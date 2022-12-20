ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerly, RI

Elderly Massachusetts man rescued after car plunges into Pawcatuck River. What we know

By Jack Perry, The Providence Journal
 4 days ago

Firefighters battled cold water and strong river currents to rescue an elderly Massachusetts man who drove a car into the Pawcatuck River Monday night, according to the Westerly police.

Westerly firefighters donned survival suits, launched an inflatable boat and smashed a car window to get to the man and pull him from the mostly submerged vehicle, Westerly Police Chief Paul J. Gingerella said.

"They 100% saved the guy's life," Gingerella said. "He would have died."

The man's car went into the river, which borders Rhode Island and Connecticut, from Coggswell Street in Stonington, Conn., and floated down the river before it started to sink within about five minutes, according to Gingerella. Fire departments from both states responded.

The car was 90% submerged and in the water for about 20 minutes before firefighters were able to rescue the man, Gingerella estimated. "They had a hard time getting to the car," he said.

"They totally impressed me yesterday," Gingerella said, noting the Westerly police and fire departments have a friendly rivarly.

The man was suffering from hypothermia and was taken to Westerly Hospital, according to Gingerella. He didn't have the man's exact age but said he was born in the 1930s.

Airbnb and Vrbo: Short-term rentals are booming with online bookings. Is your town regulating them?

It's the second time in recent years that a driver has been rescued after going into the Pawtcatuck River in the same area, Gingerella noted. Shortly after midnight on New Years' Day 2019, a bartender at the Malted Barley on High Street in Westerly jumped into the river to rescue a 23-year-old man after his car went into the water, according to the Westerly Sun . The bartender, Kyle Driscoll, later received a certificate of commendation at the Rhode Island State House.

That car was only recently found and pulled from the river, according to Gingerella.

The Stonington police are investigating what caused the car to go into the water. A message left with the department was not immediately returned. The Westerly Fire Department didn't provide any additional information Tuesday.

