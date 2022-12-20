Read full article on original website
Related
Five red flags in Trump's taxes
The Joint Committee on Taxation says in a report released this week by Democrats that there are multiple issues that the IRS should be examining.
POLITICO
Reed registers under FARA
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to our normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 3. FARA FRIDAY: Former Rep. Tom Reed has registered as a foreign agent just seven months after leaving Congress. The New York Republican, who joined Prime Policy Group in May following his early retirement from the House, is one of four members of the firm representing the South Korean publisher Jayu Press, according to documents filed with the Justice Department earlier this month.
POLITICO
What to our wondering eyes should appear, but some very quick Senate government spending votes as the holidays draw near.
The quickest roll-call vote took only 8 minutes. What's happening: Nothing motivates lawmakers more than the smell of jet fumes before the holiday break — and nothing shows it more than an unusually speedy vote series on amendments to the government spending deal. The details: Majority Leader Chuck Schumer...
POLITICO
The O'Biden Chronicles
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli | Email Lauren. PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to...
POLITICO
Dela-really?
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli | Email Lauren. PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to...
POLITICO
More than half of the House used the soon-to-be-mothballed proxy voting to vote on the $1.7 trillion government funding bill.
Half of the House used the soon-to-be-mothballed proxy voting to vote on the $1.7 trillion government funding bill. Members of party leadership voting by proxy on Friday: Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.). It did ultimately pass the House on Thursday by a 374-44 margin.
Michael Tomasky: "No one has damaged the Supreme Court’s reputation more than the Thomases"
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During the 1990s, Justice Clarence Thomas and the late Antonin Scalia represented the lunatic fringe of the U.S. Supreme Court. Thomas' far-right social conservatism stood in contrast to the liberalism of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the right-wing libertarianism of Justice Anthony Kennedy and the moderate conservatism of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.
Republicans will "get crushed": Evangelicals sour on "elementary schoolchild" Trump's 2024 bid
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. A "silent majority" that supported Donald Trump in his 2016 and 2020 presidential runs is now quietly bowing out, Vanity...
POLITICO
Tech antitrust advocates regroup
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to our normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 3. LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE: Some of the most vocal advocates of antitrust bills to rein in dominant tech companies are beginning to regroup after two of the movement’s marquee pieces of legislation failed to make it to the finish line this Congress, and they see promise in what measures are moving forward.
POLITICO
The Grinch’s consumer confidence grows three sizes
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO
Outgoing Rep. Carolyn Maloney will be the next president of the New York chapter of the National Organization for Women.
The New York congresswoman has been associated with the nonprofit for some time. What's happening: Outgoing Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) has been elected the next president of the New York chapter of the National Organization for Women. The details: NOW, the largest women's rights organization in the country, confirmed Maloney's...
POLITICO
Seven takeaways from the Jan. 6 committee’s final report
The Jan. 6 select committee’s long-awaited final report recounted almost every step of Donald Trump’s last-ditch plan to stay in power and slammed home its conclusion: The former president should never hold elected office again. But the end product of the committee’s year and a half of investigative...
POLITICO
The tug-of-war over Black suburban voters
Happy Friday! Before we get to the newsletter, we have a question for you: How are we doing? Take our POLITICO Weekend survey to let us know what you like about the newsletter — and what’s missing. America is seeing a dramatic change in its suburbs. More Black...
POLITICO
Women Rule’s favorite stories of the year
Good morning, rulers! We’ll be off next week. I’ll be using that time to hit the slopes, get in plenty of reading, watch the new Knives Out movie and clean my apartment (maybe). Thank you to Sophie Gardner for your help putting the newsletter together. In 2022, two...
Black Voters Are Transforming the Suburbs — And American Politics
An influx of Black voters into suburbia holds enormous promise for Democrats, but Republicans are fighting back.
POLITICO
Two ways the economy could tilt in 2023
DIVERGENT PATHS — It’s almost hard to believe, given conventional wisdom from just a few weeks back. But the relatively rosy scenario for the economy next year — sinking inflation and no recession — is no longer a fanciful dream akin to pigs taking flight. It’s...
In one state Senate race, signs of a national struggle over abortion
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed prohibiting the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy in his recently released budget, but doesn’t yet have the votes to enact that ban.
POLITICO
What you actually need to care about in 2023
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. A programming note: We’ll be off next week and back to our normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Rainbows over Qatar: National security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke today with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Jan. 6 report drops, a McCarthy foe speaks
OMNI LATEST — The House will meet at 9 a.m. to complete work on the $1.7 trillion omnibus appropriations bill. Amendments made before the Senate passed the bill on a 68-29 vote Thursday added hours of clerical work and dashed hopes of late-night House passage. More from Caitlin Emma and Jordain Carney.
Tax forms reveal steep legal fees for voting rights group founded by Stacey Abrams
Fair Fight Action spent $37.7 million over three years on legal fees and lost the only case in which it was a plaintiff.
Comments / 0