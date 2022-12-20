Sirens: Burglary at Yelm Senior Center; Storage Unit Burglarized at Burnett Storage Center; Office Space Shoplifting Occurs at Yelm Shell Station

Read full article on original website
Bellevue Police Report: Officer Fires Gun in Parking Lot While Approaching Vehicle, Driver Flees Scene
On Friday evening an officer with the Bellevue Police Department fired his weapon during an interaction with a vehicle with no license plates in a parking lot in the 300 Blk 120th Ave NE. The female driver of the vehicle then fled the scene, with officers attempting to pursue but ultimately stopping due to the suspect’s reckless driving.
Car theft epidemic in Pierce County reaches 96% increase
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - On Wednesday, 39 cars were reported stolen in Pierce County, 20 of which were Kia or Hyundai models. The increase in car theft in the county has reached 96% due to several factors, including short staffing at the sheriff's department, a law prohibiting officers from chasing car theft suspects, and a priority on investigating violent crimes.
2 arrested after drive-by shooting in Tacoma
Two men were arrested Saturday after shooting at an occupied house in a drive-by, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of South 13th Street just before 2 p.m. The house was hit but no one inside was injured, police said. Officers...
Sirens: Criminal Impersonation; Vandalized Park Bathrooms; Unattended Children; Bad Checks
• A minor, non-injury collision was reported at the intersection of East Reynolds Avenue and North Pearl Street just after 1:05 p.m. on Dec. 21. • A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue just before 2:55 p.m. on Dec. 22. Theft. • Sakoya L....
Suspect in custody for 2021 Tacoma homicide now charged for second murder
TACOMA, Wash. - A man who was already in custody in connection to a September 2021 homicide in Tacoma has been charged for a second murder in that same year. According to Tacoma Police, a 22-year-old suspect is in custody for their alleged involvement in the death of 31-year-old Diego Escalante in September of last year.
Police make ‘massive’ drug bust, seize drugs & arrest 12
Over a year’s worth of hard work and investigation concluded on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2022, when detectives in Precinct 4/Burien Police Special Emphasis Team made one final seizure in ‘Operation P-22,’ one of the region’s biggest drug busts. Police – including from SeaTac – served a...
Officer Injured During Belltown Narcotics Arrest
An SPD officer was injured in Belltown on Thursday while trying to arrest a suspect in a narcotics investigation. At 12:45 AM, officers were conducting a narcotics operation in response to community complaints, when they saw a 34-year-old man selling drugs at 2nd Avenue and Bell Street. As officers moved...
Man charged for 2021 murder of woman found in tent in Tacoma encampment
Tacoma police announced Friday that a man has been charged for the murder of a 35-year-old woman who was found in a tent in a Tacoma encampment last year. Syretta Brown was found dead in a tent in an encampment west of East 38th Avenue and McKinley Avenue on Nov. 13, 2021. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Feb. 11, 2022.
VIDEO: Watch @SeattleWXGuy’s Tesla slide into Normany Park police cruiser
The roads in the region were so iced-over and slick on Friday morning, Dec. 23, 2022, that even @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder was a victim – after parking his Tesla, it slid on its own and smacked into a Normandy Park Police cruiser before continuing down a hill. “Parked the...
Police Arrest Teenager, Seize Stolen Gun After Shots Fired in SLU
Police arrested a 19-year-old man after he fired a stolen gun in South Lake Union Wednesday night. At 5:09 p.m., a 911 caller reported a man had just fired a gun at the intersection of Stewart Street and Denny Way. Thanks to witnesses’ description of the suspect, officers spotted and arrested the man as he was leaving the area on foot. Police found the gun under a nearby vehicle.
14 Kids Shop for Christmas Presents With Chehalis Police Officers and State Troopers
The Chehalis Police Department hosted 14 children on Dec. 15 for its annual Shop With a Cop event. Officers with the Chehalis Police Department and troopers with Washington State Patrol helped the kids shop for presents for their families at Chehalis Walmart before going back to the police station to wrap the gifts.
Roofer Accused of Scamming State Out of $54K in Workers' Comp by Faking Injury
A 63-year-old Lakewood man is facing criminal charges for taking tens of thousands of dollars in workers compensation payments over nearly seven years for a shoulder injury while he allegedly continued to work on roofs. Investigators with the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries took photographs of the man,...
Centralia Woman Accused of Stealing Neighbor’s Dogs, Lying to Law Enforcement
A Centralia woman is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly stealing her neighbor’s three dogs then lying to both the dogs’ owner and law enforcement about who the dogs belonged to. The dogs’ owner noticed the dogs, which watched over the owner’s livestock on a property on...
Sirens: Juveniles Steal Tip Jar; DUI Arrests; Possession of Stolen Vehicle ; Lewis County Jail Statistics
• A minor, non-injury vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Caveness Drive and Johnson Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. • A trench coat and purses were reported stolen from an outlet store in the 1300 block of Lum Road just before 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 19.
Pierce County contractor accused of stealing $54K in workers’ comp scam
TUMWATER, Wash. — A roofing contractor from Lakewood has been charged with stealing more than $54,000 in benefits from the state workers’ compensation system following a two-year investigation, according to the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries. Patrick Dean Farthing, 63, is scheduled to be arraigned on...
Three People Accused of Stealing Christmas Gifts, Ammo From Chehalis Residence
Three people were arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking into a Chehalis residence and stealing $5,000 worth of Christmas gifts, ammunition and personal items the day prior and then returning to the residence to try and steal an ATV. Christopher G. Harless, 34, of Randle, Elizabeth A. Morrison, 32, of Glenoma,...
Massive drug bust in Burien could be one of King County's largest
Over 478,000 M30 fentanyl pills, 400 pounds of meth, among other drugs, were seized from a total of 12 people in Operation P-22. Detectives seized over $10 million worth of drugs.
One of King County's largest drug busts yields $10M worth of drugs, over 478K fentanyl pills
BURIEN, Wash. - One of the largest single drug busts in King County history has taken over $10 million worth of drugs off the streets of western Washington. Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and the Burien Police Department arrested six men on Dec. 21 for their alleged involvement in what is being described as a massive cartel operation.
