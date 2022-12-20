UPDATE: The city says power restoration is delayed longer. Officials say to expect it to be restored at about 1:30am. UPDATE: According to the city's Facebook page, power is now expected to be restored by 10pm. Officials say new equipment has arrived, but it may take some time for installation in order to not cause any power surges. Also, if anyone needs a ride to the Columbia County Warming Center, they can call 706-556-0807 for to schedule it thru the County Transit service.

