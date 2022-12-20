ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Extended delays’ expected on Goshen Road in Mon County

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – Drivers should continue to expect delays on Goshen Road until well into the new year.

A press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways said that delays along the road, which is also known as Couty Route 77, should be expected until Friday, Jan. 13 as tree and canopy trimming projects that began on Dec. 16 continue.

Although one lane of the road will always remain open, the release said to expect “periodic extended delays.” The trimming will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those who want to bypass the project can take Interstate 79 northbound to Grafton Road, according to the release.

