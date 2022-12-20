Loyola Medicine's MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn, Ill., has rolled out Moxi, a hospital robot developed to carry out tasks. "Moxi is allowing us to think differently about supply delivery and really enabling our use of technology to drive the needs of healthcare," Jennifer Scheeringa, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer at MacNeal Hospital, said in a Dec. 21 press release. "It's keeping nurses where they want to be, which is at the bedside."

BERWYN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO