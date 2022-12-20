CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — No way home. That's the reality for some central Illinois residents with Amtrak canceling trips because of the snowstorm Thursday. Amtrak has canceled some trips heading from Champaign or Springfield to be sure no one gets in harm's way. Amtrak spokesperson Marc Migliari said the...

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO