Cleveland, OH

ideastream.org

Akron police to receive $5 million to bolster violent crime prevention

Akron’s police department will receive nearly $5 million in state funding to prevent and investigate violent crime, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office announced Friday. The money will be used to hire 12 more officers, establish a crime center, buy dash cams and pay overtime related to Akron’s gun violence reduction efforts, according to a media release from the governor's office.
AKRON, OH
ideastream.org

Northeast Ohio winter storm watch

Northeast Ohio is bracing for its first major storm of the season. Follow Ideastream's live blog for updates from the National Weather Service, major cities, utilities, transit, airports and more. Warming centers will be open in Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Portage County.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
ideastream.org

Cleveland Transformation Alliance could run out of money by end of 2023

The Cleveland Transformation Alliance, an organization that assesses school quality and monitors relations between charter schools and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, could be out of money by the end of next year. Executive Director Meghann Marnecheck said during a Transformation Alliance Board meeting earlier this month that the organization...
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Flights in and out of Cleveland likely to resume Saturday

There likely won’t be any flights going in or out of Cleveland tonight due to the storm. But there is hope that could change tomorrow. Most flights coming to or going out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were canceled today. People likely won’t be able to catch a flight tonight or even early tomorrow, Commissioner of Operations Dan Radosavijevic said.
CLEVELAND, OH

