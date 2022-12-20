ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yelm, WA

Sirens: Burglary at Yelm Senior Center; Storage Unit Burglarized at Burnett Storage Center; Office Space Shoplifting Occurs at Yelm Shell Station

 4 days ago
Edy Zoo

Car theft epidemic in Pierce County reaches 96% increase

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - On Wednesday, 39 cars were reported stolen in Pierce County, 20 of which were Kia or Hyundai models. The increase in car theft in the county has reached 96% due to several factors, including short staffing at the sheriff's department, a law prohibiting officers from chasing car theft suspects, and a priority on investigating violent crimes.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 arrested after drive-by shooting in Tacoma

Two men were arrested Saturday after shooting at an occupied house in a drive-by, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South 13th Street just before 2 p.m. The house was hit but no one inside was injured, police said. Officers...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect in custody for 2021 Tacoma homicide now charged for second murder

TACOMA, Wash. - A man who was already in custody in connection to a September 2021 homicide in Tacoma has been charged for a second murder in that same year. According to Tacoma Police, a 22-year-old suspect is in custody for their alleged involvement in the death of 31-year-old Diego Escalante in September of last year.
TACOMA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Officer Injured During Belltown Narcotics Arrest

An SPD officer was injured in Belltown on Thursday while trying to arrest a suspect in a narcotics investigation. At 12:45 AM, officers were conducting a narcotics operation in response to community complaints, when they saw a 34-year-old man selling drugs at 2nd Avenue and Bell Street. As officers moved...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Suspect charged in death of woman found in Tacoma homeless encampment

TACOMA, Wash. — The man suspected of killing 35-year-old Syretta Brown in 2021 was charged with first-degree murder. Nickolas Allen Rojas, 22, had previously been arrested and was still in custody for the homicide of 31-year-old Diego Escalante when he was charged with the murder of Brown. Rojas' bail was increased to $2 million.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man charged for 2021 murder of woman found in tent in Tacoma encampment

Tacoma police announced Friday that a man has been charged for the murder of a 35-year-old woman who was found in a tent in a Tacoma encampment last year. Syretta Brown was found dead in a tent in an encampment west of East 38th Avenue and McKinley Avenue on Nov. 13, 2021. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Feb. 11, 2022.
TACOMA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Teenager, Seize Stolen Gun After Shots Fired in SLU

Police arrested a 19-year-old man after he fired a stolen gun in South Lake Union Wednesday night. At 5:09 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man had just fired a gun at the intersection of Stewart Street and Denny Way. Thanks to witnesses’ description of the suspect, officers spotted and arrested the man as he was leaving the area on foot. Police found the gun under a nearby vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

One of King County's largest drug busts yields $10M worth of drugs, over 478K fentanyl pills

BURIEN, Wash. - One of the largest single drug busts in King County history has taken over $10 million worth of drugs off the streets of western Washington. Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Burien Police Department arrested six men on Dec. 21 for their alleged involvement in what is being described as a massive cartel operation.
KING COUNTY, WA

