12 hospital, health system leaders describe 2022 in 1 word
Becker's asked hospital and health system presidents and CEOs to describe their organization's 2022 using one word. None of them used the word "easy," but "grateful" came up more than once. From rural hospitals to academic health systems, from safety-nets to children's hospitals, here is how 12 healthcare leaders defined...
9 health systems hit with credit downgrades
A number of health systems experienced downgrades to their financial ratings in recent weeks amid ongoing operating losses, declines in investment values and challenging work environments. Here is a summary of recent ratings since a Becker's roundup Nov. 15:. The following systems experienced downgrades:. Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.): Saw a...
Allina Health downgraded over debt increase
Minneapolis.-based Allina Healthcare was downgraded one spot from "Aa3" to "A1" and its financial outlook was revised from "stable" to "negative," Moody's said Dec. 21. The health system owns and operates nine hospitals, several outpatient centers, a health plan in partnership with Aetna and a joint venture hospital, Moody's said. It holds about $1.6 billion in outstanding debt.
Johnson & Johnson completes $16.6B acquisition of medtech company
Johnson & Johnson has acquired medtech company Abiomed for $16.6 billion at $380 per share. Abiomed will now operate as a business unit within J&J's medtech segment. The transaction will not have any impact on J&J's 2022 financial report. Following the acquisition, Abiomed's stock stopped trading, according to a Dec. 22 J&J news release.
How Advantum Health is tackling prior authorization burdens
Advantum Health's new top leaders are focused on technological solutions as health systems struggle to find enough staff to handle the demands of revenue cycle management. In November, Tammy Taylor was appointed CEO of Advantum Health, and Chris Taft was named CFO. Louisville, Ky.-based Advantum Health was founded in 2013...
Will inflationary pressures cause more healthcare project delays? Some are already on hold
Some hospital building projects are being put on hold amid inflationary pressures as potential final costs threaten to exceed original budget plans. Whether such project delays reflect a growing trend of healthcare building delays remains to be seen, but persistent concerns over inflation, and perhaps recession, will likely continue into 2023, raising questions over whether a trickle could turn into more of a flood.
Mass General Brigham absorbed $2.3B CMS, safety net shortfalls in 2022
Mass General Brigham reported a $2.3 billion loss in 2022, matching the amount it absorbed in Medicare, Medicaid and health safety net shortfalls. Certain government reimbursements don't cover the full cost of providing care to Medicare, low-income and uninsured patients. In particular, Mass General Brigham's shortfall this year was up 15 percent compared to 2021, increasing by around $307 million.
Illinois health system rolls out robotic nursing assistant
Loyola Medicine's MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, Ill., has rolled out Moxi, a hospital robot developed to carry out tasks. "Moxi is allowing us to think differently about supply delivery and really enabling our use of technology to drive the needs of healthcare," Jennifer Scheeringa, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer at MacNeal Hospital, said in a Dec. 21 press release. "It's keeping nurses where they want to be, which is at the bedside."
3 hospital construction projects dealing with infrastructure issues
Becker's has reported on three hospitals or health systems experiencing infrastructure issues with its construction since Nov. 15:. Paramus, N.J.-based Valley Hospital experienced a settling issue during the construction of a parking garage. The issue did not affect the main hospital campus and will not delay the end of 2023 opening.
Look alive as hospitals close and cut services, lawmakers urge HHS
Hospital closures, service reductions, mergers and acquisitions are creating a bed shortage and impeding patients' access to timely care, a group of Massachusetts lawmakers contend in a letter to HHS that requests information from the agency on its part in monitoring or interfering with service reductions. Citing more than a...
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 16:. 1. Sowmya Viswanathan, MD, was selected as the new chief physician executive of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare. 2. H. Takaji "Harry" Kittaka, MD, departed as chief transformation officer of Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System. 3....
10 notable CFO transitions this year
From leadership appointments at newly formed health systems to financial experts stepping into CEO positions and the end of some decades-long healthcare careers, here are 10 CFO moves that captured the attention of Becker's Hospital Review's readers this year:. 1. Anthony DeFurio was named executive vice president and CFO of...
Leapfrog’s 58 top teaching hospitals by state
The Leapfrog Group developed a list of the best teaching hospitals that met their 2022 top hospital methodology. Top hospitals are identified using data from the watchdog organization's annual hospital survey, with selection based on excellence across staffing, hand hygiene, infection rates, surgery outcomes, maternity care, error prevention and other quality standards. Read more about the methodology breakdown for each category here.
Physicians
A recent study found physician work hours dropped by 7.6 percent in the last two decades, mostly due to a decrease among male physicians, especially fathers; however, work hours for mother physicians increased by 3 percent. The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, compiled 87,297 monthly surveys from 17,599 unique...
WVU Medicine taps hospital CEO
Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine has named John Sylvia president and CEO of Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va. Mr. Sylvia has spent the past 13 years serving Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network in a variety of leadership roles — including network vice president of planning and business development, president of one hospital and executive administrator of another. He also serves as an adjunct faculty member in the graduate programs at Bethlehem-based Moravian University, according to a Dec. 21 news release.
'This won't be over in a week or 2': Wisconsin hospitals, pharmacies ration Tamiflu
Wisconsin hospitals and pharmacies are limiting their Tamiflu prescriptions in the face of severe shortages, NBC affiliate WMTV reported Dec. 20. Many health systems are only prescribing Tamiflu to the younger and older populations most at risk of dire influenza symptoms, David Ottenbaer, MD, vice president of primary care services at St. Louis-based SSM Health said in the report.
Physician group sues Envision Healthcare over corporate practice of medicine laws
Physicians and consumer advocates are monitoring a California lawsuit against Envision Healthcare, which alleges that Envision uses shell business structures to retain de facto ownership of emergency room staffing groups and asks the court to declare these structures illegal, Kaiser Health News reported Dec. 22. Milwaukee-based American Academy of Emergency...
University Hospitals CEO wants to tap into staff's inner bookworm
Cliff Megerian, MD, CEO of Cleveland-based University Hospitals, launched a book club for employees that had its first in-person meeting this month. Cliff's Notes: A UH Book Club, which is named after Dr. Megerian, began in June. The first meeting was held via Zoom on June 30. "Dr. Megerian has...
BayCare names chief physician executive
Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare will welcome Sowmya Viswanathan, MD, as its new chief physician executive at the start of 2023. Dr. Viswanathan's role is effective Jan. 1. She has worked for BayCare since June as vice president and CMO of the system's St. Joseph's, St. Joseph's Children's and St. Joseph's Women's hospitals in Tampa.
UPMC nurses approve contract with potential for 30% wage increases
Members of Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania have approved an agreement with UPMC Altoona (Pa.), part of Pittsburgh-based UPMC. Registered nurses at the hospital voted overwhelmingly to approve the new three-year deal Dec. 21, according to a union news release shared with Becker's. Union nurses had negotiated with UPMC administrators for more than five months. They described the new agreement as "a historic investment in care in their community."
