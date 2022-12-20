Did neither of you read the article. The majority of the homeless are not the stereotypes you are depicting. Most of the low income are not the stereotype. The article even states that many of those that live there work - and don't qualify for services because they make too much - but yet can't afford a home. I work, and am a college student, make 14$ an hour and can't afford a home without assistance. Oh and I am disabled. I receive help and I'm not ashamed of it. Instead, those who want to judge those with less than you, those who should be ashamed. Everyone is one disaster, one surprise illness, one tragic natural disaster, one accident away from being like us. For being like those in this article, those in our communities. One stroke away from losing your job, and being unable to work for months while recovering. .
Not all the people use drugs People can not make it anymore on regular wages. Paycheck to paycheck then you get laid off. It's easy to say oh I would feel bad if it was not used on drugs. What about the vets and the pets that suffer too. You don't feel bad ever I am sure as long as its not you.
they don't make the story long enough, needs to be long, so you get tired of reading and say the hell with it.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
