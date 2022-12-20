Winter Solstice events at Allerton Park

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Looking for something fun to do before the winter storm arrives?Allerton Park and Retreat Center in Monticello is hosting a number of events for the Winter Solstice on Dec 21.

The Winter Solstice marks the official end of fall and the beginning of the winter season and is also the shortest day of the year. It has been celebrated in a variety of ways for thousands of years, traditionally honoring the sun’s return and symbolizing new beginnings as the days begin to lengthen again.

This year’s events at Allerton Park include a walk through the woods, yoga, and a special bonfire, all are scheduled to conclude before the winter storm impacts the area.

A Walk in the Woods

1 p.m. start from the Main Parking Lot

Natural Areas Manager, Nate Beccue and Associate Director of Advancement, Bridget Frerichs will lead hikers through the future home of Allerton’s first paved woodland path and natural play area. Walkers will learn about the trees and wildlife on its campus along with future plans for the Wandering Woods.

The quarter-mile walk will include a stop in the Fu Dog Garden for free play and hot chocolate. All ages are welcome. The walk is free, but registration is encouraged.

Winter Solstice Bonfire & Holiday GLOW

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. in the Mansion & Allerton Meadow

Gather around the bonfire to conclude the evening. Multi-Grammy winner and prominent jazz musician Paul Winter Consort, with ties to Allerton Park, will perform a concert that will be live-streamed outside the bonfire beginning at 6 p.m.

Anyone is welcome to watch the concert inside the Allerton Mansion. The bonfire will be lit around 7 p.m.

Visitors can also take a stroll through Holiday GLOW, and drink a beverage from the bar open 5-9 p.m. La Paloma and House of Brisket food trucks will be available near the bonfire.

No registration is required. A $10 donation per car is encouraged and can be made here or at the gate.

Yoga in the Park

6 p.m. at the Bowling Lawn

Josie Heck of Yoga Off the Square will lead yoga with strength poses suitable for any level, cooling postures for the nervous system, and methods to help you clear your thoughts and become relaxed.

Limited mats will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Yoga begins on the Bowling Lawn outside the mansion at 6 p.m.

You can register here .

