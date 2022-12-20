ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

City of Abilene to open warming center in wake of frigid weather

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0CxR_0jpMZFsh00

The city of Abilene is turning Rose Park Senior Center into a warming center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday in anticipation of the coldest temperatures of the season.

The first day of winter is Wednesday.

Weather forecasts show Abilene and the Big Country taking a plunge into the teens and possibly even single-digit temperatures over the Christmas holiday weekend. Wild chill will make it much colder.

The city in a statement urged residents to take time to prepare for this possibility and make sure they are you are equipped to receive the latest weather alerts and information from its Office of Emergency Management and other utility providers.

Residents can sign up to receive CodeRED weather and other emergency alerts from the Office of Emergency Management.

Register under the "Online Services" tab at the city's website, www.abilenetx.gov.

Questions or concerns about natural gas services should be directed to Atmos Energy at www.atmosenergy.com, or 866-322-8667.

AEP Texas preparing

AEP Texas said in a news release Tuesday that was preparing for a possible severe winter event that begins Thursday in Abilene.

Local outages could occur with inclement weather is anticipated throughout some areas of the AEP Texas service territory.

All AEP Texas districts are on alert and crews are on standby and will be prepared to respond, if necessary, the company said.

Business partners will be available to supplement manpower needs and storerooms to make sure replacement equipment is available

Customers on life support or other medical equipment that relies on electricity need to have a backup plan in the event of an extended local outage.

"We will do everything possible to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible; however, we can’t guarantee how long restoration may take if weather becomes extreme in a particular area," the company said.

Precipitation is not so much the issue as gusty high winds from the north.

Residents should consider any downed line to be energized and dangerous.

Stay at least 10 feet away from the downed line and report the hazard by calling 866-223-8508.

Residents should practice energy efficiency measures, such as lowering the temperature on thermostats a few degrees or considering wearing a sweater.

Residents can sign up for Outage Alerts by visiting the Outage section on the aeptexas.com website, which also features a real-time map featuring the most current outage information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktxs.com

City of Abilene hopes that warming centers can keep people warm in below freezing temps

ABILENE, Texas — With the cold weather finally arriving, the city has opened up Rose Park Senior Center for everyone to be able to get out of the cold weather. We spoke with Michael Cechvala, who is taking advantage of the opportunity to stay warm, “I am glad to have a warming center like this so I can stay out of the cold. Right now, I’m homeless and I’m staying outside”
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: RV fully engulfed in Abilene, cause unknown

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to an RV on fire near the intersection of South 3rd Street and Meander Street. Around 9:30 p.m. on December 22, firefighters responded to a fire on Meander Street. Upon arrival, the crew found an RV, located behind a vacant house, fully engulfed. No one […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

What caused the collapse of the Abilene Reporter News Building?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The constant crumbling of brick and bustle along the sidewalk has been normal in Downtown Abilene as the old Abilene Reporter News building has been demolished over the past two months, but a loud bang around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday caused shoppers and business owners to wonder what went wrong. Hailey Garthwaite, […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Thursday December 22nd

Today’s warm weather will be a memory of the past tomorrow as very cold air filters into the Big Country bringing frigid wind chills to the area. Stay warm as we head into tomorrow. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of only 50 degrees. The winds will be breezy at 5-15 mph through the afternoon. For this evening, mostly clear skies is what we can expect with the low right around 10 degrees. The winds will be strong at 25-30 mph out of the north.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

The Big Country’s top 10 positive stories of 2022

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – If 2022 could be known as anything, some might call it the ‘year of hope,’ in a post-COVID world. From celebrating an Abilene Zoo baby boom, to one mom helping another grieving mom from across West Texas; here are the 10 positive stories that got the most online attention this […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

HAPPENING NOW: Building collapses in downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A building collapsed in downtown Abilene Wednesday afternoon. The building, which seems to have been undergoing demolition across from Grain Theory off N 2nd Street, collapsed around 2:00 p.m. First responders say everyone that was inside the building during demolition has been accounted for has been and no injuries have been […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Apartment fire on north side of Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a structure fire on the north side of Abilene. On December 21, AFD was called out to Riatta Ranch Apartments off of Musken Road in response to a fire. The fire affected one apartment and was quickly put out. According to AFD, the fire […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Water Main Break in Coleman

The City of Coleman has experienced a break in a water main at East 2nd and Brazos Streets. Water pressure in the area will be affected. Crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible. We will try to update when work is completed.
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

What’s open/closed for the holidays in the Big Country?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As one of the biggest holiday weekends draws near, take a look what will be open and closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Years Eve. Christmas Eve: Christmas Day: New Years Eve: The City of Abilene Closures: County Offices Closures: Editor’s note: If you know of a closure or […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Where can you eat on Christmas Day in Abilene?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For some people, dinner on December 25 is not a home-cooked meal, but rather a meal prepared by a restaurant. Here are some food establishments in or around Abilene that will be open on Christmas Day. Editor’s note: If you know of a restaurant that you want included in this article, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man accused of intentionally causing house fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of intentionally causing a house fire has been arrested. Jon Bailey was taken into custody for Arson following a house fire on the 1000 block of Chestnut Street Wednesday afternoon. A press release states first responders arrived at the home around 2:00 p.m. and found a fire […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Shots fired at Abilene Allsups

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There were shots fired at an Abilene Allsup’s Tuesday evening. Around 10:00 p.m. December 20, the Abilene Police Department (APD) responded to the Allsups on Barrow Street. According to an APD officer, witnesses heard “Give me all your money” followed by shots fired. No one was hit and the suspect and […]
ABILENE, TX
kwhi.com

ABILENE MAN KILLED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY CAR NEAR CALDWELL

An Abilene man was killed Tuesday night in an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 21 near County Road 103, west of Caldwell. DPS reports that just before 8 p.m., a 2012 Infiniti passenger car traveling eastbound struck a pedestrian that entered the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as 23-year-old Michael Carter, was...
CALDWELL, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Victim assaulted after traffic accident in Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 600 block of Westmoreland Street – Criminal MischiefPolice responded to a report of a […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.  Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:  Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to […]
ABILENE, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy