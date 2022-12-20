Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
RSV peaks as experts share better outlook for next winter
While the respiratory "tripledemic" continues to slam emergency rooms and children's hospitals, there are two glimmers of hope on the horizon, according to a Dec. 22 report in The New York Times. COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus attack the body in different ways, and there are varying levels...
How flu admissions compare to past seasons
The 2022-2023 flu season is well underway, with the U.S. seeing the highest hospitalization rates in more than a decade. The cumulative flu hospitalization rate was 32.7 per 100,000 population for the week ending Dec. 10, according to the CDC's latest FluView report. This figure is higher than any other cumulative hospitalization rate seen during this week over the past 12 flu seasons, CDC data shows.
US life expectancy at 25-year low, CDC says
Last year, the average life expectancy for Americans shortened by over seven months, according to new CDC data. The new report follows an already big decline in life expectancy of 1.8 years in 2020, making the expected life span of someone born in the U.S. now 76.4 years – the lowest in nearly two decades.
BF.7: 5 notes on the subvariant fueling surge in China
Global health experts are closely monitoring COVID-19 activity in Beijing where the highly transmissible omicron subvariant BF.7 is fueling a surge in cases. "WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China with increasing reports of severe disease," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, director-general of the World Health Organization, said during a Dec. 21 news briefing. "In order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the situation on the ground, WHO needs more detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions, and requirements for ICU support."
3rd death tied to Alzheimer's experimental drug trial
A third death has been tied to experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab, amplifying concerns about its safety, Science reported Dec. 21. The 79-year-old Florida woman died in mid-September after experiencing extensive brain swelling and bleeding. Multiple Science neuroscientists reviewed her records and believe her death was likely caused by the antibody lecanemab, according to the report. The Florida woman had no obvious health problems other than her signs of early Alzheimer's disease, according to her medical records.
OTC pediatric drugmakers, distributors claim 'no widespread shortage' in US
When senior leaders from large manufacturers and distributors of OTC pediatric medications had a conference call with FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra this week, they said there is "no widespread shortage" of OTC pediatric medications, despite continual reports of empty drug store shelves across the US, according to a Dec. 22 HHS press release.
New HIV drug approved by FDA for adults with few treatment options
Sunlenca, a new HIV drug for patients with limited available treatment options, was approved Dec. 22 by the FDA. The new drug is an option for adults with HIV who cannot tolerate, are resistant to or have safety issues with other established treatments for the disease. The FDA granted Priority...
12 hospital, health system leaders describe 2022 in 1 word
Becker's asked hospital and health system presidents and CEOs to describe their organization's 2022 using one word. None of them used the word "easy," but "grateful" came up more than once. From rural hospitals to academic health systems, from safety-nets to children's hospitals, here is how 12 healthcare leaders defined...
Leapfrog’s 58 top teaching hospitals by state
The Leapfrog Group developed a list of the best teaching hospitals that met their 2022 top hospital methodology. Top hospitals are identified using data from the watchdog organization's annual hospital survey, with selection based on excellence across staffing, hand hygiene, infection rates, surgery outcomes, maternity care, error prevention and other quality standards. Read more about the methodology breakdown for each category here.
'This won't be over in a week or 2': Wisconsin hospitals, pharmacies ration Tamiflu
Wisconsin hospitals and pharmacies are limiting their Tamiflu prescriptions in the face of severe shortages, NBC affiliate WMTV reported Dec. 20. Many health systems are only prescribing Tamiflu to the younger and older populations most at risk of dire influenza symptoms, David Ottenbaer, MD, vice president of primary care services at St. Louis-based SSM Health said in the report.
New York hospital posted VIP status in patient EHRs: Report
New York City-based NYU Langone Health had VIP status listed in patient EHRs, The New York Times reported Dec. 22. The EHRs noted whether the patients donated to the hospital or had ties to executives, according to screenshots sent to the newspaper by physicians frustrated with the practice of giving preferential treatment to certain people.
