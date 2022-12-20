ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn football signs three-star JUCO DL Quientrail Jamison-Travis

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

Travis is Auburn's sixth defensive line addition in the 2023 class.

The Tigers are having a phenomenal start to Early Signing Day week.

Three-star JUCO defensive lineman Quientrail Jamison-Travis has signed with Auburn, per the Tigers' social media. Jamison-Travis is the No. 13 player in the 247Sports JUCO rankings.

He received five other offers from Power Five schools, including Nebraska, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Washington State, and West Virginia. The Iowa Western Community College product recorded 102 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries over the course of three seasons with the Reivers.

He is now Auburn's sixth addition on the defensive line in their 2023 recruiting class, which includes Darron Reed , Wilky Denaud , Elijah McAllister (EDGE), Brenton Williams (EDGE) and Stephen Johnson. Jamison-Travis' commitment brings the Tigers' class up to No. 22 nationally - good for ninth in the SEC.

Auburn is expecting a huge early signing day tomorrow underneath first-year head coach Hugh Freeze.

Bio:

Quientrail Jamison-Travis (Iowa Western C.C. - Council Bluffs, IA)

Position : DL

Height : 6-4

Weight : 280

Ranking : No. 13 nationally, No. 3 DL, No. 2 in IA (JUCO)

