Star Wars: Mark Hamill Comments on The Last Jedi 5th Anniversary, Rian Johnson Explains His Approach for the Movie and More
Mark Hamill, the man that brought everyone's favourite Jedi, Luke Skywalker to life was asked a couple of questions by a fan for the 5th anniversary of The Last Jedi. The fan put forward a very detailed question for the Star Wars actor, to which Hamill replied briefly, to say the least.
Babylon - Official 'Sidney Palmer' Featurette
Join stars Jovan Adepo and Diego Calva, along with writer/director Damien Chazelle, as they give insight into Sidney Palmer, the character played by Adepo in the upcoming movie Babylon. Babylon is an epic set in 1920s Los Angeles. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise...
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part 1 Trailer Includes Tom Cruise's Most Wild Stunt Yet and More
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning will be the conclusion to Ethan Hunt's story, and it has been divided into two parts. Part 1 releases in July 2023 and fans can be sure that they will see Tom Cruise entering the most dangerous of situations ever. Every Mission Impossible movie has seen Tom Cruise achieving the impossible through his stunts and skills. It seems that he has taken it to the next level with his latest stunt in the upcoming Mission Impossible movie.
That '90s Show Trailer Has the Right Amount of Red and Kitty Forman
A new trailer for Netflix's That '90s Show just dropped and, thankfully, the new series seems to revitalize the original show with faces old and new. Red and Kitty Forman, the iconic parenting duo from the original That '70s Show, return in full force in the trailer, showcasing their significant role in the new series. They are now grandparents, but it looks like they haven't changed a bit. From Kitty's bubbly and wild antics to Red's grumpy one-liners, That '90s Show utilizes just the right amount of our favorite Wisconsin couple.
The Best James Cameron Character Face-Off - The Winner Revealed
Before Avatar: The Way of Water officially arrived in theaters to wow us with its breathtaking visuals, we thought it would be the perfect time to look back and ask you who the best character was across all the movies James Cameron has directed. This includes the original Avatar, the first two Terminator films, Titanic, Aliens, and more.
Charlie Cox: A Lot is Riding on Daredevil: Born Again
According to Charlie Cox, a lot is riding on his return to the Daredevil cowl. Daredevil: Born Again, which is set to hit Disney+ in 2024, will fully introduce Matt Murdock to the MCU after a few small appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk. The upcoming 18-episode series requires a lot from Cox, keeping him extremely busy. In a new interview with NME, the star explained how the future of his role and character is largely unknown to him at this point.
Epic Games Fined $520 Million, Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40K Adaptation, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from the past two weeks? From Epic Games being fined over half a billion dollars for their microtransactions, to Henry Cavill joining the Warhammer 40K adaptation team, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!
MCU: Harrison Ford Shares Why He Joined Thunderbolts; New Storyboard Art Reveals Iron Man Variant and Galactus
Harrison Ford will soon be joining another movie franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he joins the cast of Marvel's Thunderbolts film replacing the late William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross. It's fair to say that Ford is a man of the franchises. In his illustrious career, the Hollywood star...
