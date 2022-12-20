Read full article on original website
Physicians
A recent study found physician work hours dropped by 7.6 percent in the last two decades, mostly due to a decrease among male physicians, especially fathers; however, work hours for mother physicians increased by 3 percent. The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, compiled 87,297 monthly surveys from 17,599 unique...
3rd death tied to Alzheimer's experimental drug trial
A third death has been tied to experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab, amplifying concerns about its safety, Science reported Dec. 21. The 79-year-old Florida woman died in mid-September after experiencing extensive brain swelling and bleeding. Multiple Science neuroscientists reviewed her records and believe her death was likely caused by the antibody lecanemab, according to the report. The Florida woman had no obvious health problems other than her signs of early Alzheimer's disease, according to her medical records.
OTC pediatric drugmakers, distributors claim 'no widespread shortage' in US
When senior leaders from large manufacturers and distributors of OTC pediatric medications had a conference call with FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra this week, they said there is "no widespread shortage" of OTC pediatric medications, despite continual reports of empty drug store shelves across the US, according to a Dec. 22 HHS press release.
US life expectancy at 25-year low, CDC says
Last year, the average life expectancy for Americans shortened by over seven months, according to new CDC data. The new report follows an already big decline in life expectancy of 1.8 years in 2020, making the expected life span of someone born in the U.S. now 76.4 years – the lowest in nearly two decades.
'This won't be over in a week or 2': Wisconsin hospitals, pharmacies ration Tamiflu
Wisconsin hospitals and pharmacies are limiting their Tamiflu prescriptions in the face of severe shortages, NBC affiliate WMTV reported Dec. 20. Many health systems are only prescribing Tamiflu to the younger and older populations most at risk of dire influenza symptoms, David Ottenbaer, MD, vice president of primary care services at St. Louis-based SSM Health said in the report.
How Advantum Health is tackling prior authorization burdens
Advantum Health's new top leaders are focused on technological solutions as health systems struggle to find enough staff to handle the demands of revenue cycle management. In November, Tammy Taylor was appointed CEO of Advantum Health, and Chris Taft was named CFO. Louisville, Ky.-based Advantum Health was founded in 2013...
Florida seniors at risk from unsafe prescription drugs
Critical medicines have been in the news lately, particularly with the nation facing an import-shortage of the antibiotic Amoxicillin. As Florida Sen. Marco Rubio recently observed, this “reliance on foreign nations for critical goods is dangerous and unsustainable.” Rubio is urging fellow lawmakers to bring pharmaceutical manufacturing back to the United States —something that should matter in particular to Florida’s 4.2 million retirees. Roughly 90 percent of Florida seniors take prescription medications each day, which puts them...
Rising costs replace pandemic as No. 1 reason Americans deter care
The cost of care increasingly outweighed concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic as the top reason patients defer healthcare, according to a study published by Qualtrics, an experience management company. Five things to know:. 1. Between 2020 and 2022, the share of consumers deferring care because of pandemic-related health concerns decreased...
Look alive as hospitals close and cut services, lawmakers urge HHS
Hospital closures, service reductions, mergers and acquisitions are creating a bed shortage and impeding patients' access to timely care, a group of Massachusetts lawmakers contend in a letter to HHS that requests information from the agency on its part in monitoring or interfering with service reductions. Citing more than a...
12 hospital, health system leaders describe 2022 in 1 word
Becker's asked hospital and health system presidents and CEOs to describe their organization's 2022 using one word. None of them used the word "easy," but "grateful" came up more than once. From rural hospitals to academic health systems, from safety-nets to children's hospitals, here is how 12 healthcare leaders defined...
NIH, Sheba Medical Center create pandemic research institute
The National Institutes of Health is partnering with Sheba Medical Center in Israel to create a pandemic research institute, the organizations said Dec. 22. Researchers at the Sheba Pandemic Research Institute will study infectious diseases and explore innovative ways to rapidly create new vaccines and biologics in the event of future epidemics and pandemics. The team will work closely with researchers at the NIH Vaccine Research Center in Maryland.
Leapfrog’s 58 top teaching hospitals by state
The Leapfrog Group developed a list of the best teaching hospitals that met their 2022 top hospital methodology. Top hospitals are identified using data from the watchdog organization's annual hospital survey, with selection based on excellence across staffing, hand hygiene, infection rates, surgery outcomes, maternity care, error prevention and other quality standards. Read more about the methodology breakdown for each category here.
Virtual everything, asynchronous care, sustainability: Healthcare innovation predictions for '23
Healthcare had an innovative year, with many new technologies entering the frame for hospitals and health system innovation arms investing in promising solutions. But what will 2023 bear for healthcare innovation? Becker's got forecasts from five health system leaders:. Thomas Graham, MD. Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer of Kettering (Ohio)...
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, seeks a revenue integrity analyst. 2. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago...
The No Surprises Act…full of surprises! A tectonic shift is threatening the stability of our healthcare system
The implementation of the No Surprises Act (NSA) has caused a dramatic shift in the country’s healthcare ecosystem, driving significant disruption, and threatening its stability. Despite the balanced language in the law passed by Congress, the law’s actual implementation is driving a massive, unintended shift in the balance of power between payors and clinicians, causing dangerous disruption and risk. This is not just another chapter in a long narrative of healthcare changes. Combined with the realities of an already stressed industry, this will threaten our healthcare safety net until a permanent fix is implemented.
Will inflationary pressures cause more healthcare project delays? Some are already on hold
Some hospital building projects are being put on hold amid inflationary pressures as potential final costs threaten to exceed original budget plans. Whether such project delays reflect a growing trend of healthcare building delays remains to be seen, but persistent concerns over inflation, and perhaps recession, will likely continue into 2023, raising questions over whether a trickle could turn into more of a flood.
Mass General Brigham absorbed $2.3B CMS, safety net shortfalls in 2022
Mass General Brigham reported a $2.3 billion loss in 2022, matching the amount it absorbed in Medicare, Medicaid and health safety net shortfalls. Certain government reimbursements don't cover the full cost of providing care to Medicare, low-income and uninsured patients. In particular, Mass General Brigham's shortfall this year was up 15 percent compared to 2021, increasing by around $307 million.
New York City nurses authorize strike as voting nears completion
Members of the New York State Nurses Association have voted to give their bargaining teams the ability to call a strike. More than 14,000 out of 17,000 nurses from 12 private hospitals in New York City have completed their strike authorization votes, with 98.8 percent citywide voting in favor of strike authorization, according to a Dec. 22 union news release.
RSV peaks as experts share better outlook for next winter
While the respiratory "tripledemic" continues to slam emergency rooms and children's hospitals, there are two glimmers of hope on the horizon, according to a Dec. 22 report in The New York Times. COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus attack the body in different ways, and there are varying levels...
Physician group sues Envision Healthcare over corporate practice of medicine laws
Physicians and consumer advocates are monitoring a California lawsuit against Envision Healthcare, which alleges that Envision uses shell business structures to retain de facto ownership of emergency room staffing groups and asks the court to declare these structures illegal, Kaiser Health News reported Dec. 22. Milwaukee-based American Academy of Emergency...
