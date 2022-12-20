ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 6

Betsy Cruz
4d ago

They need to continue to watch this agency because they do nothing to help these kids. So where is all the money going if not used on these kids? All of the medical and any other services are paid by the kids Medicaid or family insurance plans. All they provide is a case worker and a stack of papers saying what they provide ... it's a joke!! I hope Mrs. Katrina Shealy digs deeper into this joke as a service provider so these kids can get some real services they need and deserve!!! God be with all these kids and their struggling families.

Reply
12
Breel
4d ago

Apparently the job wasn't a cake walk as she thought it was. The job actually called for her to put in some effort and real work. BAM from the git go!

Reply(1)
6
Related
live5news.com

Union wins labor board ruling in Charleston port dispute, SC ports to appeal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The South Carolina Ports Authority plans to appeal a labor board ruling in a dispute involving heavy-lift equipment, its president says. The National Labor Relations Board panel ruled against the Port of Charleston on Dec. 16, deciding that only union members may work that equipment at a new shipping terminal in one of the nation’s largest maritime centers.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Officials: Person shot after attempting to illegally enter Shaw AFB

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WCSC) - An Airman shot a person who was attempting to illegally enter Shaw Air Force Base Friday afternoon, officials say. The person, described as a “gate runner,” was shot and injured by an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron around 1:30 p.m., according to a release from the 20th Fighter Wing.
FOX Carolina

SWAT, deputies called to scene in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was serving a warrant in the Berea area on Thursday night. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large law enforcement presence in the 500 block of Hunts Bridge Road. SWAT was activated for the call...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

State agency wants to increase ‘long past due’ pay rates for SC group homes, foster families

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly 4,000 children and teenagers are currently in South Carolina’s out-of-home foster care system, with hundreds of them living in group homes. But those group homes have been receiving the same pay rate from the state for providing that care for nearly a decade, and they fear not raising those rates soon could have long-lasting repercussions.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wfxb.com

New Bill Proposed Insurance To Cover Hearing Aids

A new bill has been presented that would require insurance company’s in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The legislation also includes replacements for hearing aids every three years. The proposed bill is backed by the fact that eyeglasses are covered by insurance because they are a necessity for...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Utility companies urge South Carolinians to conserve energy

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians were told to expect low temperatures on Friday and Saturday, and now utility companies across the state are urging customers to conserve energy.   Dominion Energy says the utility company’s electrical system is experiencing high demand.   “We are feeling the effects of historically cold temperatures as our […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Dominion Energy asks customers to conserve power amid high demand

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy is joining other power utilities across the Palmetto State in asking customers to reduce their energy consumption. The request comes as utilities experience a high demand on electric systems that they expect to continue for the next several days because of cold weather. Wind...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy