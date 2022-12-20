ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did neither of you read the article. The majority of the homeless are not the stereotypes you are depicting. Most of the low income are not the stereotype. The article even states that many of those that live there work - and don't qualify for services because they make too much - but yet can't afford a home. I work, and am a college student, make 14$ an hour and can't afford a home without assistance. Oh and I am disabled. I receive help and I'm not ashamed of it. Instead, those who want to judge those with less than you, those who should be ashamed. Everyone is one disaster, one surprise illness, one tragic natural disaster, one accident away from being like us. For being like those in this article, those in our communities. One stroke away from losing your job, and being unable to work for months while recovering. .

Not all the people use drugs People can not make it anymore on regular wages. Paycheck to paycheck then you get laid off. It's easy to say oh I would feel bad if it was not used on drugs. What about the vets and the pets that suffer too. You don't feel bad ever I am sure as long as its not you.

they don't make the story long enough, needs to be long, so you get tired of reading and say the hell with it.

WMDT.com

Homeless shelters prepare for what could be an influx of people amid cold temps

DELMARVA – With extremely cold temperatures, that’s what homeless advocates are most concerned about. This as they open for the first night of the winter season. “We don’t know what to expect to a certain extent but we’ve already had some calls with people wanting to know if they’re able to come in, so we’re gearing up to take as many as we can,” says Angel Simpson, the Guests Program Administrator with HALO Ministries.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Gas-powered lawn care ban goes to Rehoboth commissioners

The Rehoboth Beach Environment Committee has recommended a phased approach to eliminate the use of gas-powered lawn care equipment within city limits by January 2028. The committee has been working toward this action for months. In September, the group reached a consensus to move forward on finalizing recommendations to commissioners. That’s what took place during a committee meeting Dec. 16.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Downtown Demolition Ahead of Schedule

DOVER, Del.- An eyesore in downtown Dover will soon be gone for good. Demolition is underway for the building on the corner of West Loockerman and South New streets. The property was severely damaged by a fire in March, that killed one person and injured several others. Dover City Council voted to tear it down in August, but the process did not begin until Dec. 5.
DOVER, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’

Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Santa goes to court in Miracle on the Circle

Kris Kringle went on trial at the Sussex County Courthouse Dec. 13, to see if he was indeed the real Santa Claus. The holiday reenactment of “Miracle on 34th Street” was performed for more than 300 Sussex County elementary school students. Santa, aka Family Court Judge James McGiffin, played the lead role in the performances. Retired Judge Jane Brady reprised her role as the defense attorney. Other officials participating in the performance include lawyer Rob Gibbs, lawyer Bliss Soucek, Superior Court Judge Craig Karsintz and his wife Kathi, and Chief of Community Relations Sean O'Sullivan.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

41 homes planned near Camp Arrowhead Road

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for Suncrest, a new cluster subdivision near Camp Arrowhead Road, during its Dec. 15 meeting. WV3 LLC has proposed building 41 single-family home lots on an 18-acre parcel along the south side of Waterview Road, 500 feet east of the Camp Arrowhead Road intersection.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Group behind Rehoboth canal dock dissolving

The group that spearheaded the construction of the canal dock in Rehoboth Beach has announced its plans to dissolve by the end of the year. In a Dec. 12 letter sent to supporters, Rehoboth Beach officials and the Delaware Community Foundation, the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Improvement Association’s board of directors announced the association was dissolving and that a charitable fund called The Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Fund has been established.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton officials still unsure about idle equipment compensation

Milton Town Council is seeking additional information before making a decision on a request by contractor Mumford and Miller to compensate the firm for six weeks of idle time on the Magnolia Street drainage and bulkhead project. Mumford and Miller is still working on the $1.2 million project due to...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Reminiscing about hunting and fishing days of old

I always get kind of emotional around Christmas. I tend to reflect back on times gone by, and friends and family no longer around. Earlier this month, I had occasion to drive up to New Castle County on a very dark and rainy day. The ceiling was down on the deck and as I drove through Kent County, I should have seen lots of geese in the fields. I didn’t see a single one. Not a Canada nor a snow goose to be found.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

MSP Berlin Barrack holds Shop with a Cop event

BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police’s Berlin Barracks held their annual Shop with a Cop event. This event gave 30 kids the chance to shop with a local law enforcement officer for holiday gifts. Troopers from the Berlin Barrack joined the OCPD, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, and Berlin Police Department in getting in the holiday spirit. Kids and their officers took a trip to Walmart where they had $150 to spend on gifts for their families.
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

Community Inspired Action Holds Christmas Gift Giveaway

SELBYVILLE, Del.- Community Inspired Action in Selbyville brought cheer and joy to over 150 children in the area. The organization works to provide after-school programming, supplies tutoring, and more for area schools, but this holiday season they are working to make sure students who registered with them could know that there are those out there who care about them.
SELBYVILLE, DE
WMDT.com

Fire heavily damages Cambridge home

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A Cambridge home was heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to 34 Algonquin Road just after 3 p.m. for a reported house fire. The two-alarm blaze was placed under control in approximately 45 minutes. Maryland State Fire Marshals were called to investigate the...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
delawarepublic.org

Delaware remembers those who died while experiencing homelessness

Community members gathered at the Hope Center on the longest night of the year to observe National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day. The national holiday was created to honor those who lost their lives while experiencing homelessness, as well as raise awareness of the trauma that unstable housing inflicts on people.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Ocean City Today

Worcester County denies road dedication policy

The Worcester County Commissioners struck down a resolution designed to formalize the process of dedicating street names on county roads on Tuesday. In a 1-to-6 decision with only Commissioner Diana Purnell in favor, the commissioners handed down their decisive opinion on the resolution that would have seen themselves as the final authority on such matters.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WGMD Radio

Camden-area Fire Sends One to Hospital

A 2-alarm fire south of Camden has left one person hospitalized. Delaware State Fire Marshal investigators say a fire on Voshells Mill Star Hill Road just before 7:30 this morning sent an 83 year old woman to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment of smoke inhalation and burns. She is in stable condition.
CAMDEN, DE
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Milford Museum to host first-ever Regency Gala

MILFORD, Del.- The Milford Museum is looking to bring a unique experience to the community by hosting their first-ever Regency Gala. The gala will highlight British history with dancing, music, and clothing from the era. Museum officials tell us the event came from a need to expand their programming, while...
