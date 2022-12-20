Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale 3-year-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive in swimming poolEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Popular Toy Store Closing Due To InflationLocal GuyScottsdale, AZ
Peoria cracks down on short-term rentals with new rulesEdy ZooPeoria, AZ
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale toddler dies after being pulled from a home's pool, police say
A toddler died in Scottsdale after being pulled out from a pool on Christmas Eve around noon, the police department said. At around 12:10 p.m., officers and firefighters arrived at a home near McDowell and Hawes roads for reports of a child who was found in a pool. "Life-saving measures...
fox10phoenix.com
Wrong-way driver killed after Loop 101 crash in Scottsdale: DPS
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - One person was killed in a wrong-way crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers started hearing reports of a vehicle traveling southbound down the northbound lanes at around 1:55 a.m. Eventually, authorities discovered that three vehicles were involved...
fox10phoenix.com
Head-on crash in San Tan Valley leaves 2 dead
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Two people were killed during a head-on collision in San Tan Valley, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. The crash reportedly happened near Gantzel Road and Painted Desert Drive, when a car headed south crossed into the northbound lanes, and collided with a car that was headed north.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake: police
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler overnight has been arrested. Chandler Police say just after midnight on Dec. 22, officers responded to Ray Road and Pennington Drive for reports of a vehicle that crashed into a lake. Once at the...
fox10phoenix.com
Man, woman arrested after shooting in Laveen neighborhood
Police say a suspect who pointed a gun at Phoenix officers in a Laveen neighborhood, prompting a shooting, has been arrested. A woman who police say was also involved in the incident was arrested.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa officers find fentanyl, malnourished dogs inside man's car: police
MESA, Ariz. - A man is accused of animal cruelty after police say they found fentanyl and three malnourished dogs inside his car at a Mesa apartment complex. According to court documents, officers were called on Dec. 21 to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road after the property manager called police to check on a man who was asleep inside a car.
fox10phoenix.com
Amber Alert: Deputies looking for man who left Arizona City with boy
ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - Authorities are looking for a man who was last seen leaving Pinal County with a young boy. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Michael Ruiz left Arizona City with an unidentified 2-year-old boy at around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22. He was driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu with an Oregon license plate 786NLG.
fox10phoenix.com
Deputies looking for father who took Arizona boy without permission: sheriff's office
ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - Authorities in Pinal County are looking for a man who they say violated a court order by taking his son without permission. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Michael Ruiz left Arizona City with his son, 2-year-old Benjamin Ruiz, at around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22. He was driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu with an Oregon license plate 786NLG, but that vehicle was found in Yuma.
fox10phoenix.com
1st ever polar plunge takes place in Phoenix
It's common to see polar plunges during the winter months, but on Dec. 23, a polar plunge event took place in the Phoenix area, with a big purpose behind it. FOX 10 Photojournalist Tom Fergus has more.
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 2 dozen arrested in massive El Mirage drug bust
Nearly two dozens suspect who allegedly controlled a large drug trade operation in El Mirage have been arrested. Police say search warrants were served at four homes near the U.S. 60 and Thompson Ranch Road. Over 400 fentanyl pills and several hundred grams of methamphetamine were found. The suspects are accused of a slew of drug charges, including the sale of dangerous drugs.
fox10phoenix.com
Salvation Army is ready to feed thousands of people in Phoenix on Christmas Day
More than 6,000 people are expected to pack into the Phoenix Convention Center for a Christmas Day feast as the Salvation Army was busy preparing for the big event all week. FOX 10's Irene Snyder took a look in the kitchen to see how they're getting ready.
fox10phoenix.com
Sky Harbor packed with travellers from colder climates
With much of the country in a freeze for Christmas, Arizona is the perfect place to be for a warmer holiday season. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has more from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which is filled with people coming to the Valley from colder climates.
fox10phoenix.com
The Tamale Store in Phoenix keeps family traditions alive this holiday season
Christmas is all about tradition, and in Arizona, for many families that means tamales. How long would you be willing to wait in line to participate in that tradition? For lots of people, the answer is hours, and the length of the line doesn't matter if it's what your family does for Christmas. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
fox10phoenix.com
Lower gas prices provides relief for drivers ahead of Christmas
PHOENIX - For people driving gas cars, lower gas prices are, in a sense, an early Christmas present. On Dec. 23, some gas station in the Phoenix area were selling gas at below $3 a gallon. One gas station was even selling gas at $2.77 a gallon. "Everybody else, especially...
fox10phoenix.com
Dentistry offers free dental care for those in need ahead of Christmas
Dental care can be important, as well as expensive, and on Dec. 23, thousands lined up for some free dental care across the country, including in Phoenix. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Last minute Christmas shoppers out in full force: 'Every year on the 24th, I’m here'
PHOENIX - With only a few more hours left until Christmas Day, some shoppers pushed it until the last minute to get what they need to celebrate. It appears there are two kinds of people in the world. Those who get everything done days, even weeks, beforehand, and then people like Ernie Mariano.
Comments / 0