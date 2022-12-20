Read full article on original website
ideastream.org
Northeast Ohio homeless outreach groups prepare shelters, meals ahead of bitterly cold weather
With temperatures plummeting to single digits starting Friday, organizations that serve unhoused individuals in Northeast Ohio are gearing up to provide meals and a place to stay. The Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless (NEOCH) has been reaching out to the unsheltered in Cleveland this week to alert them of...
ideastream.org
Area warming centers give locals a temporary escape from below zero weather
A number of communities in Northeast Ohio opened up their recreation centers to be used as warming centers during the frigid storm that rolled in Friday. In Cleveland, where rec centers doubled as warming centers, as staff members said they wished they could do more. The Zelma George, Collinwood, Michael...
ideastream.org
Akron police to receive $5 million to bolster violent crime prevention
Akron’s police department will receive nearly $5 million in state funding to prevent and investigate violent crime, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office announced Friday. The money will be used to hire 12 more officers, establish a crime center, buy dash cams and pay overtime related to Akron’s gun violence reduction efforts, according to a media release from the governor's office.
ideastream.org
Northeast Ohio winter storm watch
Northeast Ohio is bracing for its first major storm of the season. Follow Ideastream's live blog for updates from the National Weather Service, major cities, utilities, transit, airports and more. Warming centers will be open in Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Portage County.
ideastream.org
Cleveland Transformation Alliance could run out of money by end of 2023
The Cleveland Transformation Alliance, an organization that assesses school quality and monitors relations between charter schools and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, could be out of money by the end of next year. Executive Director Meghann Marnecheck said during a Transformation Alliance Board meeting earlier this month that the organization...
ideastream.org
Flights in and out of Cleveland likely to resume Saturday
There likely won’t be any flights going in or out of Cleveland tonight due to the storm. But there is hope that could change tomorrow. Most flights coming to or going out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were canceled today. People likely won’t be able to catch a flight tonight or even early tomorrow, Commissioner of Operations Dan Radosavijevic said.
ideastream.org
Food, cash assistance stolen at the 'absolute worst time of year'
Thefts of food benefits and cash assistance for the needy have been reported across the state and while local agencies are sympathetic and working to help, victims won’t be reimbursed before the holiday. There have been more than a dozen reports of fraud in Cuyahoga County since last week,...
