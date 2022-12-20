ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

POLITICO

Five red flags in Trump's taxes

The Joint Committee on Taxation says in a report released this week by Democrats that there are multiple issues that the IRS should be examining.
POLITICO

Reed registers under FARA

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to our normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 3. FARA FRIDAY: Former Rep. Tom Reed has registered as a foreign agent just seven months after leaving Congress. The New York Republican, who joined Prime Policy Group in May following his early retirement from the House, is one of four members of the firm representing the South Korean publisher Jayu Press, according to documents filed with the Justice Department earlier this month.
NEW YORK STATE
POLITICO

The O'Biden Chronicles

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli | Email Lauren. PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to...
POLITICO

Dela-really?

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli | Email Lauren. PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to...
WILMINGTON, DE
Salon

Michael Tomasky: "No one has damaged the Supreme Court’s reputation more than the Thomases"

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During the 1990s, Justice Clarence Thomas and the late Antonin Scalia represented the lunatic fringe of the U.S. Supreme Court. Thomas' far-right social conservatism stood in contrast to the liberalism of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the right-wing libertarianism of Justice Anthony Kennedy and the moderate conservatism of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.
POLITICO

Tech antitrust advocates regroup

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to our normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 3. LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE: Some of the most vocal advocates of antitrust bills to rein in dominant tech companies are beginning to regroup after two of the movement’s marquee pieces of legislation failed to make it to the finish line this Congress, and they see promise in what measures are moving forward.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

The Grinch’s consumer confidence grows three sizes

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Seven takeaways from the Jan. 6 committee’s final report

The Jan. 6 select committee’s long-awaited final report recounted almost every step of Donald Trump’s last-ditch plan to stay in power and slammed home its conclusion: The former president should never hold elected office again. But the end product of the committee’s year and a half of investigative...
POLITICO

The tug-of-war over Black suburban voters

Happy Friday! Before we get to the newsletter, we have a question for you: How are we doing? Take our POLITICO Weekend survey to let us know what you like about the newsletter — and what’s missing. America is seeing a dramatic change in its suburbs. More Black...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Women Rule’s favorite stories of the year

Good morning, rulers! We’ll be off next week. I’ll be using that time to hit the slopes, get in plenty of reading, watch the new Knives Out movie and clean my apartment (maybe). Thank you to Sophie Gardner for your help putting the newsletter together. In 2022, two...
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

Two ways the economy could tilt in 2023

DIVERGENT PATHS — It’s almost hard to believe, given conventional wisdom from just a few weeks back. But the relatively rosy scenario for the economy next year — sinking inflation and no recession — is no longer a fanciful dream akin to pigs taking flight. It’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
POLITICO

What you actually need to care about in 2023

Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. A programming note: We’ll be off next week and back to our normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Rainbows over Qatar: National security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke today with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Jan. 6 report drops, a McCarthy foe speaks

OMNI LATEST — The House will meet at 9 a.m. to complete work on the $1.7 trillion omnibus appropriations bill. Amendments made before the Senate passed the bill on a 68-29 vote Thursday added hours of clerical work and dashed hopes of late-night House passage. More from Caitlin Emma and Jordain Carney.
VIRGINIA STATE

