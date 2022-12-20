ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

All government offices in Shawnee County to close ahead of winter storm

By Matthew Self
 4 days ago
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local government offices are set to close due to the impending winter storm expected to hit Kansas later this week.

The Shawnee County Department of Emergency Management said on Tuesday that Shawnee County has been put under a wind chill warning from midnight Wednesday night to noon CST on Friday and a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has also said that they have high confidence in dangerous wintry conditions later this week, including wind chills that could bring -30 to -45 degree temperatures.

Due to this, the Chair of the Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners, Aaron Mays, has said that all Shawnee County Government offices and locations will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 except for those fulfilling essential functions.

The Kansas Adjutant General’s Department issued a warning on Monday regarding the approaching winter weather. You can learn more about the warning and how to stay safe during the arctic blast by clicking here.

KSNT News

KSNT News

