executive director, Chanel Compton.
Comments / 0