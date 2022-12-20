ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Wrong-way driver killed after Loop 101 crash in Scottsdale: DPS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - One person was killed in a wrong-way crash on Loop 101 in Scottsdale overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers started hearing reports of a vehicle traveling southbound down the northbound lanes at around 1:55 a.m. Eventually, authorities discovered that three vehicles were involved...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Head-on crash in San Tan Valley leaves 2 dead

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Two people were killed during a head-on collision in San Tan Valley, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. The crash reportedly happened near Gantzel Road and Painted Desert Drive, when a car headed south crossed into the northbound lanes, and collided with a car that was headed north.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake: police

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler overnight has been arrested. Chandler Police say just after midnight on Dec. 22, officers responded to Ray Road and Pennington Drive for reports of a vehicle that crashed into a lake. Once at the...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa officers find fentanyl, malnourished dogs inside man's car: police

MESA, Ariz. - A man is accused of animal cruelty after police say they found fentanyl and three malnourished dogs inside his car at a Mesa apartment complex. According to court documents, officers were called on Dec. 21 to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road after the property manager called police to check on a man who was asleep inside a car.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Amber Alert: Deputies looking for man who left Arizona City with boy

ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - Authorities are looking for a man who was last seen leaving Pinal County with a young boy. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Michael Ruiz left Arizona City with an unidentified 2-year-old boy at around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22. He was driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu with an Oregon license plate 786NLG.
ARIZONA CITY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deputies looking for father who took Arizona boy without permission: sheriff's office

ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - Authorities in Pinal County are looking for a man who they say violated a court order by taking his son without permission. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Michael Ruiz left Arizona City with his son, 2-year-old Benjamin Ruiz, at around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 22. He was driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu with an Oregon license plate 786NLG, but that vehicle was found in Yuma.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1st ever polar plunge takes place in Phoenix

It's common to see polar plunges during the winter months, but on Dec. 23, a polar plunge event took place in the Phoenix area, with a big purpose behind it. FOX 10 Photojournalist Tom Fergus has more.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Nearly 2 dozen arrested in massive El Mirage drug bust

Nearly two dozens suspect who allegedly controlled a large drug trade operation in El Mirage have been arrested. Police say search warrants were served at four homes near the U.S. 60 and Thompson Ranch Road. Over 400 fentanyl pills and several hundred grams of methamphetamine were found. The suspects are accused of a slew of drug charges, including the sale of dangerous drugs.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Sky Harbor packed with travellers from colder climates

With much of the country in a freeze for Christmas, Arizona is the perfect place to be for a warmer holiday season. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has more from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which is filled with people coming to the Valley from colder climates.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

The Tamale Store in Phoenix keeps family traditions alive this holiday season

Christmas is all about tradition, and in Arizona, for many families that means tamales. How long would you be willing to wait in line to participate in that tradition? For lots of people, the answer is hours, and the length of the line doesn't matter if it's what your family does for Christmas. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Lower gas prices provides relief for drivers ahead of Christmas

PHOENIX - For people driving gas cars, lower gas prices are, in a sense, an early Christmas present. On Dec. 23, some gas station in the Phoenix area were selling gas at below $3 a gallon. One gas station was even selling gas at $2.77 a gallon. "Everybody else, especially...
PHOENIX, AZ

