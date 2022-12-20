ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens claim Sammy Watkins; WR Devin Duvernay hurts foot at practice

By Field Level Media
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1PHG_0jpMZ7u800

The Baltimore Ravens are turning to veteran Sammy Watkins to bolster their depth after another wide receiver reportedly encountered injury trouble.

The Ravens claimed Watkins off waivers from the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, the same day receiver Devin Duvernay injured his right foot in practice.

Reporters at the Ravens' facility noted that Duvernay limped off the field early at practice Tuesday. NFL Network later reported that Baltimore has concern Duvernay's injury is "significant" with tests scheduled to determine the severity.

Duvernay, a 2020 third-round pick by Baltimore, had 37 receptions for 407 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games this season. Rashod Bateman, who suffered a Lisfranc injury in late October, was already lost to season-ending surgery.

The Ravens signed veteran DeSean Jackson to occupy a spot on the depth chart now turn to Watkins, who played for the organization last season. Watkins became available when Green Bay waived him Monday before its 24-12 home win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The former No. 4 overall pick had just 13 catches for 206 yards and no touchdowns in nine appearances (three starts) for the Packers. In nine NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2014-16), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Kansas City Chiefs (2018-20), Ravens (2021) and Packers, Watkins has caught 361 passes for 5,265 yards and 34 touchdowns in 108 games.

Baltimore (9-5) is also hobbled on offense by a knee injury to former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. It's unclear if he will return in time for Saturday's home game against the Atlanta Falcons. He did not practice Tuesday.

The Ravens have scored just 29 points in the past three games (9.7 per game) but went 2-1 anyway. They trail the Cincinnati Bengals by one game for the AFC North lead. --Field Level Media

