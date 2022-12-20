ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tuesday’ the East Boston stray is looking for a home

By Clara McCourt
 4 days ago

The MSPCA is accepting adoption inquiries until midnight.

An updated photo of Tuesday, who is looking for a home. MSPCA-Angell

Tuesday, the sick puppy found on an East Boston street, is looking for a forever family.

The chihuahua mix puppy is now nine weeks old, and has been fully nursed back to health over the course of three weeks. Tuesday was taken in by the MSPCA last month for treatment of parvovirus, a disease that can be fatal for unvaccinated dogs.

“Tuesday is an incredible pup and we’ve loved being able to help him recover,” the MSPCA wrote on Twitter. “His story went around the world and moved many hearts! We expect there will be *a lot* of interest in adopting him.”

The MSPCA will be accepting adoption inquiries until midnight Tuesday night. For more information, click here.

