wfxg.com
City of Barnwell announces death of Councilmember Brad All
BARNWELL, S.C. (WFXG) - The City of Barnwell has announced Councilmember Brad All has died. The announcement was made to the City Hall Offices Facebook page Saturday morning. Brad All represented District 5. City officials ask the community to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Trees down in several counties in GA and SC
WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
wfxg.com
Many in Harlem Georgia without power as city awaits transformer replacement, warming center opened
UPDATE: The city says power restoration is delayed longer. Officials say to expect it to be restored at about 1:30am. UPDATE: According to the city's Facebook page, power is now expected to be restored by 10pm. Officials say new equipment has arrived, but it may take some time for installation in order to not cause any power surges. Also, if anyone needs a ride to the Columbia County Warming Center, they can call 706-556-0807 for to schedule it thru the County Transit service.
wfxg.com
Longtime Augusta pastor, community leader, Supt. Dr. Leroy James has died
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Superintendent Dr. Leroy James has died. Dr. James served as pastor of Friendly Church of God in Christ, on Carrie Street in Augusta, for 32 years. Dr. James also held roles in the Richmond County School system, having worked 18 years as a guidance counselor. He worked...
wfxg.com
Karlton L. Howard wins House District 129 special election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The special election to fill the Georgia House District 129 seat formerly occupied by Henry Wayne Howard is over. The seat will be filled by Karlton L. Howard, brother of the late state representative. The race was called Tuesday night around 8:30p.m. The election was only...
wfxg.com
Stay Social decides to close down for good
EVANS, Ga (WFXG) - Local restaurant Stay Social Tap & Table in Columbia County announced that it will be closing for good, and its last day of business will be Dec. 30. Back in September, Columbia County began taking steps to revoke Stay Social's alcohol license, claiming the business didn't comply with Ordinance 6-2. That ordinance states that in order to qualify for an alcohol license, a business must meet the definition of an "eating establishment". Stay argues in its petition that the definition of an "eating establishment" is intentionally vague and many other businesses operating with alcohol licenses in the county do not meet that definition.
WRDW-TV
Deputies seeking pair of suspects in Augusta kidnapping incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men are wanted for a kidnapping and assault incident that happened in Richmond County on Thursday. According to the release, the incident happened on the 1900 block of Third Avenue on Dec. 22. Thomas Maloyd Jr., 19, and Tyreek McGee, 19, are wanted in connection...
wfxg.com
FOX54 Mornings: Reflecting on 2022, Celebrating RS!
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The FOX54 Morning Team is reflecting on 2022. Over the summer, we launched an additional hour making the show five hours long! The team also paid tribute to their behind-the-scenes colleagues, because the news does not write, produce, edit or direct itself overnight. Merry Christmas and...
Reverend Karlton L. Howard runs for House District 129
In October, Reverend Karlton Howard announced his desire to fill the seat of late Georgia State Representative Wayne Howard - his brother.
WRDW-TV
Man dies after Richmond County deputy uses stun gun on him
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has died after a stun gun was used him by a Richmond County deputy, authorities said Thursday. The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of Nelson Graham, 33, who’d been in Augusta University Medical Center since Friday after becoming unresponsive during an interaction with Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
wfxg.com
Second Providence Baptist Church groundbreaking expansion
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - With its Groundbreaking Expansion Program and the turning of the soil, Second Providence Baptist Church is closer than ever to its dream building. Church members, community members, and those who are involved with the project gathered together for the church's Groundbreaking program this week. It...
wfxg.com
Wind causes power outages across the CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Power outages have been reported across the CSRA following strong winds in the CSRA Friday morning. Weather Now Meteorologist Alex Carter and the FOX54 News Now team are tracking the storms all morning on FOX54 Mornings until 10 a.m. click here to watch live. If you...
Augusta man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to enticement of a minor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — According to the District of South Carolina United States Attorney’s Office, an Augusta man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to enticement of a minor for sexual activity. According to authorities, Derek Jerome Nelson, 33, of Augusta, Georgia – who was 30 at the time – […]
wgac.com
How Cold Will It Be In Augusta This Weekend?
We won’t see a White Christmas in Augusta, but will definitely get a winter blast of frigid temperatures around Augusta this weekend. The good news is that the rain should be done and we should stay dry Christmas Eve and Day. Temperatures will begin to drop below freezing late...
Two men arrested in connection to November Saluda County murder
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two men have been arrested in connection to the murder of Zonnie Cyrus. According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Earl Valentine has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Montavis Barnes has been charged with Accessory to Murder after […]
wfxg.com
Saluting our Heroes: Following a Father's Legacy
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The holidays are a time for giving, but a Lieutenant makes it his mission to give year-round. When you walk into LT. Lucas Grant’s office, one of the first things you’ll see is the word “family.” It's a value he holds close.
wgac.com
Female Inmate Commits Suicide at Charles Webster Detention Center
An investigation is underway after a female inmate at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center reportedly hanged herself there today. A statement from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and medical staff performed CPR in an effort to revive her after she was found at 1:43 p.m. but efforts failed. She was pronounced dead at 2:57 p.m.
wfxg.com
Smith Fitness host 8th Annual Toy Giveaway
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - A local family is giving back to their community before the holidays. Owners of Smith's Fitness on Wrightsboro Road held their 8th Annual Toy Giveaway. Starting at 4pm there was already a long line outside the building. Kids were accompanied by their parents, receiving candy bags just before they were able to pick out their own toy under the Christmas tree.
wspa.com
Unborn child dead, 2 injured in Greenwood shooting
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/unborn-child-dead-2-injured-in-greenwood-shooting/. Unborn child dead, 2 injured in Greenwood shooting. GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood....
WRDW-TV
Details on man's death after Augusta stun-gun incident
With subfreezing temperatures in our forecast, it’s important to make sure your fur babies are protected. Experts are offering some tips. The key suspect in a recent Richmond County sex slave case has committed suicide in jail, according to authorities. Key things to know during the cold snap in...
